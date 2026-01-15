Customers Rate T-Mobile as the Network Quality Leader in the Most U.S. Regions

J.D. Power study shows T-Mobile earns top customer ratings in five out of six regions for the first time in the Company’s history

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced a watershed moment for the wireless industry: for the first time ever, customers have rated T-Mobile highest for network quality in five of six U.S. regions in the J.D. Power 2026 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Study - a decisive shift signaling a new era of network leadership.

This milestone reflects the impact of T-Mobile’s long-term network strategy, as customers rated the company highest for network quality across more U.S. regions than at any point in its history—well above its previous high of two regions and ending a run of 35 consecutive reports with a single carrier leading the category.

For years, independent testing has consistently shown that T-Mobile’s massive investments in its network are delivering real results, including faster speeds, lower latency and stronger voice performance. Now, customers themselves are confirming what the data has long made clear: T-Mobile’s network delivers where it matters most—in real life.

“With the best spectrum portfolio for the 5G era, the most towers and the best engineering team in the universe, the perception of our network – that it’s the best – is finally catching up to the reality we’ve known for years,” said John Saw, President and Chief Technology Officer, T-Mobile. “This recognition is incredibly meaningful because it comes directly from customers experiencing the network day in, day out. It proves our formula works: build the best network, pair it with unmatched value and benefits, and deliver a better experience—everywhere.”

A Customer-Powered Signal the Industry Has Changed

Today’s results aren’t a one-off – they’re part of a clear and accelerating trend. Nearly anytime real-world wireless performance is measured or customers are asked about their experiences, T-Mobile comes out on top.

Just last week, wireless testing company Opensignal, in a report examining billions of data points from real user experiences nationwide, found that T-Mobile won 12 of 16 categories measured. Last summer, T-Mobile was named America’s Best Network according to Ookla® Speedtest®, based on analysis of more than half a billion real-world tests from millions of devices nationwide.

So how can every wireless company claim it’s the best?

The answer lies in how networks are measured. Some results come from analyzing millions of phones in the hands of real people. Others come from surveys of actual customers. And some come from drive tests based on a limited sample of devices and locations.

“For years, one operator dominated this report, and consumers largely accepted that narrative,” Saw added. “Today, real customer experiences are rewriting it. More people in more places are having better experiences on T-Mobile—and they’re speaking up.”

Built for Today – and What’s Next

As competitors lean on legacy claims, T-Mobile keeps moving forward. Powered by nationwide standalone 5G, the industry’s strongest spectrum position, and a cloud-native, AI-ready architecture, T-Mobile’s network leadership is clear. With 5G Advanced already live nationwide and the foundation for 6G firmly in place, T-Mobile is delivering more consistent, intelligent performance and setting the pace for what comes next.

T-Mobile: Best Mobile Network in the U.S. According to Ookla® Speedtest®. Based on analysis by Ookla of Speedtest Intelligence® data 2H 2025. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

Media Contact

T-Mobile US, Inc. Media Relations

MediaRelations@t-mobile.com

Investor Relations Contact

T-Mobile US, Inc.

Investor.Relations@t-mobile.com

https://investor.t-mobile.com