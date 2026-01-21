CrowdStrike Endpoint Security Delivered Customers a 273% Return on Investment Over Three Years, with a Payback Period of Under Six Months

Total Economic Impact study quantifies the ROI organizations achieve by modernizing endpoint security with CrowdStrike

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced the findings of a commissioned Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study, conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of CrowdStrike. The study found that a composite organization representative of interviewed customers that replaced legacy endpoint security with CrowdStrike achieved a 273% return on investment (ROI) by reducing breach risk and simplifying security operations, with a payback period of under six months, and $5 million in total quantified benefits over three years.

“The endpoint is a primary risk and productivity point in today’s enterprise, but many organizations are still relying on legacy endpoint security built for a different threat era,” said Elia Zaitsev, chief technology officer at CrowdStrike. “Our Forrester study shows that modern endpoint security isn’t just more effective, it’s more economically rational. Replacing legacy endpoint approaches with CrowdStrike reduces breach risk, simplifies operations, and delivers measurable ROI that makes the decision to modernize clear.”

Endpoint Security Modernization Drives Measurable Outcomes

Key findings from the Forrester TEI study include clear economic and operational value tied directly to endpoint consolidation and modernization, including:

Economic Value from Endpoint Modernization : CrowdStrike Endpoint Security delivered $5 million in total benefits over three years, driven by lower technology and labor costs, simplified security operations, and faster deployment across new environments and acquisitions.

: CrowdStrike Endpoint Security delivered $5 million in total benefits over three years, driven by lower technology and labor costs, simplified security operations, and faster deployment across new environments and acquisitions. Stopping Breaches at the Endpoint : Interviewed organizations reported a significant reduction in endpoint-related breach risk, with Forrester quantifying $1.7 million in avoided breach-related costs over three years for a representative organization based on four interviewed customers.

: Interviewed organizations reported a significant reduction in endpoint-related breach risk, with Forrester quantifying $1.7 million in avoided breach-related costs over three years for a representative organization based on four interviewed customers. Improved Analyst Experience – by Design : By deploying a single, lightweight endpoint sensor, organizations reduced endpoint security management labor by 95% and significantly reduced alert noise and false positives, allowing analysts to focus on real threats and accelerate investigations without adding headcount.

: By deploying a single, lightweight endpoint sensor, organizations reduced endpoint security management labor by 95% and significantly reduced alert noise and false positives, allowing analysts to focus on real threats and accelerate investigations without adding headcount. Built for Consolidation and Scale: The study notes that Falcon’s cloud -native, single-sensor architecture enables organizations to expand protection across identity, next-gen SIEM, cloud security, and additional modules without new deployments or operational disruption.

Customer interviews:

“[Our legacy provider] was very hard to manage and we wanted to go to something simpler. Then we looked at CrowdStrike, did the proof of concept, we liked it, and we decided to go all in. We have their Endpoint product, Identity product, and then some of the other SIEM solutions as well.” - Enterprise Security Manager, Oil & Gas

“I was pleasantly surprised by how, from just that single agent deployment, we were able to expand past EDR with little to no effort and there weren’t additional deployments.” - Director of Cyber Defense, Healthcare

“The visibility that we get in CrowdStrike is second to none. Being able to query and do those types of investigations across your enterprise at a moment’s notice in five minutes is just really handy.” - CISO, Retail

To learn more about the Total Economic Impact™ study and CrowdStrike Endpoint Security, visit our website and read our blog.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

