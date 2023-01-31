<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire CPSI to Webcast Its Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2022 Conference Call
Business Wire

CPSI to Webcast Its Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2022 Conference Call

di Business Wire

MOBILE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI), a community healthcare solutions company, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that same day.

The live broadcast of CPSI’s conference call will be available online at the Company’s website, www.cpsi.com. The 30-day online replay will be available approximately an hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About CPSI

CPSI is a leading provider of healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, their clinics and post-acute care facilities. Founded in 1979, CPSI is the parent of six companies – Evident, LLC, American HealthTech, Inc., TruBridge, LLC, iNetXperts, Corp. d/b/a Get Real Health, TruCode LLC, and Healthcare Resource Group, Inc. Our combined companies are focused on helping improve the health of the communities we serve, connecting communities for a better patient care experience, and improving the financial operations of our customers. Evident provides comprehensive EHR solutions for community hospitals and their affiliated clinics. American HealthTech is one of the nation’s largest providers of EHR solutions and services for post-acute care facilities. TruBridge focuses on providing business, consulting and managed IT services, along with its complete RCM solution, for all care settings. Get Real Health focuses on solutions aimed at improving patient engagement for individuals and healthcare providers. TruCode provides medical coding software that enables complete and accurate code assignment for optimal reimbursement. HRG provides specialized RCM solutions for facilities of all sizes. For more information, visit www.cpsi.com.

Contacts

Tracey Schroeder

Chief Marketing Officer

tracey.schroeder@cpsi.com
(251) 639-8100

Articoli correlati

Webinar Highlights 5 Steps to Improve Coaching Effectiveness for Frontline CX Supervisors

Business Wire Business Wire -
iQor and AmplifAI Leaders Explain How to Boost Frontline Employee CX Performance Using AI-Powered Performance Enablement ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Leaders...
Continua a leggere

Mattel and Minecraft Partner on New Minecraft Creator Series Camp Enderwood DLC Map and Toy Line

Business Wire Business Wire -
Players can recreate physical toys in the digital world of Minecraft LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) and Minecraft today...
Continua a leggere

Otus Wins Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence “Best of 2022” for Primary and Secondary Education

Business Wire Business Wire -
The annual award recognizes edtech solutions that excel at helping to aid educators, students and teachers CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Edtech--Otus, a leader...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Paolo Ghignatti, Security & Reliency Sales Leader, Kyndryl Italia

Resilienza e disaster recovery, tasselli fondamentali per le organizzazioni moderne

Interviste