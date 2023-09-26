Home Business Wire Cut+Dry Launches The World's First AI Tool for the Foodservice Industry
Business Wire

Cut+Dry Launches The World’s First AI Tool for the Foodservice Industry

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cut+Dry, a leader in Foodservice e-commerce solutions, launches “Yes, Chef”, a groundbreaking artificial intelligence (AI) tool designed exclusively for Foodservice distributors nationwide. Today’s launch marks the first-ever application of AI technology tailored specifically to the Foodservice sector.


Founded in 2019, by the same team that led the digital transformation at Sysco, Cut+Dry’s mission is to bring the latest, most cutting-edge technology into the Foodservice industry. Adding to its many firsts, “Yes, Chef” is the first AI tool for Foodservice distributors. This one-of-a-kind tech is embedded into Cut+Dry’s platform and will help their distributor partners drive more revenue at a lower cost.

Foodservice distribution is a complex industry, historically characterized by small margins, fluctuating customer demands, and labor-intensive activities. Cut+Dry’s new AI tool addresses ALL these challenges and aims to make the distributors’ lives easier and more profitable.

“Artificial Intelligence is the natural next step to support distributors as they grow their business with Cut+Dry,” stated Mani Kulasooriya, CEO and Co-Founder, of Cut+Dry. “We’re the first in the industry to combine an e-commerce platform with AI applications, providing a unique and applicable solution to challenges faced every day by Foodservice distributors.”

This AI tool didn’t happen overnight. In fact, Cut+Dry spent over nine months at the Stanford Research Institute learning how to use machine learning to structure Foodservice data and then another four years fine-tuning that data set to develop these customer-facing AI applications.

The first version of “Yes, Chef” is designed to solve top-of-the-funnel and customer support challenges, ensuring every sales rep is equipped with the right tools to better market to restaurant operators. “Yes, Chef” includes:

  • Digital prospecting and proposal tools to increase distributors’ book of business
  • Data-driven AI product recommendations to sell more
  • In-depth insights into customer behavior, order trends, and product catalogs
  • Tools to uncover underperforming SKUs to give you actionable insights to move inventory and increase sales
  • Marketing solutions to move excess product, create sales and promotions, and market products effectively

“The Foodservice industry is undergoing a big, but long overdue transition of blending traditional operations with a digital-first customer experience mindset. Artificial Intelligence is an amazing opportunity for distributors of all sizes to catch up with the large broadliners who have a head start in developing digital customer experiences,” said Jim O’Connor, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder, of Cut+Dry. “The range of applications to the traditional distributors business is incredibly broad, from enhancing the customer experience to boosting their bottom lines. Going through a digital transformation is no longer optional and these new opportunities will allow you to catch up with your counterparts with lightning speed.

For more information, please visit www.cutanddry.com/ai

About Cut+Dry

Cut+Dry is the leading e-commerce platform for independent foodservice distributors. They help distributors drive revenue growth, get paid faster, save time, and improve customer satisfaction. Created by the same team that built Sysco’s entire digital platform.

Contacts

press@cutanddry.com

Articoli correlati

ERI Featured in New York City’s “Follow Your Waste” Interactive Educational Platform

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DSNY--ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company,...
Continua a leggere

TiVo’s Video Trends Report Unveils Consumer Increase in Content Consumption While Amount of Video Services Decrease

Business Wire Business Wire -
The number of video services used by consumers has declined slightly over the past 6 months as the adoption...
Continua a leggere

Committed to Value – Class-leading 2024 Nissan Versa Pricing Starts at $16,130

Business Wire Business Wire -
Compact sedan offers impressive value with extensive safety and connectivity technologiesNASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Offering outstanding value with the most standard...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php