Credibly Wins the 2023 Energage Top Workplaces USA Award

SOUTHFIELD, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Credibly is proud to announce that it has earned the 2023 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage. This award celebrates nationally recognized companies that make the world a better place to work together by prioritizing a people-centered culture and giving employees a voice. The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees world-wide and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.

“It’s a great honor to receive this award,” said Ryan Rosett, co-CEO and Founder of Credibly, “When we formed Credibly in 2010, we strived to build a company with a culture where everyone can feel supported and empowered. Receiving this award based on our employees’ own feedback guides us in making the right decisions toward building a strong company with a vibrant company culture.”

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous employee engagement survey, issued by Energage.

Results are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

ABOUT CREDIBLY

Credibly is a data science-driven fintech financing platform which improves the speed, cost, experience, and choice of capital to small and midsize businesses (SMB). The company provides balance sheet, syndication, and off-balance sheet funding options, while offering its partners access to its robust data science capabilities.

Founded in 2010, Credibly has provided more than $2B in capital to over 30,000 SMBs, while maintaining a strong emphasis on risk management and a culture of compliance. Credibly’s headquarters are in Southfield, Michigan, with offices in New York and Arizona. For more information, please visit www.credibly.com.

