Customers Name UKG Overall Leader in Newest Enterprise HCM Quadrant

SoftwareReviews honors UKG for exceptional customer experiences and innovation based entirely on customer reviews

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CX—UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people, has been named Overall Leader in the SoftwareReviews 2022 Human Capital Management (HCM) – Enterprise Data Quadrant, which is based entirely to online customer reviews. UKG received the top overall score of 8.3 out of 10 for customer satisfaction, product capabilities, and likeliness to recommend from reviewers with hands-on knowledge of UKG Pro.

“The results we’ve experienced with our full-suite UKG solution, in just one year, are simply remarkable,” said Diana Valler, chief human resources officer at TravelBrands. “Not only have we gained significant efficiencies, but we’re also providing a more empowering and engaging experience for our employees in support of the important, people-centric mission that we share with UKG.”

In addition to securing a gold medal and the top overall score, nearly 9 out of 10 users (87%) said they “love” working with UKG — 8 points better than the category average — while more than 4 out of 5 users (82%) said UKG helps their organization innovate. Overall, 85% of users said UKG enhanced employee performance.

Anonymized, though validated, customer feedback featured in the report includes:

“UKG really cares about their own employees, which is great, because it reflects in the customer service they provide.”

“This product and UKG as a company are by far my favorite software/vendor to work with. They really do believe in the true relationship between customer and vendor to make sure people have what they need to work efficiently.”

“UKG creates their product enhancement list from the voice of the customer. The configurability of the product allows the customer to meet their business needs and processes unique to their industry.”

UKG Pro is a comprehensive full-suite HCM solution with innovative, industry-leading features and modules that consider the entire individual, their preferences, and aspirations both in and outside of work to improve performance and productivity to achieve business goals.

“Our Partner for Life mission means that we are there for customers as they grow and the needs of their people and business change,” said Jane Graham, group vice president of executive relationship management at UKG. “Accolades based off of customer feedback, like this honor, reinforce our commitment to supporting organizations through every stage of their journey and reflect our promise to build life-long relationships that help drive businesses forward.”

SoftwareReviews is a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, gathering feedback from actual end-users to help organizations evaluate and select the best possible solution for their organization.

About UKG

At UKG, our purpose is people. As strong believers in the power of culture and belonging as the secret to success, we champion great workplaces and build lifelong partnerships with our customers to show what’s possible when businesses invest in their people. Born from a historic merger that created one of the world’s leading HCM cloud companies, our Life-work Technology approach to HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people helps more than 70,000 organizations around the globe and across every industry anticipate and adapt to their employees’ needs beyond just work. To learn more, visit ukg.com.

