Crothall Healthcare Winner in Business Intelligence Group’s 2026 BIG Innovation Awards

Crothall Recognized For Innovative Use of UV-C Technology to Reduce Healthcare-Associated Infections and Improve Patient Satisfaction Scores

WAYNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crothall Healthcare has been named a winner in Business Intelligence Group’s (BIG) Innovation Awards, a global recognition program honoring companies, products, and leaders who are transforming industries through applied innovation, intelligent platforms, and measurable real-world impact.

Crothall Healthcare’s recognition highlights the company’s contributions to innovation in the healthcare industry through its expanded use of Ultraviolet-C (UV-C) light technology beyond standard isolation rooms to all patient-ready rooms and critical care areas. Crothall Healthcare has made a significant impact on patient safety, bringing Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs) to significantly below national targets. With the Centers for Disease Control estimating that 1 in 31 hospital patients has a HAI, the industry must rethink its approach to prevention. Crothall Healthcare’s results offer a promising path forward.

“This recognition is a testament to our team's relentless commitment to patient safety,” said Mike Villani, Chief Executive Officer, Crothall Healthcare. “By strategically expanding our use of UV-C technology, we've not only seen a dramatic reduction in healthcare-associated infections but have also enhanced the patient experience. This award validates our innovative approach and our mission to provide the safest and cleanest environment for care.”

A case study at a New Jersey hospital highlights the real-world impact of Crothall Healthcare’s expanded UV-C program. By broadening the use of UV-C disinfection from just isolation rooms to include operating rooms, patient-ready rooms, and other critical areas, the hospital increased utilization from 1,000 to nearly 6,000 cycles per month.

This strategic change led to a dramatic reduction in hospital-onset HAIs, with rates falling 82% below the national average in 2024. Additionally, the hospital reported zero instances of surgical site C. difficile and central line-associated bloodstream infections during this period, with cleaning effectiveness validated by a 96-99% pass rate in post-cleaning surface monitoring.

“Our focus on innovation extends beyond infection control to directly enhance the patient experience,” said Sophia McCrae, VP of Operational Strategy, Crothall Healthcare. “Our approach to reducing HAIs reflects a broader commitment to integrating new solutions and tools into our evidence-based cleaning practices. Also, through our Positive Impressions training program, our Environmental Services teams regularly see improved patient satisfaction, reflected in significant gains in Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) scores.”

Crothall Healthcare joins 159 winners recognized by BIG’s Innovation Award for their contributions to innovation across health, financial services, logistics, manufacturing, and enterprise technology.

For more information about the BIG Innovation Awards and to view the full list of winners, visit www.bintelligence.com/posts/2026-big-innovation-awards-159-trailblazers-prove-where-innovation-is-really-happening.

Anna Oswald

Crothall Healthcare

Email: annaoswald@compass-usa.com