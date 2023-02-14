<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
CPSI Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
CPSI Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

MOBILE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI), a healthcare solutions company, today announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. Highlights include:

  • Fourth quarter 2022 TruBridge revenue cycle management (RCM) revenue grew by 29% compared to fourth quarter 2021, now representing 98% recurring revenue and 55% of CPSI’s total revenue
  • Continued success in both winning new clients and cross-selling RCM solution
  • Full year 2023 revenue guidance between $340 million and $350 million

“2022 was an important building year for CPSI as we worked to leverage the well-established organization to drive innovation and growth for the years ahead,” said Chris Fowler, chief executive officer of CPSI. “Our full year results were driven in large part by the success of our TruBridge RCM business as we converted existing customers and focused on adding new, small- and mid-sized hospitals looking to simplify their revenue cycle needs. We also focused on strengthening our customer relationships, which translated to continued stability in our retention rate of over 95%. During the second half of the year, we expanded our leadership team, deepening our expertise and ensuring we are best positioned to execute and seize the growth opportunities ahead of us.”

Fourth Quarter 2022

All comparisons are to the quarter ended December 31, 2021, unless otherwise noted.

  • Bookings of $24.7 million compared to $15.6 million
  • Revenue of $83.2 million compared to $74.0 million
    • TruBridge RCM revenue of $45.7 million represented 55% of CPSI’s total revenue, an increase of 29%
  • GAAP net income of $2.5 million and non-GAAP net income of $8.7 million
  • GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.17 and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.61
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $13.2 million compared to $14.3 million

Full Year 2022

All comparisons are to the year ended December 31, 2021, unless otherwise noted.

  • Bookings of $89.4 million compared to $70.2 million
  • Revenue of $326.6 million compared to $280.6 million
    • TruBridge RCM revenue of $179.9 million represented 55% of CPSI’s total revenue, an increase of 37%
  • GAAP net income of $15.9 million and non-GAAP net income of $37.0 million
  • GAAP earnings per diluted share of $1.08 and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $2.58
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $55.9 million compared to $52.7 million
  • Net debt of $132.6 million

2023 Outlook

For full year 2023, the Company is providing an initial outlook of:

  • Revenue in the range of $340 million to $350 million
  • GAAP net income in the range of $11 million to $15 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $59 million to $63 million

Conference Call Information

CPSI will hold a live webcast to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2022 results today, Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. A 30-day online replay will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live webcast. To listen to the live webcast or access the replay, visit the Company’s website, www.cpsi.com.

