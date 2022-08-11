Cue Health Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cue Health Inc. (“Cue”) (Nasdaq: HLTH), a healthcare technology company, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

Recent Highlights

Revenue of $87.7 million in the second quarter of 2022 exceeds guidance with stronger than anticipated ordering from existing customers

250,000+ Cue Readers shipped through the end of the second quarter of 2022

Flu standalone clinical studies completed and preparations are underway for a de novo submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for at-home and point-of-care use

Flu + COVID multiplex clinical studies started in the second quarter of 2022 and on track for submission for U.S. FDA emergency use authorization (EUA) in the third quarter of 2022

RSV scheduled to begin clinical studies in the third quarter of 2022

Chlamydia + Gonorrhea multiplex clinical studies expected to begin in the second half of 2022

Began phased rollout of Cue Care TM , closing the home-based virtual care loop from diagnostics, to telehealth, to medication delivery service

, the home-based virtual care loop from diagnostics, to telehealth, to medication delivery service Ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $363.1 million and further increased financial flexibility by entering a $100 million secured revolving credit facility

“We achieved stronger-than expected revenue performance in the quarter and continued to deliver on our pipeline programs,” said Ayub Khattak, Chairman and CEO of Cue Health. “We are very excited about our upcoming full launch of Cue Care, closing the virtual health care loop by allowing customers to conduct a molecular diagnostic test, consult a medical professional, and get treatment delivered, all within the Cue Health platform. With the addition of e-prescription fulfillment and delivery to our product offerings, Cue has taken another important step forward on our mission to enable personalized, proactive and informed healthcare that empower people to live their healthiest lives.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue in the second quarter of 2022 was $87.7 million which exceeded our guidance due to stronger than anticipated COVID-19 testing orders from existing customers.

Private sector revenue was $80.5 million, or 91.8% of total revenue, an increase of $48.1 million over last year. Public sector revenue was 8.2% of total revenue or $7.2 million. Disposable test cartridge revenue was $82.9 million in the second quarter of 2022.

GAAP product gross profit margin was a loss of 20.8% in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted product gross profit margin was 30.0% after excluding one-time inventory charges of $42.8 million.

Operating expenses in the second quarter of 2022 were $88.3 million, excluding cost of revenues, driven by product development, software technology, and menu expansion investments. In the quarter, there was a one-time restructuring charge of $1.9 million related to manufacturing workforce reduction.

GAAP net income in the second quarter of 2022 was a loss of $99.1 million and earnings per diluted share was a loss of $0.67. Cue’s Adjusted net income was a loss of $55.2 million and earnings per diluted share was a loss of $0.37. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $29.9 million.

Cash and cash equivalents were $363.1 million as of June 30, 2022.

Guidance

Cue Health expects third quarter 2022 revenues in the range of $55 to $60 million, excluding any adjustment to deferred revenue held on the balance sheet.

About Cue Health

Cue is a healthcare technology company that makes it easy for individuals to access health information and places diagnostic information at the center of care. Cue enables people to manage their health through real-time, actionable, and connected health information, offering individuals and their healthcare providers easy access to lab-quality diagnostics anywhere, anytime, in a device that fits in the palm of the hand. Cue’s first-of-its-kind COVID-19 test was the first FDA-authorized molecular diagnostic test for at-home and over-the-counter use without a prescription and physician supervision. Outside the United States, Cue has received the CE mark in the European Union, Interim Order authorization from Health Canada, regulatory approval from India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, and PSAR authorization from Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority. Cue was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego. For more information, please visit www.cuehealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, including statements related to the submission of any FDA applications and expectations around receiving clearance, growth in our customer base, expectations regarding production capacity, potential technology enhancements and future performance and our guidance, including third quarter 2022 guidance, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements”. The words, without limitation, “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “would,” “develop,” “pave,” “seek,” “offer,” “grow”, “expand” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those related to the expected capabilities of the flu standalone, flu + Covid multiplex, RSV and Chlamydia + Gonorrhea multiplex test, the rollout of Cue Care, our ability to maintain customer growth rates, our ability to increase private sector revenue, our ability maintain or replace the revenue historically generated from our government contracts, our ability to effectively scale our manufacturing capacity to meet contractual obligations with our customers and market demand, and the factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Cue’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 to be filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations of Cue’s management team and speak only as of the date hereof, and Cue specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

*This product has not been FDA cleared or approved; but has been authorized by FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization, or EUA. This product has been authorized only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. The emergency use of this product is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we consider certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including Adjusted Product Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Net (loss) Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA (loss). We use these financial measures in conjunction with GAAP measures as part of our overall assessment of our performance, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and to communicate with our board of directors concerning our business and financial performance. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors about our business and financial performance, enhance their overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to metrics used by our management in their financial and operational decision making. We are presenting these non-GAAP financial measures to assist investors in seeing our business and financial performance through the eyes of management, and because we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing results of operations of our business over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, restructuring expense, inventory charges – inventory reserves/warranty reserves, banking and finance-related items including fair value adjustments – convertible notes.

Adjusted product gross profit is defined as product gross profit (loss), before inventory charges – inventory reserves / warranty reserves.

Adjusted net (loss) income is defined as Net (loss) income, before Inventory charges – inventory reserves / warranty reserves, restructuring expense and tax effects.

