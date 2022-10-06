<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire CVCB Names Interim Chief Financial Officer; Outgoing 32-Year CFO Remains With Company...
Business Wire

CVCB Names Interim Chief Financial Officer; Outgoing 32-Year CFO Remains With Company as Strategic Growth Advisor

di Business Wire

FRESNO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cvcb–James J. Kim, President and CEO of Central Valley Community Bank (CVCB), has appointed Dawn P. Crusinberry, Senior Vice President, Controller, as the Company’s Interim Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective September 30, 2022. She succeeds David A. Kinross, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, who will remain in a transitional finance role as the Company’s Strategic Growth Advisor effective September 30, 2022. The professional recruitment firm of Chrisman & Company has been contracted to commence an executive search for a permanent Chief Financial Officer.

Crusinberry joined CVCB in 2000 and has served as Senior Vice President, Controller since 2011. Having previously served for 10 years as CFO for an out-of-state community bank, she has over 40 years of financial accounting, auditing and compliance expertise. Crusinberry is an experienced financial leader in complex accounting and investment securities portfolio management, SEC and regulatory reporting and budget development, and has been an integral leader with all five acquisitions in which CVCB has participated.

Crusinberry currently oversees a team of six in the finance division and she is highly respected by her peers and financial partners. She will serve on the executive managing committee and support the annual strategic planning process.

“Dave Kinross has a long and distinguished record of service as our CFO, and I want to thank him for his significant contributions to the Company’s success,” said Kim. “During this period of transitional financial leadership, I’m pleased to welcome Dawn as our Interim CFO and am confident that her extensive financial experience, her history with our Company, her exemplary work ethic and her unwavering focus on our mission will only reinforce what a valuable asset she is to our team.”

Kinross’s financial experience spans over 32 years in both public and private accounting. He will continue to report directly to CEO Kim as the Company’s Strategic Growth Advisor, in addition to ensuring a smooth transition for Crusinberry until a permanent CFO has been finalized.

“On behalf of our entire Board, Dave deserves our deepest thanks for the valuable work he has contributed toward strengthening our financial controls over the past 16 years, and for generously sharing his expertise with his CVCB teammates and nonprofit organizations in our local communities,” said Daniel J. Doyle, Chairman of the Board, Central Valley Community Bancorp and Bank. “Dave has been instrumental in delivering our strategic priorities and supporting our financial successes.”

About Central Valley Community Bank

Central Valley Community Bancorp trades on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the symbol CVCY. Central Valley Community Bank, headquartered in Fresno, California, was founded in 1979 and is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. CVCB operates full-service Banking Centers throughout California’s San Joaquin Valley and Greater Sacramento region, in addition to maintaining Commercial, Real Estate and Agribusiness Lending, as well as Private Business Banking and Cash Management Departments.

Members of Central Valley Community Bancorp’s and CVCB’s Board of Directors are: Daniel J. Doyle (Chairman), Daniel N. Cunningham (Vice Chairman), F. T. “Tommy” Elliott, IV, Robert J. Flautt, Gary D. Gall, James J. Kim, Andriana D. Majarian, Steven D. McDonald, Louis C. McMurray, Karen A. Musson, Dorothea D. Silva and William S. Smittcamp.

More information about Central Valley Community Bancorp and Central Valley Community Bank can be found at www.cvcb.com. Also, visit CVCB on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Debbie Nalchajian-Cohen
559.222.1322

Articoli correlati

Waters Corporation Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
MILFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) will hold its Q3 2022 financial results conference call live on Tuesday, November 1st...
Continua a leggere

Cybriant Named to MSSP Alert’s Top 250 MSSPs List for 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
Sixth-Annual List & Research Identifies Leading Managed Security Service Providers Worldwide ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource, has...
Continua a leggere

HITN Launches Into World Space Week With Programming That is Out of This World

Business Wire Business Wire -
Nation’s Largest Hispanic Educational Media Company Unveils Initiative Encompassing Television Programming, Digital Content, and Community Outreach to Drive Interest...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Waters Corporation Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Business Wire