About CPSI

CPSI is a leading provider of healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, their clinics and other healthcare systems. Founded in 1979, CPSI is the parent of six companies – Evident, LLC, American HealthTech, Inc., TruBridge, LLC, iNetXperts, Corp. d/b/a Get Real Health, TruCode LLC, and Healthcare Resource Group, Inc. Our combined companies are focused on helping improve the health of the communities we serve, connecting communities for a better patient care experience, and improving the financial operations of our customers. Evident provides comprehensive acute care EHR solutions for community hospitals and their affiliated clinics. American HealthTech is one of the nation’s largest providers of post-acute care EHR solutions and services for post-acute care facilities. TruBridge focuses on providing business, consulting and managed IT services, along with its complete RCM solution, for all care settings. Get Real Health focuses on solutions aimed at improving patient engagement for individuals and healthcare providers. TruCode provides medical coding software that enables complete and accurate code assignment for optimal reimbursement. HRG provides specialized RCM solutions for facilities of all sizes. For more information, visit www.cpsi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified generally by the use of forward-looking terminology and words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” “may,” “continue,” “should,” “will” and words of comparable meaning. Without limiting the generality of the preceding statement, all statements in this press release relating to the Company’s future financial and operational results are forward-looking statements. We caution investors that any such forward-looking statements are only predictions and are not guarantees of future performance. Certain risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such factors may include: the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related economic disruptions which have materially affected CPSI’s revenue and could materially affect CPSI’s gross margin and income, as well as CPSI’s financial position and/or liquidity; federal, state and local government actions to address and contain the impact of COVID-19 and their impact on us and our hospital clients; operational disruptions and heightened cybersecurity risks due to a significant percentage of our workforce working remotely; saturation of our target market and hospital consolidations; unfavorable economic or market conditions that may cause a decline in spending for information technology and services; significant legislative and regulatory uncertainty in the healthcare industry; exposure to liability for failure to comply with regulatory requirements; competition with companies that have greater financial, technical and marketing resources than we have; potential future acquisitions that may be expensive, time consuming, and subject to other inherent risks; our ability to attract and retain qualified client service and support personnel; disruption from periodic restructuring of our sales force; potential inability to properly manage growth in new markets we may enter; exposure to numerous and often conflicting laws, regulations, policies, standards or other requirements through our international business activities; potential litigation against us; our reliance on an international workforce which exposes us to various business disruptions; potential failure to develop new products or enhance current products that keep pace with market demands; failure to develop new technology and products in response to market demands; failure of our products to function properly resulting in claims for medical and other losses; breaches of security and viruses in our systems resulting in customer claims against us and harm to our reputation; failure to maintain customer satisfaction through new product releases free of undetected errors or problems; failure to convince customers to migrate to current or future releases of our products; failure to maintain our margins and service rates; increase in the percentage of total revenues represented by service revenues, which have lower gross margins; exposure to liability in the event we provide inaccurate claims data to payors; exposure to liability claims arising out of the licensing of our software and provision of services; dependence on licenses of rights, products and services from third parties; misappropriation of our intellectual property rights and potential intellectual property claims and litigation against us; interruptions in our power supply and/or telecommunications capabilities, including those caused by natural disaster; general economic conditions, including changes in the financial and credit markets that may affect the availability and cost of credit to us or our customers; potential inability to secure additional financing on favorable terms to meet our future capital needs; our substantial indebtedness, and our ability to incur additional indebtedness in the future; pressures on cash flow to service our outstanding debt; restrictive terms of our credit agreement on our current and future operations; changes in and interpretations of financial accounting matters that govern the measurement of our performance; significant charges to earnings if our goodwill or intangible assets become impaired; fluctuations in quarterly financial performance due to, among other factors, timing of customer installations; volatility in our stock price; failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; lack of employment or non-competition agreement with most of our key personnel; inherent limitations in our internal control over financial reporting; vulnerability to significant damage from natural disasters; market risks related to interest rate changes; and other risk factors described from time to time in our public releases and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Relative to our dividend policy, the payment of cash dividends is subject to the discretion of our Board of Directors and will be determined in light of then-current conditions, including our earnings, our leverage, our operations, our financial conditions, our capital requirements and other factors deemed relevant by our Board of Directors. In the future, our Board of Directors may change our dividend policy, including the frequency or amount of any dividend, in light of then-existing conditions. We also caution investors that the forward-looking information described herein represents our outlook only as of this date, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or developments after the date of this press release.

 
 

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In ‘000s, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Sales revenues:
Revenue cycle

 $

                 45,670

 

 $

                 35,491

 

 $

               179,870

 

 $

               131,242

 

Electronic health record

 

                     35,968

 

 

                     35,217

 

 

                  139,823

 

 

                  143,109

 

Patient engagement

 

                       1,586

 

 

                       3,293

 

 

                       6,955

 

 

                       6,278

 

Total sales revenues

 

                     83,224

 

 

                     74,001

 

 

                  326,648

 

 

                  280,629

 

 
Costs of sales:
Revenue cycle

 

                     25,941

 

 

                     17,907

 

 

                     97,010

 

 

                     66,015

 

Electronic health record

 

                     19,069

 

 

                     18,415

 

 

                     71,347

 

 

                     70,664

 

Patient engagement

 

                       1,062

 

 

                           827

 

 

                       3,856

 

 

                       3,068

 

Total costs of sales

 

                     46,072

 

 

                     37,149

 

 

                  172,213

 

 

                  139,747

 

 
Gross profit

 

                     37,152

 

 

                     36,852

 

 

                  154,435

 

 

                  140,882

 

 
Operating expenses:
Product development

 

                       8,890

 

 

                       7,791

 

 

                     30,926

 

 

                     30,389

 

Sales and marketing

 

                       4,552

 

 

                       6,164

 

 

                     27,131

 

 

                     21,978

 

General and administrative

 

                     14,958

 

 

                     11,700

 

 

                     56,192

 

 

                     50,022

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

 

                       4,486

 

 

                       3,672

 

 

                     17,403

 

 

                     13,786

 

Total operating expenses

 

                     32,886

 

 

                     29,327

 

 

                  131,652

 

 

                  116,175

 

 
Operating income

 

                       4,266

 

 

                       7,525

 

 

                     22,783

 

 

                     24,707

 

 
Other income (expense):
Other income

 

                           264

 

 

                           368

 

 

                       1,178

 

 

                       1,529

 

(Loss) gain on contingent consideration

 

                        (427

)

 

                              –

 

 

                           565

 

 

                              –

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

                              –

 

 

