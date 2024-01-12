Cvent Acquires Jifflenow and iCapture to Expand its Trade Show and Conference Offerings

Enhanced capabilities enable sales and marketing teams to improve trade show performance and ROI through automated appointment scheduling and universal lead capture

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MarTech—Cvent, an industry-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, today announced that it has acquired Jifflenow, a leading B2B 1:1 and group appointments scheduling solution and iCapture, an award-winning lead capture solution. As in-person events have returned as a critical channel for driving growth, hundreds of global organizations rely on Jifflenow to schedule and manage high-quality B2B appointments and iCapture for their trade show and conference lead capture needs.





With these acquisitions, Cvent further expands its Event Marketing and Management platform, offering enhanced solutions to help organizations:

Maximize trade show impact by facilitating meetings and appointments with the highest-value customers and prospects: Trade shows are a large and growing category of marketing program spend, offering unique opportunities for sales and marketing teams to reach and engage new audiences and connect with their prospects and customers face-to-face. However, organizing, managing and tracking onsite appointments – through multiple systems and manual processes like email, calendar holds and spreadsheets – leads to wasted time and lost opportunities. With the addition of Jifflenow’s technology, Cvent gives organizations an easy way to ensure executives and sales teams are maximizing their time on the trade show floor by meeting with the most important customers and prospects. In addition, these new capabilities not only maximize the number of important appointments that are held, but also enable previously offline conversations to be tracked and actioned after the event ends.



Increase the number of event leads: Trade shows are a vital part of an organization's brand awareness and lead generation strategy. By acquiring iCapture, Cvent now helps organizations get more out of every trade show with a consistent, customizable and easy-to-use universal lead capture solution. By eliminating fragmented, unreliable lead capture tools that have to be re-learned from show to show, organizations can boost lead volume with a standardized system that meets their unique lead capture needs.



Better qualify and convert trade show leads: 74% of marketers say events are their most important demand generation tactic, and with its highly configurable qualification questions and robust CRM integrations, iCapture facilitates more intelligent and efficient lead capture onsite. In addition, Jifflenow simplifies the process of booking qualified appointments at the event to convert these leads into business opportunities. This powerful combination streamlines post-event follow-up and enables sales and marketing professionals to easily capture, qualify and convert their leads with greater speed, consistency and visibility.

“The Jifflenow team is excited to continue its mission to transform meeting automation as an integral part of Cvent, a clear leader that continues to transform the meetings and events industry,” said Hari Shetty, CEO and Founder of Jifflenow. “Last year, we unveiled an expanded partnership and integration with Cvent, and today’s announcement is an exciting evolution of our relationship. It takes a highly committed team to reach the level of success that we have achieved, and we’re excited to leverage Cvent’s global scale, research and development resources and robust partner ecosystem to continue to innovate to help organizations capitalize on their trade shows and conferences.”

“Trade shows and conferences offer some of the highest quality engagements sales teams will encounter, and iCapture was founded nearly 12 years ago with a single goal in mind: helping organizations capture those engagements and turn them into revenue-generating opportunities,” said Brady Roberts, President and Co-Founder of iCapture. “With organizations investing more in trade shows to reconnect with customers and prospects, now’s a great time to join the Cvent team and add our best-in-class solutions to their platform.”

“Over the past nearly 25 years, we’ve helped power global meetings and events programs, and these acquisitions highlight our continued commitment to innovation and delivering the best-in-class solutions our customers need to drive their businesses forward,” said Reggie Aggarwal, CEO and Founder of Cvent. “We’ve known and respected Hari and Brady since the inception of both Jifflenow and iCapture, and we are extremely excited to welcome their teams to Cvent.”

Cvent’s enhanced trade show and conference solutions will be featured prominently at the Company’s user and industry conference, Cvent CONNECT 2024, to be held June 10-13 in San Antonio, Texas.

About Cvent

Cvent is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with 4,800+ employees and ~22,000 customers worldwide as of December 31, 2023. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences. Cvent is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C., and has additional offices around the world to support its growing global customer base. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the event management lifecycle and maximize the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cvent’s supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms. Cvent solutions optimize the event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com.

About Jifflenow

Jifflenow is a leading B2B meeting scheduling automation platform that helps marketing and sales teams automate the scheduling, management, and analytics of B2B meetings at events and marketing campaigns. Jifflenow has transformed customer meeting management from an offline workflow to an automated, streamlined, online process with measurable results and actionable insights. The cloud-based platform offers advanced outbound booking and inbound request processes making it easy for its customers to generate more high-quality B2B engagements. This enterprise-class SaaS includes on-demand reports, multi-level security, GDPR compliance, and integrations with leading CRM, marketing automation, video conferencing, and event management applications. Jifflenow is a trusted B2B meeting scheduling platform, with a customer roster including hundreds of enterprises and over 70 of the Global 2000. For more information, please visit www.jifflenow.com.

About iCapture

iCapture is a leading trade show and event lead capture technology. Founded in 2012 in Boise, Idaho, the inception of iCapture was driven by the challenges associated with traditional lead capturing methods at trade shows, sparking the development of a more efficient, digital solution. Over the years, the company has honed its expertise in turning event interactions into actionable data that drives business growth.

iCapture’s solutions are tailored to handle all event sizes, from large international trade shows to smaller networking events. The platform’s easy-to-use and consistent system, combined with its integrations with major CRM and Marketing Automation Systems enables sales and marketing teams to convert trade show leads more efficiently and effectively with minimal manual effort.

For more information on how iCapture can enhance your business’s lead capture process, visit www.icapture.com to explore their solutions and request a personalized demo.

