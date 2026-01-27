CSG Recognized in Multi-Category Trusted Analyst Reports for CPQ, Monetization, and Digital Partner Management

The depth, innovation, and real-world impact of the company’s telecom portfolio are what make CSG stand out in the industry

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Communication service providers (CSPs) are under pressure to simplify complexity, monetize new services, and deliver experiences customers trust with speed and accuracy. To succeed, they need partners who can turn quote-to-cash and digital monetization into a competitive advantage, not just a back-office function.

Over the past year, CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) has achieved multi-category recognition from leading analyst firms for doing exactly that. To CSG, these recognitions reinforce a role as a go-to partner for CSPs looking to move faster, unlock new revenue streams, and modernize their core with AI-powered, telco-specific platforms built for real-world complexity.

CPQ Leadership for Complex B2B and B2B2X Monetization

CSG Quote & Order continues to stand out for CSPs that need to configure complex offers, quote with confidence, and move from deal to revenue without friction.



With Quote & Order, CSG is named: A Challenger in the 2026 Gartner ® Magic Quadrant™ for Configure, Price & Quote Application Suites for its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. CSG Quote & Order is a catalog‑driven CPQ and order management platform for complex B2B telecoms. It streamlines quote‑to‑cash workflows so CSPs can launch deals faster, protect margins, and deliver a better customer experience.



In the 2025 SPARK Matrix: Configure, Price & Quote , CSG is recognized for its leadership in catalog-driven capabilities that streamline complex, high-volume sales with AI-powered pricing intelligence, dynamic product configuration, and governance-driven automation.

Agile, Extensible Digital Partner Management and Roaming Portfolio

CSG digital partner management solutions earned strong recognition for how CSG helps CSPs anticipate risk, optimize inter-operator economics, and monetize roaming in a multi-network, 5G and IoT -driven environment. CSG was named a High-Flyer in the Kaleido Intelligence Roaming Vendor Hub across multiple categories, including Roaming Analytics, Roaming Testing, and Data & Financial Clearing.

Beyond individual products, analysts continue to recognize the breadth and strategic cohesion of the CSG portfolio. CSG is named in multiple Gartner® Market Guides used by CIOs and technology leaders to shape sourcing strategies and assess vendors' investment priorities, including:

“ Almost every CSP talks about end-to-end transformation, but very few have the platforms, partners, and momentum to make it real,” said Chad Dunavant, Chief Product & Strategy Officer, CSG. “ To us, these recognitions show that CSG is doing exactly that—connecting CPQ, monetization, digital wholesale, and customer experience on a unified, AI-powered foundation built for telecom complexity, not generic use cases. As a result, CSG customers aren’t just modernizing systems but changing the trajectory of their business. That’s the bar we hold ourselves to every day, and it’s energizing to see analysts recognize our solutions.”

For more information about CSG, visit www.csgi.com.

About CSG

CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future and tap into guidance along the way from our fiercely committed and forward-thinking CSGers around the world.

Want to be future-ready and a change-maker like the global brands that trust CSG? Visit csgi.com to learn more.

