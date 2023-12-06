Home Business Wire CSG to Present at Oppenheimer’s 4th Annual Virtual 5G Summit
Business Wire

CSG to Present at Oppenheimer’s 4th Annual Virtual 5G Summit

di Business Wire

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced that the company will present at Oppenheimer’s 4th Annual Virtual 5G Summit on Monday, December 11th. The presentation will be held at 11:00 a.m. EST and will feature comments from CSG chief executive officer Brian Shepherd.


The conference presentation will be available via webcast here.

About CSG

CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future and tap into guidance along the way from our fiercely committed and forward-thinking CSGers around the world.

Want to be future-ready and a change-maker like the global brands that trust CSG? Visit csgi.com to learn more.

Contacts

John Rea

Investor Relations

+1 (210) 687-4409

john.rea@csgi.com

Articoli correlati

iHealthScreen Inc. Announces UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) Certification and registration for iPredict™ – Automated AI System for Early Diagnosis of...

Business Wire Business Wire -
Earlier iHealthScreen received the CE certification for simultaneous diagnosis of DR, AMD, and glaucoma suspect as the first USA...
Continua a leggere

Worldwide Hardcopy Peripherals Shipments Decreased 7.9% Year Over Year in the Third Quarter of 2023, According to IDC

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#A3Printer--The global hardcopy peripherals market recorded 19.5 million units shipped in the third quarter of 2023 (3Q23),...
Continua a leggere

Fordham Global Foresight Announces Partnership with Diligent to Help Organisations Navigate an Increasingly Complex Geopolitical Landscape

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fordham Global Foresight, a preeminent geopolitical advisor to board and C-suite executives, today announced a...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php