Crossfuze Names Terry Pritchard as Senior Vice President of Portfolio Management, Shawn Willson as Senior Vice President of North American Sales

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Crossfuze, a ServiceNow Elite partner, has named Terry Pritchard as the senior vice president of portfolio management. In this pivotal new role for the organization, he will ensure the Crossfuze portfolio of service offerings successfully anticipates and serves the needs of the marketplace.

“The creation of the SVP portfolio management role is a natural progression for our organization and is reflective of the tremendous growth Crossfuze has experienced in recent years,” said Chris Howard, CEO of Crossfuze. “Our continued investment in portfolio development stems from a recognition of the increasingly sophisticated challenges our clients are facing and the resulting increase in demand for innovation on the ServiceNow platform. Having Terry in this role, with his intimate knowledge of our business, our clients’ needs and the ServiceNow partner ecosystem, will ensure our offerings are tightly aligned with client success on ServiceNow.”

Pritchard has spent the last 24 years in a variety of sales and management roles in the technology sector, including six years at IBM. First joining Crossfuze in 2017, he initially oversaw the company’s managed services business before becoming senior vice president of sales in April of 2019.

“We have so many people across the company with great experience, insights and ideas for making customers successful on ServiceNow,” Pritchard said. “I look forward to working with them to accelerate bringing innovative offerings to market and ensuring they help fuel Crossfuze’s continued growth and success.”

Assuming the senior vice president of North American sales role previously held by Pritchard will be Shawn Willson, an industry veteran of over 20 years whose eight years with Crossfuze have proven a long-standing commitment to creating mutual success for their customers and sales organization.

“The ServiceNow sale has shifted over the last eight years, and the role of our North American sales organization has never been more important,” Willson said. “I’m excited to work with the team to help meet the challenge of value identification and realization for our customers and how best to communicate that to our customers and internal stakeholders.”

After spending 15 years leading a managed services company’s sales team, Willson joined Inergex in August 2014 as their first director of sales. In January 2019, under the Crossfuze brand, Willson was promoted to vice president of North American sales, a role he’s held until today.

“I know the North American sales team will remain in excellent hands under Shawn’s leadership,” said Howard. “His dedication to customer service and growth will help our clients continue to thrive.”

For more information about Crossfuze, visit our website at Crossfuze.com.

About Crossfuze

Crossfuze, a ServiceNow Elite Partner, is a four-time ServiceNow award recipient for customer service excellence. With over 2,500 implementations, 20 years of enterprise service management experience and a global reach, Crossfuze is known for providing superior service and in-depth knowledge that enable business and IT leaders to achieve their ServiceNow vision. For more information about Crossfuze services, visit Crossfuze.com.

Contacts

Kaitlyn Frank



Managing Director of Marketing | Crossfuze



612-431-2741



kaitlyn.frank@crossfuze.com