Cvent Expands its Popular Event-in-a-Box Offering with Flexible Packages to Support Onsite Check-In and Badging for Events Up to 750 Attendees

Self-service all-inclusive kits offer greater convenience and control to event professionals looking to deliver an up-leveled event experience while minimizing cost and complexity

SAN ANTONIO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SaaS—Cvent, an industry-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, unveiled a new line of self-service Event-in-a-Box (EIB) packages at the Company’s user conference, Cvent CONNECT. The expanded options allow event professionals to more easily manage onsite check-in and badging for events with up to 750 attendees.





Organizations continue to grow their smaller in-person event programs – hosting VIP receptions, educational seminars, roadshows, recruiting events and more – to more frequently engage with their customers, prospects and employees in a personalized and cost-effective way. Cvent’s new EIB packages are purpose-built for these smaller events, offering right-sized equipment and support designed to make the in-person check-in experience more efficient and effective, while still delivering a polished, professional attendee experience.

Cvent now offers four EIB tiers, including the newly created EIB XL tier, each tailored to the specific needs of various event types and sizes including:

EIB Lite (up to 150 attendees)

(up to 150 attendees) EIB Standard (up to 250 attendees) ,

(up to 250 attendees) EIB Large (up to 500 attendees),

(up to 500 attendees), EIB XL (up to 750 attendees).

Each package includes all the event technology needed to deliver a professional check-in and badging experience, including iPads, Bluetooth, wired or Wi-Fi enabled printers, and routers. These kits offer a completely out-of-the-box, self-service set-up and execution solution, but customers can choose to further expand their EIB package with a range of white-glove Cvent support options.

“We’re seeing rapid growth in the smaller in-person event segment, but organizations don’t want smaller to mean less professional or polished,” said Cvent Vice President of Product Management, McNeel Keenan. “Our customers have asked for an easy-to-use all-in-one ‘kit’ to support their small-to-medium-sized events, and we’re excited to deliver on that request. Our enhanced EIB packages are designed to put event professionals in the driver’s seat, providing them with the tools and support they need to execute a flawless event, without the complexity that is traditionally associated with large-scale events.”

To learn more about the enhanced EIB packages and Cvent OnArrival Premium, or to place an order, please visit HERE.

Cvent is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with 4,800+ employees and ~22,000 customers worldwide as of December 31, 2023. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences.

