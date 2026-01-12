CRN Recognizes Hammerspace for AI Training and Inferencing Performance on 2026 Cloud 100 List

Hammerspace Data Platform Improves AI Training and Inferencing Performance with Tier 0, Improving Cloud Economics

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Hammerspace, the high-performance data platform for AI anywhere, today announced it has been named to the 2026 CRN® Cloud 100 list by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company. The annual list includes the most innovative channel-focused cloud technology companies transforming how enterprises deploy and scale cloud infrastructure.

Hammerspace was recognized as it shapes the market for how organizations run AI training and inference with the cloud. Its data platform delivers Tier 0 storage performance to speed AI results, then automatically transitions data to cost-efficient object storage once demand subsides.

Hammerspace software was purpose-built to operate across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, allowing enterprises to move data to compute wherever GPUs are available.

This architecture makes Hammerspace ideal for organizations that need to:

Maximize GPU efficiency during AI training or inferencing

efficiency during AI training or inferencing Avoid permanent costs for large high-performance cloud storage pools

Maintain open, standards-based architectures

“The performance of GPU clusters is often limited by cloud storage that can’t feed data to the GPUs fast enough,” said David Flynn, Founder and CEO of Hammerspace. “Hammerspace delivers Tier 0 performance to AI workloads and can then move the data to object storage the moment that speed is no longer required. That’s how you keep GPUs productive and costs under control in the real world.”

Tier 0: Maximum Performance, Without Permanent Cost

Hammerspace’s Tier 0 delivers direct, NVMe-class storage performance to GPUs, eliminating the I/O bottlenecks that commonly stall GPU pipelines in the cloud. Unlike traditional cloud storage models that force customers to pay premium prices for ongoing high-performance storage, Hammerspace enables a dynamic, workload-aware approach. This allows organizations to:

Run AI workloads in the cloud on GPU clusters with Tier 0 data storage performance

Sustain full GPU utilization with parallel, high-throughput data storage access

Automatically orchestrate data movement of job outputs to object storage

Improve cloud economics without sacrificing performance

The result is faster AI, higher GPU cluster efficiency, and dramatically lower cloud storage costs.

How Hammerspace’s Data Platform Works

1. AI Workload Starts - Tier 0 Becomes Engaged: Data is delivered directly to cloud GPUs using Tier 0 NVMe-class performance, eliminating I/O bottlenecks and keeping GPUs fully utilized.

2. Workload Completes, Hammerspace Orchestrates Data Movement: Hammerspace’s Data Platform automatically transitions outputs to object storage, where cost-efficient, scalable capacity makes economic sense.

3. Unified Namespace = No Silos, No Rewrites: Applications see a single global namespace across on-premises and cloud environments, which means no application changes, no manual data movement, no vendor lock-in.

4. Repeat On-Demand: When demand spikes again, data is instantly staged back to Tier 0 for performance — without permanent high-performance cloud storage infrastructure costs.

CRN’s Cloud 100 companies demonstrate dedication to supporting channel partners and advancing innovation in cloud-based products and services. The list is the trusted resource for solution providers exploring cloud technology vendors that are well-positioned to help them build cloud portfolios that drive their success.

In 2025, Hammerspace launched several new campaigns and resources to help its partner community drive success, including extensive cloud marketplace and enablement resources, new distribution models, an expanded partner portal and continued growth of its global team. In addition, the international “Hammerspace Partner Roadshow 2025: AI Anywhere” equipped Hammerspace partners with critical insight, tools, and connections to accelerate their AI businesses.

Learn More

About Hammerspace

Hammerspace is the high-performance data platform built to simplify AI infrastructure at scale. It makes all your data immediately accessible — anywhere across on-premises and cloud environments — without copying or migrating data. By integrating with existing storage, networking, and applications, Hammerspace creates a unified, high-speed data backbone for AI, enabling organizations to accelerate every stage of the AI pipeline while eliminating data silos. Learn more at https://hammerspace.com.

Hammerspace and the Hammerspace logo are trademarks of Hammerspace, Inc. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

©2026 Hammerspace, Inc. All rights reserved.

Press Contact:

IGNITE Consulting, on behalf of Hammerspace

Kim Pegnato, +1 781-835-7118

Hammerspace@igniteconsultinginc.com