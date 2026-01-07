Credo to Present at 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (Credo) (NASDAQ: CRDO), an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved reliability and energy efficiency, today announced that Bill Brennan, President and CEO, and Dan Fleming, CFO, are scheduled to present at the following upcoming investor conference.

Conference: 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Date: Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Location: New York City, New York

The presentation will be webcast live on Credo’s IR website at http://investors.credosemi.com/. The webcast replay will be available as soon as possible following the event on Credo’s IR website.

About Credo

Credo’s mission is to redefine high-speed connectivity by delivering breakthrough solutions that enable the next generation of AI-driven applications. We are committed to enabling faster, more reliable, more energy-efficient, and scalable solutions that support the ever-expanding demands of AI, cloud computing, and hyperscale networks. Our innovations ease system bandwidth bottlenecks while simultaneously improving on power, security, and reliability. Our connectivity solutions are optimized for optical and electrical Ethernet applications, including the 100G (or Gigabits per second), 200G, 400G, 800G and the emerging 1.6T (or Terabits per second) port markets. Credo products are based on our proprietary Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP) technologies. Our product families include Integrated Circuits (ICs) for the optical and line card markets, Active Electrical Cables (AECs) and SerDes Chiplets. Our intellectual property (IP) solutions consist primarily of SerDes IP licensing.

For more information, please visit https://www.credosemi.com. Follow Credo on LinkedIn.

Credo and the Credo logo are registered trademarks of Credo Technology Group Limited in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Diane Vanasse

diane.vanasse@credosemi.com

Investor Contact:

Dan O’Neil

dan.oneil@credosemi.com