Custom Truck One Source to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

KANSAS CITY, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE: CTOS) today announced it will release third quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.


Management will discuss the results on a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The webcast and a presentation of financial information will be available at investors.customtruck.com. To listen by phone, please dial 1-855-327-6837 or 1-631-891-4304. A replay of the call will be available until midnight ET, Tuesday, November 14, 2023, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and entering passcode 10022473.

ABOUT CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE

Custom Truck One Source is one of the largest providers of specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications and rail markets in North America, with a differentiated “one-stop-shop” business model. The Company offers its specialized equipment to a diverse customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks and rail systems. The Company’s coast-to-coast rental fleet of more than 10,200 units includes aerial devices, boom trucks, cranes, digger derricks, pressure drills, stringing gear, hi-rail equipment, repair parts, tools and accessories. For more information, please visit customtruck.com.

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT
Brian Perman, Vice President, Investor Relations

844-403-6138

investors@customtruck.com

