CrowdStrike and Coalition Join Forces to Transform Cyber Insurance Readiness

Coalition to offer the CrowdStrike Falcon platform to policyholders to help them better protect their business and reduce the risk of a cyber breach

AUSTIN, Texas & LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fal.Con 2022 — CrowdStrike (CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and Coalition, the world’s first Active Insurance company designed to prevent digital risk before it strikes, today announced a partnership to help Coalition’s 160,000 cyber insurance policyholders meet key contingencies required to obtain or maintain a policy.

Coalition’s Active Insurance combines industry-leading proactive cybersecurity tools and support, access to around-the-clock claims response and comprehensive insurance coverage to help organizations identify and mitigate digital risks. As part of this strategic partnership, Coalition policyholders can take advantage of the 15-day free trial offer for the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, and can easily purchase a discounted Falcon bundle that best meets their organization’s ongoing needs.

“Today’s announcement represents an investment in helping policyholders obtain cyber insurance through our partnership with Coalition. This partnership brings the power of our CrowdStrike Falcon platform to protect organizations against cyberattacks like ransomware and to meet key contingencies required for a cyber insurance policy,” said George Kurtz, co-founder and chief executive officer at CrowdStrike. “In particular, our Falcon Go bundle will provide better out-of-the-box protection for small- to medium-sized businesses, which is a large segment of the market that has become increasingly targeted by adversaries.”

“Cybercrime is constantly evolving, and organizations of all sizes need to protect themselves from threats. CrowdStrike’s unified security platform is well-recognized as a leader in the industry, and we are thrilled to offer our policyholders this advantage,” said Tiago Henriques, head of research at Coalition. “The partnership between our two companies will further our collective mission to prevent cyber risk. Enhancing our policyholders’ defensive postures will reduce potential business disruption or business-ending events.”

About Coalition

Coalition is the leading provider of cyber insurance and security, combining comprehensive insurance and proactive cybersecurity tools to help businesses manage and mitigate cyber risk. Through its partnerships with leading global insurers, including Arch Insurance North America, Allianz, Ascot Group, Lloyd’s of London, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, and Vantage, Coalition offers its Active Insurance products in the U.S., U.K., and Canada, and its security products to organizations worldwide. Coalition’s Active Risk Platform provides automated security alerts, threat intelligence, expert guidance, and cybersecurity tools to help businesses remain resilient in the face of cyberattacks. Headquartered in San Francisco, Coalition is a distributed company with a global workforce that collaborates both digitally and in office hubs.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with one of the world’s most advanced cloud-native platforms for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

