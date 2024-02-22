CrewLAB Raises $1.6M to Democratize Data & Technology for Endurance Sports Teams

CrewLAB is for everyday rowing, swimming, running, and cycling teams (and their national teams).





MARINA DEL REY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Coaching—CrewLAB, a team sports management platform, raised over $1.6M in a nearly 200% oversubscribed funding round led by top-tier venture capitalist Scott Sandell, Chairman and CEO of the leading firm New Enterprise Associates, with participation from many others — including Manning Ventures and existing angel investors.

Trusted by over 6,000 athletes and coaches across multiple countries, sports, and governing bodies, CrewLAB is quickly becoming the #1 sports team management system that “turns average teams into unstoppable crews.” It’s a shared digital team space to unite athletes and a set of tools to give coaches an edge.

“There is a massive opportunity for coaches and athletes to leverage tech to improve not only performance but also the athlete experience,” said Pat Manning, Olympic silver medalist and Head of Manning Ventures.

“CrewLAB solves problems that have stood the test of time… helping your teammates, maximizing performance, and improving the outcomes of all the efforts that go into training,” said 3-time Olympic Champion and investor, Drew Ginn.

This CrewLAB advantage is evident in several of their partner teams celebrating “best-in-10-years” performances and first-ever national championships.

Tom Sanford, Head Rowing Coach from Marist College shared that, “CrewLAB has exponentially increased the joy of coaching. My team is fundamentally better… better conversations, better relationships, stronger culture. I am so much more engaged with the athletes now!”

CrewLAB will invest heavily in R&D and is now free to start by anyone on the team.

“With fresh capital, Olympian advisors, industry-leading partners, and a boatload of feedback from our hyper-engaged base of coaches, we’re going to change the game for our teams,” said CrewLAB founder & CEO, Dominic Pardini. “Look out for big upgrades in the product and a lot of utility for free!”

CrewLAB is hiring engineers, designers, digital marketers, and salespeople. Check out their open roles or contact careers@crewlab.io if you’re interested in joining the Crew.

About CrewLAB

CrewLAB is a sports technology startup on a mission to champion lifelong enjoyment and achievement in sports. This purpose dates back to the founders’ transformative experience competing worldwide as captains and coaches of the UCLA Rowing Team.

Contacts

Dominic Pardini, Founder & CEO, dominic@crewlab.io