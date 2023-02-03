Cue Health to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cue Health (“Cue”) (Nasdaq: HLTH), the healthcare technology company known for diagnostic enabled care, announced today that its management team will participate at the following investor conferences:

BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference



Participating on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at The Cliff Lodge in Snowbird, UT.

43rd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference



Presenting on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 12:50 p.m. Eastern Time at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, MA. A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation may be accessed for 180 days on the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at: https://cuehealth.com/.

About Cue Health

Cue Health (Nasdaq: HLTH) is a healthcare technology company that makes it easier for individuals to access health information and places diagnostic information at the center of care. Cue Health enables people to manage their health through real-time, actionable, and connected health information, offering individuals and their healthcare providers easy access to lab-quality diagnostics anywhere, anytime, in a device that fits in the palm of the hand. Cue Health’s first-of-its-kind COVID-19 test was the first FDA-authorized molecular diagnostic test for at-home and over-the-counter use without a prescription and physician supervision. Outside the United States, Cue Health has received the CE mark in the European Union, Interim Order authorization from Health Canada, regulatory approval from India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, and PSAR authorization from Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority. Cue was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego. For more information, please visit www.cuehealth.com.

Contacts

Contact Us

Lorna Williams ir@cuehealth.com

858-667-4934 (ext. 1104)

Cue Health



press@cuehealth.com