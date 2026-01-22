Cubist Names Former Gemini Executive Rohan Chauhan as President to Scale Infrastructure Powering Internet Capital Markets

Chauhan joins the security-first infrastructure firm to lead global strategy and expansion as institutional demand surges for private, programmable digital asset infrastructure

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cubist, provider of the secure operating system for digital assets, today announced the appointment of Rohan Chauhan, CFA as President. In this role, Mr. Chauhan will lead Cubist’s institutional go-to-market strategy, creating the bridge between the regulatory requirements of institutions and the high-speed demands of modern crypto market structure. Mr. Chauhan previously served as Director of Strategy at Gemini (NASDAQ: GEMI) and CEO of the company’s prediction markets platform, and also held key roles at Hudson River Trading (HRT) and GIC (Sovereign Wealth Fund of Singapore).

Over the past couple years, Cubist has quietly become core infrastructure for some of the most demanding institutional use cases in crypto, securing and orchestrating multi-billion-dollar asset flows across regulated finance, DeFi, and consumer platforms. As regulatory clarity accelerates in 2026, Mr. Chauhan’s arrival marks a shift in Cubist’s trajectory from an industry-leading innovator to becoming the de facto institutional partner. With major banks and enterprises moving tokenized deposits and stablecoins into production, the need for infrastructure that delivers "compliance as code"—while still meeting strict performance requirements—has become critical.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rohan to Cubist," said Riad Wahby, Chief Executive Officer of Cubist. "This is a pivotal moment for the industry. The complexity of onchain financial operations is at an all-time high and still growing. Those workloads demand infrastructure that is far more scalable and programmable than ever before. Cubist's technology is uniquely positioned to meet those demands. And now, Rohan will add a new dimension: broad and deep experience across digital assets and traditional finance. With his expertise supercharging our mission, Cubist will lead the way in key management, confidential compute, and cross-chain security, giving institutions the highest confidence in their adoption of digital assets."

A veteran of institutional capital markets, Mr. Chauhan brings over 15 years of experience in trading, capital markets and product innovation. As Director of Strategy at Gemini, he spearheaded the company’s IPO process and led high-value strategic partnerships, including Gemini’s milestone collaboration with Ripple. He also served as CEO of the company’s prediction markets platform, Gemini Titan, where he helped secure a DCM license and launch the prediction markets business.

Prior to Gemini, Mr. Chauhan drove business development at HRT, one of the world's most sophisticated high frequency trading firms. He spent over a decade as a multi-asset trader across GIC, Kepos Capital, and Credit Suisse, providing him with foundational domain expertise in trading, systems design, and regulatory and compliance requirements of institutional capital markets.

“Institutions are ready to move trillions onchain, but the transition depends on infrastructure that matches the operational rigor of traditional finance. Cubist’s secure operating system is the essential link between the speed of the internet and the compliance of global capital markets,” said Mr. Chauhan. “I’m excited to scale our business and bring our industry-leading capabilities to the world’s most sophisticated institutions and traders.”

This announcement follows the recent launch of Cubist Confidential Cloud Functions, the first Web3 confidential compute platform live on mainnet networks, enabling institutional teams to build and deploy private smart contracts for any blockchain.

About Cubist

Cubist is a security-first Web3 infrastructure company building the institutional-grade operating system for digital assets. This includes key management and confidential compute platforms that enable private, programmable digital asset operations at scale. Cubist’s products—including CubeSigner, a high-performance, non-custodial authentication and key management platform, and Confidential Cloud Functions (C2F), the first Web3 confidential compute platform live on mainnet networks—allow developers and institutions to run sensitive, compute-intensive logic with smart-contract-level guarantees while preserving privacy, security, and performance.

Founded in 2022, Cubist was established by a former fintech COO and computer science professors from Carnegie Mellon University and the University of California San Diego, whose combined work spans more than 90 peer-reviewed publications in systems and security. Members of the Cubist team have designed and specified cryptographic systems underlying major blockchain protocols including Ethereum and Avalanche, deployed fine-grained isolation in Firefox, discovered critical vulnerabilities in Google Chrome and Linux, and built automated reasoning and verification tools relied upon by organizations such as Amazon and Certora.

Cubist is backed by leading investors including Polychain, dao5, Blizzard, and Paxos. Learn more and see open roles at https://cubist.dev.

press@cubist.dev