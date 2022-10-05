Crooze Announces Native Box Sign eSignature Capability in Crooze Contracts Management for Box

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As Crooze continues to provide effective ways for companies to optimize contracting by leveraging Crooze Contracts Management for Box, they are introducing major enhancements by making Box Sign, Box’s native e-signature tool, a key component of Crooze solutions. The new capabilities, which will be highlighted at Box’s annual customer event, BoxWorks 2022, continues Crooze’s focus to digitally transform how agreements are created, processed, signed, securely stored in contract libraries in Box, the leading Content Cloud.

With today’s announcement, organizations can:

Automatically affix e-signatures directly to contracts and send out for signature directly within the #1 Contracts Lifecycle Management system built specifically for Box customers. It is as simple as identifying the 3rd party signer and sending.

On-demand Document Generation to Signature: Enable users to fill out Crooze Forms which will automatically generate and send pre-defined documents for signature. Reduce time and increase accuracy since there are no more manual steps to send a document such as NDA’s for signature.

Accelerate time-to-value: Implement in days instead of months. Box+Crooze support e-signatures for other document library applications such as Corporate Records, Human Resources, Finance, Marketing, Marcom, Drawing Libraries just to name a few.

“We are seeing a major shift with customers that are consolidating their technology stack by utilizing Box for additional strategic use cases. Crooze has been laser focused over the past 6 years by providing Full Contract Lifecycle Management solutions so Box customers can “do more” with their Box deployments. Crooze with Box Sign enhances all our solutions by allowing customers to take advantage of native Box Sign eSignatures. Together with Box we are making contract management simple, ” Mark Lane, Founder, Crooze.

“The future of work is digital-first and since entering the e-signature space, Box has focused on expanding Box Sign’s core capabilities to deliver a richer set of new and more seamless integrations,” said Fred Klein, Vice President of Business and Corporate Development at Box. “With this deepened integration, joint Box and Crooze customers will save time on manual, repetitive tasks by automating e-signature workflows – while simultaneously leveraging Box’s native, enterprise-grade security and compliance features.”

Availability and Pricing

Crooze for Box Sign is available today as part of Crooze Contracts Management for Box. Crooze for Box Sign is currently free of charge for the next 3 months for customers that have Crooze Contracts Management for Box and Box Enterprise licenses.

For more information, contact Crooze at info@crooze.com

About Crooze

Crooze is an employee productivity focused company, that provides modern content solutions to enable knowledge workers to easily process, store, find, and report on their most valuable enterprise content at a fraction of the time and cost of traditional methods. Crooze Contract Management (CLM), Metadata Document Library and Digital Asset Management (DAM) solutions are built from the ground up for the Box Content Cloud. To learn more about Crooze, visit http://www.crooze.com.

Contacts

Mark Lane



info@crooze.com