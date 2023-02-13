CrowdStrike Takes On History’s Most Infamous Breach in First Big Game Commercial

Landmark ad brings Protection That Powers You campaign to over 100 million viewers

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today debuted a new commercial, the cybersecurity leader’s first ad during the Big Game. Leveraging the powerful reach of one of the world’s largest stages, the company is bringing its Protection That Powers You campaign to over 100 million viewers at a time when the threat and impacts of cyberattacks are more pervasive than ever.





“Our commercial during the Big Game puts a modern lens on the story of the Trojan Horse, the most infamous breach in history that should have been stopped,” said CrowdStrike chief marketing officer, Jennifer Johnson. “Centuries later, our mission at CrowdStrike remains the same: to stop breaches. Behind every cyberattack is a human adversary, and we pioneered the adversary-focused approach to cybersecurity to protect every organization on the planet against the most sophisticated attacks. Cybersecurity is a must-have investment for every organization and CrowdStrike stops breaches so our customers can power their businesses forward. The Big Game is an iconic stage and the perfect platform to share our brand promise of delivering Protection that Powers You to the world.”

Headquartered in the U.S. with operations across the globe, CrowdStrike is one of the fastest growing and most innovative security companies in the world with more than $2.3 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR), as of October 2022, and over 20,000 customers ranging from small businesses to leading global brands and government entities. The company’s market-defining CrowdStrike Falcon® platform, elite incident response and services, and renowned cyber threat intelligence team have made CrowdStrike one of the most trusted brands in cybersecurity. Over half of the Fortune 500, more than 25% of the Global 2000 and two-thirds of the Fortune 100 rely on CrowdStrike to protect them against a growing and increasingly sophisticated set of eCrime, nation-state and hacktivist adversaries.

The 30 second commercial, produced in-house by CrowdStrike in collaboration with leading players Framestore, RadicalMedia, and Union, aired before the halftime show.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with one of the world’s most advanced cloud-native platforms for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Annual Recurring Revenue

ARR is calculated as the annualized value of CrowdStrike’s customer subscription contracts as of the measurement date, assuming any contract that expires during the next 12 months is renewed on its existing terms. To the extent that CrowdStrike is negotiating a renewal with a customer after the expiration of the subscription, CrowdStrike continues to include that revenue in ARR if CrowdStrike is actively in discussion with such an organization for a new subscription or renewal, or until such organization notifies CrowdStrike that it is not renewing its subscription.

