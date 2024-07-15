CrowdStrike Falcon Complete Next-Gen MDR Sets the New Standard for Managed Detection and Response

MDR pioneer and validated leader delivers the fastest detection, investigation and response across all attack surfaces; service partners join in leading SOC transformation initiatives

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced CrowdStrike Falcon® Complete Next-Gen MDR to stop breaches with unprecedented speed and precision across the entire enterprise attack surface. Powered by the CrowdStrike Falcon® cybersecurity platform and elite cyber expertise, Falcon Complete Next-Gen MDR expands MDR operations beyond native endpoint, identity and cloud security telemetry, incorporating critical third-party data from Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM and revolutionary AI capabilities for rich attack context and rapid response. Falcon Complete Next-Gen MDR complements CrowdStrike’s community of service partners to accelerate next-gen SIEM adoption and SOC transformation services.

The velocity of cyberattacks continues to increase, with breakout times now measured in minutes. Organizations require AI-native technology and security expertise for rapid detection, cross-domain threat hunting and remediation across identity, cloud, endpoint and third-party data sources. CrowdStrike delivers the fastest time to detect and broadest coverage of any MDR provider, validated by record-setting results in MITRE Engenuity’s ATT&CK® Evaluations: Managed Services-Round 2.

Falcon Complete Next-Gen MDR sets a new standard for MDR while accelerating SOC transformation initiatives led by service partners. With the industry’s most advanced technology and shared expertise, Falcon Complete Next-Gen MDR helps service partners lead legacy SIEM migration and manage immense volumes of security and IT data for rapid threat detection and response while reducing operational costs and complexity. Falcon Complete Next-Gen MDR allows partners to leverage CrowdStrike’s technology and team to augment managed security services, delivering increased customer value and growing margin profiles.

“Partnering with CrowdStrike empowers us to protect enterprises with advanced technology and specialized managed security services,” said Simon Convery, Head of Global Partnerships, NETbuilder. “We help our customers navigate SIEM migration and accelerate SOC transformation by leveraging the powerful AI-native Falcon platform and Falcon Complete Next-Gen MDR service to enhance security operations and ensure resilient, proactive defenses against evolving cyber threats.”

“We’re excited to partner with CrowdStrike, combining our 24/7 SOC monitoring and Log Ingestion services with Falcon Complete Next-Gen MDR’s industry-leading technology and managed detection and response service,” said Kevin Nejad, Founder and CEO at Vijilan Security, LLC. “Together, we deliver enhanced security, providing exceptional value to our joint customers.”

“Together with CrowdStrike, Sekuro is committed to protecting joint customers with the world’s most advanced technology and managed security expertise,” said Noel Allnutt, CEO of Sekuro. “Falcon Complete Next-Gen MDR takes our partnership and integration to the next level, delivering lightning-fast threat detection and response, reducing complexity, simplifying security operations and strengthening our ability to realize our shared objectives.”

Fastest Detection, Broadest Coverage, Full Cycle Remediation

Falcon Complete Next-Gen MDR detects sophisticated threats across all critical data sources, supercharging investigation, response and full cycle remediation to stop breaches at their inception.

Faster detections: Falcon Complete Next-Gen MDR delivers the industry’s fastest mean-time-to-detect (MTTD), recorded up to 11 times faster than competing vendors by MITRE.

Falcon Complete Next-Gen MDR delivers the industry’s fastest mean-time-to-detect (MTTD), recorded up to 11 times faster than competing vendors by MITRE. Accelerated response: The Falcon platform’s native workflow automation and generative AI-powered incident creation, visualization and investigation capabilities accelerate analyst operations by 75%. Expertise in SOC analysis and threat hunting speeds response times.

The Falcon platform’s native automation and generative AI-powered incident creation, visualization and investigation capabilities accelerate analyst operations by 75%. Expertise in SOC analysis and threat hunting speeds response times. Unified visibility: CrowdStrike’s single agent, single platform architecture unifies native and third-party data with industry-leading threat intelligence, expanding the scope of visibility across the entire attack surface.

CrowdStrike’s single agent, single platform architecture unifies native and third-party data with industry-leading threat intelligence, expanding the scope of visibility across the entire attack surface. Full cycle remediation: CrowdStrike analysts provide hands-on surgical remediation to stop breaches at their inception.

“We pioneered the MDR category to address the cybersecurity skills gap and protect customers with cutting-edge technology. Our relentless innovation continues to lead the MDR space forward,” said Tom Etheridge, Chief Global Services Officer, CrowdStrike. “Today, time is the greatest enemy. Security teams need to operate at the speed of the adversary to stop breaches. Falcon Complete Next-Gen MDR is the force multiplier that enables partners and customers to stay ahead of modern attacks and secure critical assets.”

“The fuel that feeds the GenAI revolution partially lies in pulling in disparate data sources into a cohesive outcome. In a similar vein, it is noted that being able to readily ingest data from a variety of sources is crucial for companies like CrowdStrike to be able to perform their mission critical role of finding and stopping real attacks,” said Craig Robinson, IDC Research VP of Security Services. “Pairing the capabilities of Falcon Next-Gen SIEM to be able to properly ingest data regardless of the source, along with an expanding set of AI security use cases that properly correlates this data to detect attacks and speed up response times, is a key next-generation capability for the market to consider utilizing.”

CrowdStrike is ranked #1 in MDR, provides an MDR breach prevention warranty and is consistently recognized by analysts and third-party evaluations for its innovation and leadership. To learn more about CrowdStrike Falcon Complete Next-Gen MDR, read our blog.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

