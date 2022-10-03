Critical Insight Launches Cybersecurity-as-a-Service to Offset the Resource Constraints of Small or Limited IT Teams

New services including Managed Endpoint Detection and Response with Rapid Quarantine complete the range of required services necessary to protect organizations from threats

Critical Insight, a provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and cybersecurity consulting services announced an end-to-end offering that will evolve the security programs of healthcare, public sector, and SMB organizations. For IT Teams constrained in their ability to handle the ever-changing complexities of cybersecurity, Critical Insight is putting all of its services under one delivery model: Cybersecurity-as-a-Service.

Cybersecurity-as-a-Service integrates Critical Insight’s software, professional and technology services into a unified solution that allows customers to PREPARE for an attack with risk assessments, technical testing and training; DETECT an attack quickly with Critical Insight’s SOC-as-a-Service watching customer networks 24x7x365; and RESPOND rapidly to limit the impact of a breach when Critical Insight intervenes.

Additionally, Critical Insight is announcing new capabilities to respond rapidly to threats on Crowdstrike Falcon Insight and Microsoft Defender for Endpoint solutions. CI’s Rapid Quarantine service contains threats and provides Critical Insight customers increased security along with the peace of mind that Critical Insight’s SOC can rapidly respond to threats on customer endpoints, anywhere, anytime.

“When we say, ‘we’ve got your back,’ with Cybersecurity-as-a-Service, it’s because no other services company provides both the bench of world class experts and the custom security solutions to protect and defend your network while you focus on your critical mission,” said Chief Product Officer and company Co-Founder Fred Langston. “For a fraction of the cost of building your own team, you get all the services you need from one company.”

About Critical Insight

Critical Insight is the only cybersecurity-as-a-service provider that prepares, monitors, and responds to cyber threats, going beyond SOC-as-a-service offerings typical of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) offerings. With our focus on organizations that deliver critical services – hospitals, local governments, utilities, school systems and more – we provide end-to-end support to those with limited security teams or budgets to handle threats proactively and as they occur. Based in Seattle, Washington, Critical Insight is a venture-backed company founded by former CISOs in the public sector, and is committed to training new analysts and providing the most up to date cybersecurity protection.

https://criticalinsight.com

