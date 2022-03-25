CreakyJoints Leverages Patient Voices to Redesign and Relaunch the ArthritisPower Research Registry

ArthritisPower Research Published in More Than 45 Peer-Reviewed Articles to Date

UPPER NYACK, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArthritisPower—CreakyJoints, the international digital community for millions of arthritis patients and caregivers who seek education, support, advocacy, and patient-centered research, and part of the non-profit Global Healthy Living Foundation, relaunched its successful ArthritisPower Research Registry, with Version 3 of the free app redesigned to improve overall useability and increase the volume of educational resources available within. In 2021, ArthritisPower grew 15 percent and now includes more than 35,000 consented users who track their experience of arthritis and other rheumatic diseases, share that data with their health care providers, and participate in voluntary research studies in English and Spanish. In the past five years, ArthritisPower research has been presented annually in more than 70 conference abstracts at major national and international rheumatology scientific congresses and published in more than forty-five peer-reviewed papers.

“ArthritisPower is a powerful tool for our community to use to track their experience of symptoms, new or adjunctive treatments, and complementary therapies all while contributing to our understanding of arthritis by participating in voluntary surveys and studies in-app,” said W. Benjamin Nowell, PhD, Director, Patient-Centered Research at the Global Healthy Living Foundation and principal investigator of ArthritisPower. “This new and improved version of ArthritisPower will help each person self-select and prioritize the domains they most want to track from dozens of options – whether it’s pain, physical function, or fatigue — and connect better to our CreakyJoints community by accessing educational articles and stories about peer patients in the app.”

The ArthritisPower Research Registry app was redesigned with the patient experience in mind. CreakyJoints interviewed users and then conducted confirmatory market research to ensure that planned enhancements met the needs of the CreakyJoints community. Following user research, patients were then included in every step of the process – from planning and concepting all the way through to post-launch validation testing.

“At CreakyJoints, we are committed to putting the people living with arthritis at the center of their own care and that includes ensuring that our tools and resources are designed with their specific needs in mind,” said David Curtis, Director of Technology and Data Service at the Global Healthy Living Foundation. “Input from our patient community determined how we augmented the app and we think most users will find that the interface is easier to use and that we’ve increased the volume of supportive, educational information that they can access in between inputting their assessments. We’re really proud to offer ArthritisPower to our community.”

ArthritisPower Research Registry is available for free in the Google Play and Apple app stores. It can also be used as a desktop, computer application. Visit www.ArthritisPower.org for more information.

About ArthritisPower

Created by CreakyJoints®, ArthritisPower® is the first-ever patient-centered research registry for joint, bone, and inflammatory skin conditions, as well as arthritis and rheumatologic manifestations of gastrointestinal-tract (GI) and skin conditions. With tens of thousands of consented arthritis patients, the free ArthritisPower mobile and desktop application allows patients to track their disease and participate in voluntary research studies in a secure and accessible manner. Results from ArthritisPower studies are frequently published in peer-reviewed journals and presented at medical meetings in the United States and around the world. ArthritisPower Patient Governors serve as gatekeepers for researchers who seek to access registry data or solicit the community to participate in unique, voluntary studies. To learn more and join ArthritisPower, visit ArthritisPower.org or, in Spanish, ArthritisPower.org.es.

About CreakyJoints

CreakyJoints® is an international digital community for millions of arthritis patients and caregivers who seek education, support, advocacy, and patient-centered research. We represent patients in English, Spanish, and French through our popular social media channels, our websites, and the 50-State Network, which includes more than 1,700 trained volunteer patient, caregiver, and provider health care activists.

Part of the Global Healthy Living Foundation, CreakyJoints also has a patient-reported outcomes registry called ArthritisPower® (ArthritisPower.org), which includes tens of thousands of consented arthritis patients who track their disease while volunteering to participate in longitudinal and observational peer-reviewed research. In addition to online and downloadable educational resources, CreakyJoints publishes many arthritis and chronic disease podcast series, available on all major streaming platforms, that provide both patient and provider perspectives. It also hosts PainSpot (PainSpot.org), a digital risk-assessment tool for musculoskeletal conditions and injuries, and eRheum (eRheum.org), for telehealth and virtual-care support. All programming is free, always. For more information, visit CreakyJoints.org.

Find us online:



CreakyJoints: CreakyJoints.org

CreakyJoints Español: CreakyJoints.org.es

CreakyJoints Australia: CreakyJoints.org.au

CreakyJoints Canada: CreakyJoints.ca

Global Healthy Living Foundation: ghlf.org

Facebook: facebook.com/CreakyJoints & facebook.com/GlobalHealthyLivingFoundation

Twitter: @GHLForg, @CreakyJoints, #CreakyChats



Instagram: @creaky_joints, @creakyjoints_aus, @creakyjoints_esp

TikTok: globalhealthylivingfnd

Contacts

Jessica Daitch



Phone: 917-816-6712



Email: jdaitch@ghlf.org