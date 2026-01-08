Crosscall Launches CORE-M6

A Rugged, Long-Life Smartphone Designed for Professionals Who Work With Their Hands

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crosscall, the French leader in durable mobile phones, announces the CORE-M6, a new rugged smartphone built for skilled professionals and hands-on workers. Designed for trades such as maintenance engineers, warehouse staff, agricultural workers, construction teams and technicians, the CORE-M6 is more than a tough mobile: it is a reliable professional work tool created for demanding outdoor and industrial environments.

Ultra-resistant design for real-life conditions

To withstand shocks, drops, dust and water, CORE-M6 features Crosscall’s X-TREMESHIELD architecture with 14 screw-fastened components, a rigid magnesium frame, TPU shock-absorbing corners and a display that is 60% thicker than average. It exceeds military standards with resistance to 300 concrete drops and full protection against dust and high-pressure water jets, and can be submerged in fresh, chlorinated or salt water. This makes it an ideal phone for construction sites, warehouses, farms and outdoor work.

Exceptional battery life and energy efficiency

Battery performance is critical for remote field operations. The CORE-M6 delivers up to 80 hours of real-life battery life – 30% more than its predecessor – and remains efficient in extreme temperatures. Intelligent energy management systems preserve up to 80% battery capacity after 5 years of use, ensuring long-term reliability.

Productivity features for digital field work

CORE-M6 combines rugged strength with smart technology, including a powerful 102.5 dB loudspeaker and AI noise reduction up to −60 dB for clear communication in noisy environments. Three custom action buttons (PTT, SOS, AI) and a glove- and wet-touch screen make it practical for outdoor conditions. It supports 5G, dual SIM, eSIM, NFC, EMVCo L1 payment functionality, scanning tools and Crosscall’s X-LINK accessory ecosystem for professional use.

Sustainable, repairable and guaranteed for five years

With a fully repairable design and spare parts guaranteed for 10 years, CORE-M6 is engineered for sustainability. Crosscall offers a five-year manufacturer warranty, including the battery, plus security updates until December 2032 and OS upgrades up to Android 20 — significantly extending device lifetime and reducing total cost of ownership.

CORE-M6 is available now at €319(£299) across authorised Crosscall retailers and on crosscall.com

Please find the technical specifications sheet via this link and all visuals via this link.

