Crusoe Energy Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

HEALDSBURG, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing Chase Lochmiller, Co-Founder & CEO of Crusoe Energy, as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2021 at its Builders + Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

Goldman Sachs selected Chase Lochmiller as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. Chase is an avid tech enthusiast that is passionate about enabling new technologies like AI and blockchain to positively impact people’s lives. Prior to founding Crusoe, Chase was a General Partner at Polychain Capital, a multibillion-dollar fund investing in digital assets and blockchain technologies. Chase was previously a quantitative researcher and trader at Jump Trading and GETCO, where he developed and managed a portfolio of algorithmic trading strategies. Chase holds undergraduate degrees in math and physics from MIT and a masters degree in computer science from Stanford, where he specialized in artificial intelligence. As a personal interest, Chase has climbed five of the “seven summits” including Mt. Everest.

“I’m honored to be included with such an inspiring and diverse group of entrepreneurs,” said Chase Lochmiller. “It’s encouraging to see our mission of aligning the future of computing infrastructure with the future of the planet being recognized with such an incredible award.”

Crusoe reduces the routine flaring of natural gas and creates an economic offtake to accelerate renewable energy infrastructure development by collocating data centers on site with energy production. Crusoe provides innovative solutions for the energy and technology industries. By converting wasted natural gas to energy-intensive computing, Crusoe’s patented and environmental award-winning Digital Flare Mitigation® (DFM) systems deliver an efficient way to use otherwise wasted natural gas.

“Innovation doesn’t happen just anywhere; it thrives where there’s a wide range of thoughts and perspectives,” said David M. Solomon, Chairman & CEO of Goldman Sachs. “One of our great strengths is our ability to bring together people from different walks of life and to spark conversations today that will lead to breakthroughs tomorrow. The leaders we’ve chosen to highlight at our Builders + Innovators Summit are truly remarkable, and we are pleased to recognize Chase Lochmiller as one of this year’s most intriguing entrepreneurs.”

