Curion Expands Global Delivery Capabilities Through Acquisition of Blue Yonder

DEERFIELD, Ill. and LEEDS, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curion, a portfolio company of Summit Park, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Blue Yonder Research, a United Kingdom-based market research agency specializing in research and development (R&D) and innovation insights. The partnership strengthens Curion’s global delivery capabilities for multinational clients, expands its addressable market, and reinforces its position in core end markets where the company has built deep expertise and long-standing client relationships.

Founded in Leeds, UK in 2005 by Jonathan Million, Blue Yonder has grown into a trusted partner to a diversified, global client base spanning the U.K., United States, Latin America, Asia, and Continental Europe. The company serves leading global CPG organizations as well as emerging growth brands, with repeat, multi-category programs spanning Personal Care, Home Care, Food & Beverage, and Pet Care. Blue Yonder supports the full innovation lifecycle through its full-service research offering and outsourced delivery model, Sense:Lab. Its core capabilities include sensory testing, qualitative research, and quantitative research. These offerings enable multi-year, multi-market programs and have historically driven strong client retention and repeat engagement among top accounts.

Jon McCarthy, Vice President at Summit Park, said, “The partnership with Blue Yonder represents a key component of Curion’s growth strategy and supports our shared vision of expanding and enhancing Curion’s capabilities as a market leader in product and consumer insights. Summit Park looks forward to continuing to support the Curion team as it accelerates growth by deepening customer relationships, expanding its presence in key market verticals, and enhancing service capabilities across the global platform of the combined companies.”

“Curion and Blue Yonder share a belief that great products start with real human understanding,” said Steve Jungmann, CEO of Curion, “by bringing our teams together, we’re creating a global partner to help brands innovate with confidence, and move from idea to in-market with speed, clarity, and empathy.”

“Joining Curion feels like a natural evolution,” added Jonathan Million, CEO and Founder of Blue Yonder Research. “We’ve always been driven by a passion for what drives people purchases, their small decisions, their everyday moments. Curion brings the scale, technology, and reach to amplify that passion globally.”

About the Curion

Curion is a data-driven platform specializing in performing full-service consumer qualitative and quantitative insights research for brands across a variety of end markets. The Company has over three decades of experience working with research and development (R&D) and insights teams within Fortune 500 companies to design and execute research that drives innovation, mitigates development risks, and ensures that high-quality, differentiated products are brought to market. Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, Curion operates six state-of-the-art testing facilities across the United States and maintains a proprietary consumer insights database. To learn more, visit https://curioninsights.com/.

About Summit Park

Summit Park is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based private investment firm focused on investing in the lower middle market. The firm has an established track record of partnering with founders to scale their businesses by providing the resources and collaboration to execute a shared vision. Summit Park makes control investments in products and services businesses where our experience, relationships, and operational resources make us a strategic partner for the next phase of growth. Since its founding, Summit Park has made over 55 investments totaling more than $2.3 billion in total enterprise value. The firm’s capital can be used to facilitate a change in ownership, to support expansion and growth, or to support an industry consolidation plan. For more information, visit www.summitparkllc.com.

Neale Butler

nbutler@summitparkllc.com