Adjusted diluted EPS is defined as Diluted EPS before Inventory charges – inventory reserves / warranty reserves, restructuring expense and tax effects.

Our definitions may differ from the definitions used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Further, these metrics have certain limitations in that they do not include the impact of certain expenses that are reflected in our consolidated statements of operations. Thus, these non-GAAP metrics should be considered in addition to, not as substitutes for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures see the financial tables below.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue Product revenue $ 84,351 $ 137,423 $ 261,805 $ 201,922 Grant and other revenue 3,349 — 5,305 — Total revenue 87,700 137,423 267,110 201,922 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of product revenue 101,898 55,142 188,595 85,177 Sales and marketing 16,971 1,529 51,139 1,959 Research and development 44,000 4,662 72,787 12,071 General and administrative 25,411 11,382 52,321 23,252 Restructuring expense 1,883 — 1,883 — Total operating costs and expenses 190,163 72,715 366,725 122,459 Income (loss) from operations (102,463 ) 64,708 (99,615 ) 79,463 Interest expense (16 ) (9,429 ) (67 ) (9,964 ) Change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrants — (190 ) — (190 ) Change in fair value of convertible notes — (23,254 ) — (23,254 ) Other income, net 43 24 49 61 Net income (loss) before income taxes (102,436 ) 31,859 (99,633 ) 46,116 Income tax expense (benefit) (3,386 ) 12,050 (3,386 ) 13,276 Net income (loss) $ (99,050 ) $ 19,809 $ (96,247 ) $ 32,840 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders – basic $ (0.67 ) $ 0.14 $ (0.65 ) $ 0.23 Weighted-average number of shares used in computation of net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders – basic 147,498,162 18,822,474 147,014,951 18,617,247 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders – diluted $ (0.67 ) $ 0.14 $ (0.65 ) $ 0.22 Weighted-average number of shares used in computation of net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders – diluted 147,498,162 26,241,564 147,014,951 26,036,337

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share amounts and share data) June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 363,124 $ 409,873 Restricted cash 1,334 13,837 Accounts receivable 54,008 104,589 Inventory 139,047 88,388 Prepaid expenses 50,436 45,889 Other current assets 12,186 7,446 Total current assets 620,135 670,022 Property and Equipment, Net 190,131 177,456 Operating lease right-of-use assets 85,971 79,474 Intangible assets, net 10,936 7,673 Other non-current assets 6,902 5,435 Total assets $ 914,075 $ 940,060 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 38,351 $ 37,208 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 75,820 29,498 Income taxes payable — 8,297 Deferred revenue, current 85,576 82,165 Operating lease liabilities, current 7,679 7,147 Finance lease liabilities, current 2,605 2,621 Total current liabilities 210,031 166,936 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 10,283 10,283 Operating leases liabilities, net of current portion 46,455 46,464 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,990 3,271 Other non-current liabilities 4,943 6,356 Total liabilities 273,702 233,310 Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 500,000,000 and 500,000,000 shares authorized, 147,834,377 and 146,402,991 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 1 1 Additional paid-in-capital 760,637 730,767 Accumulated deficit (120,265 ) (24,018 ) Total stockholders’ equity 640,373 706,750 Total liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 914,075 $ 940,060

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (In thousands) The following table presents the reconciliation of Net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA, for the periods presented: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (loss) income $ (99,050 ) $ 19,809 $ (96,247 ) $ 32,840 Interest expense 16 9,429 67 9,964 Income tax expense (benefit) (3,386 ) 12,050 (3,386 ) 13,276 Depreciation and amortization 10,979 9,616 21,585 14,500 Stock-based compensation 16,792 2,569 32,826 5,591 Restructuring expense 1,883 — 1,883 — Inventory charges – inventory reserves / warranty reserves 42,844 — 42,844 — Fair value adjustment – convertible notes — 23,254 — 23,254 Banking and finance-related items — 7,998 — 7,998 Adjusted EBITDA $ (29,922 ) $ 84,725 $ (428 ) $ 107,423

The following table presents the reconciliation of Product gross profit (loss) margin to Adjusted product gross profit margin, for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Product revenue $ 84,351 $ 137,423 $ 261,805 $ 201,922 Cost of product revenue 101,898 55,142 188,595 85,177 Product gross profit (loss) (17,547 ) 82,281 73,210 116,745 Product gross profit (loss) margin (21 )% 60 % 28 % 58 % Inventory charges – inventory reserves / warranty reserves 42,844 — 42,844 — Adjusted product gross profit $ 25,297 $ 82,281 $ 116,054 $ 116,745 Adjusted product gross profit margin 30 % 60 % 44 % 58 %

The following table presents the reconciliation of Net (loss) income / diluted EPS to Adjusted net (loss) income / diluted EPS, for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2022 Dollar



Amount Per Diluted



Share Dollar



Amount Per Diluted



Share Net (loss) income / diluted EPS $ (99,050 ) (0.67 ) $ (96,247 ) (0.65 ) Inventory charges – inventory reserves / warranty reserves 42,844 0.29 42,844 0.29 Restructuring expense 1,883 0.01 1,883 0.01 Tax effects (868 ) (0.01 ) (868 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted net (loss) income / diluted EPS $ (55,191 ) (0.37 ) $ (52,388 ) (0.36 )

