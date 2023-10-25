Customer Adoption of Amperity for Paid Media Soars to Over 50%, Delivering Over 11 Billion Profiles to Ad Ecosystem Daily

Forrester Consulting Uncovers 505% Return on Investment with Amperity through Recent Total Economic Impact Study

Amperity, the leading AI-powered enterprise customer data platform (CDP) for consumer brands, today announced more than 50% of its customer base has adopted Amperity for Paid Media. The rapid adoption of this new application of Amperity demonstrates the important role first-party data will play in informing paid media strategies.





Since its launch in May 2023, Amperity for Paid Media has used industry-leading ad connectors and first-party data to deliver more than 11 billion unified customer profiles each day. These are delivered to the ad platforms of Amperity customers, across a range of industries, including retail, quick-serve restaurants (QSR), consumer packaged goods (CPG), travel and hospitality, sports teams and leagues, and financial services.

Marketers and digital agencies continue to struggle to find a way to measure digital and in-store transactions to deliver highly personalized campaigns and optimize their budget spend – which is where Amperity excels. Brands using Amperity for paid media are experiencing the following results:

3X conversion rate using unified customer profile lookalike audiences over third party audiences

85%+ match rate across major ad platforms

30% onboarding savings

5x increase in ROAS (Return on Ad Spend)

94% savings in data management and stitch processing

70%+ reduction in marketing timelines

The elimination of third-party cookies and the ever-changing data privacy laws have ushered in a new era of challenges and opportunities. The days of relying solely on legacy methods to identify, retain, and acquire customers are gone. To stay ahead of the game and ensure brands are getting the most out of their largest spend channels, it’s critical that brands tap into their own first-party customer data to maximize every campaign dollar, especially in this macro economic climate.

“Today, we find ourselves at the epicenter of a marketing revolution. The tides have shifted and the old ways of acquiring and retaining customers are giving way to a new era of data privacy and consumer-centricity,” said Barry Padgett, CEO at Amperity. “In Q1 of next year, Google is going to disable 1% of third party cookies and fully remove them by Q3. This poses a massive challenge for brands across the board. But within this challenge lies immense opportunity. At Amperity, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to lead the charge and help brands and agencies navigate this shift.”

To quantify the impact Amperity is having on paid media, the company commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study and examine the potential ROI enterprises may realize by deploying its CDP. To construct the TEI study, Forrester interviewed five Amperity customers, identifying the benefits, risks, and outcomes experienced while using the company’s customer data platform for paid media and combined the results to form a single composite organization. According to the study, the composite organization not only experienced a 505% ROI, but also experienced the following benefits over three years:

$3.4 million incremental increase in net operating revenue from effective messaging

$3.8 million incremental increase in net operating revenue due to targeted paid media spend

25% increase in productivity impact of more efficient campaign preparation and execution resulting in a $1.3 million savings

$4.5 million savings in paid media spend from deduplicating customer records

Amperity has become the customer data platform of choice for leading brands across numerous industries, most recently selected by First Hawaiian Bank, Forever 21, Palace Resorts, Shiseido America, and Virgin Atlantic. These brands join longtime users of Amperity including Alaska Airlines, Brooks, DICK’s Sporting Goods, Reckitt, Seattle Sounders, SPARC Group, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

To learn more about the ROI of Amperity for paid media, download the latest TEI study here.

