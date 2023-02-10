<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Crawford & Company Board Declares Dividends
Crawford & Company Board Declares Dividends

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On February 9, 2023, at its regular quarterly meeting, the Board of Directors of Crawford & Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share on the Class A Common Stock and $0.06 per share on the Class B Common Stock, payable on March 10, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 27, 2023.

For further information regarding this press release, please call Bruce Swain at (404) 300-1051.

About Crawford®

Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B) is the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company’s two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company’s ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75 percent of CRD-A, voting as a class. More information is available at www.crawco.com.

For further information regarding this press release, please contact mediarelations@us.crawco.com

Contacts

Media Contacts: mediarelations@us.crawco.com

Lynn Cufley

+44 207 265 4067

Lynn.Cufley@crawco.uk

Katie Cline

+1 470 792 5678

Katie.Cline@us.crawco.com

