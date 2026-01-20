Crow Holdings Announces 245MW Flagship Data Center Campus in Central Dallas

Infill location with secured utility power and proximity to significant network density creates “one-of-one” opportunity for hyperscale, enterprise, and AI users

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crow Holdings today announced a 245MW turnkey data center campus on a highly connected, strategically located urban infill site in central Dallas, Texas. The multi-building data center campus will target a range of use cases for large and small users, with an initial delivery of a 70MW building expected in late 2027, which will be developed together with CleanArc Data Centers on a currently vacant lot.

The campus is located on approximately 40 acres along the Stemmons Corridor, one of the most strategically positioned digital infrastructure locations in the United States. The site offers close proximity to one of the largest network interconnection hubs in the world, the Infomart at 1950 Stemmons Freeway, as well as close proximity to another major network interconnection hub, 2323 Bryan Street. This singular positioning creates a rare, “one-of-one” opportunity for hyperscale, AI, and network-dense users requiring scale, speed, and ultra-low latency connectivity.

Crow Holdings, who has owned the site for decades, will develop the 70MW building with CleanArc, which has been engaged for the development and leasing. The full campus is planned for up to 245MW supported by a dedicated, on-site substation. This project unites Crow Holdings’ decades-long legacy of institutional real estate expertise with CleanArc’s proven capabilities in large-scale digital infrastructure development.

“This campus reflects the long-term conviction we have held in the Stemmons Corridor and its unmatched connectivity advantages,” said Michael Levy, Chief Executive Officer of Crow Holdings. “By joining forces with CleanArc, we are combining our deep institutional real estate expertise and local roots with a best-in-class digital infrastructure development platform to deliver a project that meets the scale, reliability, and speed demanded by today’s hyperscale and AI users.”

CleanArc Data Centers, founded by industry veteran Jim Trout, is purpose-built to deliver large-scale, sustainability-driven hyperscale developments. The company is currently delivering nearly 1 gigawatt of capacity across its Virginia campus, with its experienced leadership team having collectively designed, built, or operated more than 2 gigawatts of mission-critical facilities.

“Dallas is one of the most important digital infrastructure markets globally, and this site sits at the center of its connectivity ecosystem,” said Trout, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CleanArc Data Centers. “Crow Holdings’ extraordinary location, combined with secured power and our integrated development and leasing platform, creates a compelling solution for hyperscale and AI customers who require immediate scalability and ultra-low latency access.”

The campus is designed to support multiple use cases, offering hyperscale or enterprise users and network-dense operators flexible building configurations, extremely low latency connectivity at scale, and proximity to one of the largest internet exchange points in the world. The location enables both near-term hyperscale or enterprise deployments and future network-dense expansion in partnership with strategic operators.

“This is a defining project for the Stemmons Corridor and a milestone for Crow Holdings’ digital infrastructure strategy,” said Kevin McMeans, Managing Director at Crow Holdings, who is leading the project. “The combination of location, power scale, and development flexibility allows us to serve hyperscale, AI, and interconnection-driven users from a single, highly differentiated campus.”

Design work for the initial 70MW building is underway, with long-lead equipment procurement and substation planning in process. The campus will be designed from the inside out to support a wide range of power densities, high-efficiency cooling technologies, and Tier III electrical redundancy, while enabling future network-dense expansion with strategic operators.

The project is at the forefront of Crow Holdings’ broader national digital infrastructure development strategy, which has more than 3 gigawatts of potential data center capacity currently under evaluation across select U.S. markets, including notable prospective projects in New Jersey, Georgia, and North Carolina.

ABOUT CROW HOLDINGS

Crow Holdings is a leading real estate investment and development firm founded in 1948 and based in Dallas, Texas. With 20 offices across the U.S., Crow Holdings’ local, on-the-ground presence amplifies its hands-on capabilities across a broad range of investment strategies, product types, and ventures in partnership with institutional investors. Crow Holdings has $34 billion in assets under management, one of the largest multifamily and industrial development platforms in the nation, investments across the energy sector including solar and battery storage projects, and a broad, diversified investment portfolio, pursuing compelling investment opportunities to capitalize on evolving, secular growth potential. For over 75 years, Crow Holdings’ success has been rooted in its founding principles of partnership, collaboration, and alignment of interests. For more information, please visit: www.crowholdings.com.

ABOUT CLEANARC

CleanArc is an innovative provider of first-of-its-kind, sustainability-focused data center development and operation solutions. With decades of experience in both the data center and energy sectors, CleanArc has assembled the critical components – scalability, renewable energy, and strategic data center production – under one arc for hyperscalers seeking to expand quickly, sustainably, and cost-effectively. Founded by industry veteran James Trout, CleanArc is led by a deeply experienced executive team who have designed, managed, or built 2 gigawatts of state-of-the-art data center facilities – but are unburdened by legacy business practices and dated approaches to the market. CleanArc is delivering the data center of tomorrow, today. To learn more, visit cleanarcdatacenters.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

