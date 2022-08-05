Curtiss-Wright to Participate in Jefferies 2022 Industrials Conference

DAVIDSON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) today announced that K. Christopher Farkas, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Jefferies 2022 Industrials Conference on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

There will be no formal presentation or webcast at this event. A copy of the latest slide presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of Curtiss-Wright’s website at www.curtisswright.com.

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) is a global integrated business that provides highly engineered products, solutions and services mainly to Aerospace & Defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding Commercial Power, Process and Industrial markets. We leverage a workforce of 8,000 highly skilled employees who develop, design and build what we believe are the best engineered solutions to the markets we serve. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing innovative solutions through trusted customer relationships. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.

