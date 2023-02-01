<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Credibly Wins the 2023 Energage Top Workplaces USA Award
Business Wire

Credibly Wins the 2023 Energage Top Workplaces USA Award

di Business Wire

SOUTHFIELD, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Credibly is proud to announce that it has earned the 2023 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage. This award celebrates nationally recognized companies that make the world a better place to work together by prioritizing a people-centered culture and giving employees a voice. The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees world-wide and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.

“It’s a great honor to receive this award,” said Ryan Rosett, co-CEO and Founder of Credibly, “When we formed Credibly in 2010, we strived to build a company with a culture where everyone can feel supported and empowered. Receiving this award based on our employees’ own feedback guides us in making the right decisions toward building a strong company with a vibrant company culture.”

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous employee engagement survey, issued by Energage.

Results are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

ABOUT CREDIBLY

Credibly is a data science-driven fintech financing platform which improves the speed, cost, experience, and choice of capital to small and midsize businesses (SMB). The company provides balance sheet, syndication, and off-balance sheet funding options, while offering its partners access to its robust data science capabilities.

Founded in 2010, Credibly has provided more than $2B in capital to over 30,000 SMBs, while maintaining a strong emphasis on risk management and a culture of compliance. Credibly’s headquarters are in Southfield, Michigan, with offices in New York and Arizona. For more information, please visit www.credibly.com.

Contacts

Connor Osborn

cosborn@credibly.com
(248) 633-1262

http://www.credibly.com

Articoli correlati

T-Mobile Unleashes the Ultimate 5G Experience on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Lineup

Business Wire Business Wire -
Score the new Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ for free on America’s leading 5G network  What’s the news: The new...
Continua a leggere

Swave Photonics, QART Medical, and PhosPrint win big at 2023 SPIE Startup Challenge

Business Wire Business Wire -
The annual industry-focused pitch competition champions photonics innovation in healthcare and deep tech BELLINGHAM, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yesterday, at a ceremony during...
Continua a leggere

Tanium Appoints Dan Streetman as Chief Executive Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
Orion Hindawi To Become Executive Chairman of the Board KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tanium, a leading IT operations and security management company...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

T-Mobile Unleashes the Ultimate 5G Experience on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Lineup

Business Wire