Cree LED Introduces Fully Assembled L2 PCBA Solutions That Address a Wide Range of Indoor and Outdoor Lighting Use Cases

As demand grows for integrated LED platforms, the new L2 portfolio streamlines solution delivery from a single, global source

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$PENG #CreeLED--Cree LED, a Penguin Solutions brand (Nasdaq: PENG), today announced its new Level 2 (L2) Solutions portfolio, offering both standard and custom fully-populated LED PC board assemblies (PCBAs). The new lineup gives lighting manufacturers a streamlined way to source LEDs and assembled boards from a single, trusted supplier.

“We continue to hear from top-tier suppliers committed to the lighting market long-term that they need a complete L2 solution,” said Joe Clark, president of Cree LED. “The time is right to introduce this new portfolio. Our decades of LED reliability expertise and global manufacturing depth give customers the stability, certainty and trusted support they need.”

By leveraging its global manufacturing network, Cree LED helps to ensure supply stability and has flexibility to shift production in response to customer demand. With its design, supply chain and IP-backed technologies, the company is equipped to deliver optimized, highly reliable solutions backed by industry-leading support.

Cree LED’s standard L2 PCBAs will be stocked through its existing distribution network with low to no-minimum order quantities, making high-quality assemblies accessible for manufacturers of all sizes.

Indoor Linear PCBAs

Two board designs, five LED count options

J Series ® 2835 LEDs

2835 LEDs CCTs: 5000K, 4000K, 3500K, 3000K; 80 and 90 CRI

Outdoor Array PCBAs

Five board designs, four LED count options

J Series 5050 LEDs

CCTs: 5000K, 4000K, 3000K, 2700K; 70 CRI

For customers with high-volume orders, custom L2 products offer expanded design flexibility and optional engineering support, drawing on Cree LED’s proven XLamp® and J Series platforms. These offerings extend Cree LED’s established success developing custom PCBA solutions for key global manufacturers.

Standard and custom L2 solutions are available at: https://www.cree-led.com/products/leds/l2/.

Cree LED, J Series, and XLamp are registered trademarks of CreeLED, Inc. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

About Cree LED

Cree LED, a Penguin Solutions brand, offers one of the industry’s broadest portfolios of application-optimized LED chips and components, leading the industry in performance and reliability. With more than 35 years of innovation, our strong IP portfolio and unique business model ensures supply chain continuity. We deliver best-in-class technology and breakthrough solutions for focused applications in high power and mid-power general lighting, portable lighting, horticulture, specialty lighting and video screens. For more information, visit cree-led.com.

Media Relations

Debi Polo

Sr. Manager, Marketing Communications, Cree LED, Inc.

Debi.Polo@cree-led.com

Penguin Solutions

Maureen O’Leary, Director Communications

pr@penguinsolutions.com