                              –

 

 

                        (125

)

 

                              –

 

Interest expense

 

                     (2,276

)

 

                        (911

)

 

                     (6,320

)

 

                     (3,160

)

Total other income (expense)

 

                     (2,439

)

 

                        (543

)

 

                     (4,702

)

 

                     (1,631

)

 
Income before taxes

 

                       1,827

 

 

                       6,982

 

 

                     18,081

 

 

                     23,076

 

 
Provision for income taxes

 

                        (690

)

 

                       1,581

 

 

                       2,214

 

 

                       4,646

 

 
Net income

 $

                    2,517

 

 $

                    5,401

 

 $

                 15,867

 

 $

                 18,430

 

 
Net income per common share—basic

 $

                      0.17

 

 $

                      0.37

 

 $

                      1.08

 

 $

                      1.26

 

Net income per common share—diluted

 $

                      0.17

 

 $

                      0.37

 

 $

                      1.08

 

 $

                      1.26

 

 
Weighted average shares outstanding used in per common share computations:
Basic

 

                     14,210

 

 

                     14,332

 

 

                     14,356

 

 

                     14,290

 

Diluted

 

                     14,210

 

 

                     14,362

 

 

                     14,356

 

 

                     14,318

 

 
 
 

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In ‘000s, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

December 31, 2022

(unaudited)

 

December 31, 2021

(unaudited)

Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents

 $

                    6,951

 

 $

                 11,431

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,854 and $1,826, respectively

 

                     51,311

 

 

                     34,431

 

Financing receivables, current portion, net

 

                       4,474

 

 

                       6,488

 

Inventories

 

                           784

 

 

                           855

 

Prepaid income taxes

 

                           701

 

 

                       4,599

 

Prepaid expenses and other

 

                     10,338

 

 

                     11,194

 

Total current assets

 

                     74,559

 

 

                     68,998

 

 
Property & equipment, net

 

                       9,884

 

 

                     11,590

 

Software development costs, net

 

                     27,257

 

 

                     11,644

 

Operating lease assets

 

                       7,567

 

 

                       7,097

 

Financing receivables, net of current portion

 

                       3,312

 

 

                       7,231

 

Other assets, net of current portion

 

                       8,131

 

 

                       3,874

 

Intangible assets, net

 

                  102,000

 

 

                     95,203

 

Goodwill

 

                  198,253

 

 

                  177,713

 

Total assets

 $

               430,963

 

 $

               383,350

 

 
Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable

 $

                    7,035

 

 $

                    8,079

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

                       3,141

 

 

                       4,394

 

Deferred revenue

 

                     11,590

 

 

                     11,529

 

Accrued vacation

 

                       6,214

 

 

                       5,262

 

Other accrued liabilities

 

                     16,475

 

 

                     17,163

 

Total current liabilities

 

                     44,455

 

 

                     46,427

 

 
Long-term debt, less current portion

 

                  136,388

 

 

                     94,966

 

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

                       5,651

 

 

                       5,505

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

                     12,758

 

 

                     13,880

 

Total liabilities

 

                  199,252

 

 

                  160,778

 

 
Stockholders’ Equity
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 30,000 shares authorized; 14,913 and 14,734 shares issued

 

                             15

 

 

                             15

 

Treasury stock, 354 and 89 shares

 

                  (14,500

)

 

                     (2,576

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

                  192,275

 

 

                  187,079

 

Retained earnings

 

                     53,921

 

 

                     38,054

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

                  231,711

 

 

                  222,572

 

 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 $

               430,963

 

 $

               383,350

 

 
 
 

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In ‘000s)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Operating activities:
Net income

 $

                 15,867

 

 $

                 18,430

 

Adjustments to net income:
Provision for bad debt

 

                           992

 

 

                       2,592

 

Deferred taxes

 

                     (6,688

)

 

                       3,502

 

Stock-based compensation

 

                       5,173

 

 

                       5,457

 

Depreciation

 

                       2,443

 

 

                       2,156

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

                           125

 

 

                              –

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

 

                     17,403

 

 

                     13,786

 

Amortization of software development costs

 

                       3,484

 

 

                           931

 

Amortization of deferred finance costs

 

                           332

 

 

                           293

 

Gain on contingent consideration

 

                        (565

)

 

                              –

 

Loss on disposal of PP&E

 

                              –

 

 

                           313

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable

 

                  (12,428

)

 

                     (3,204

)

Financing receivables

 

                       6,144

 

 

                       8,098

 

Inventories

 

                             71

 

 

                           229

 

Prepaid expenses and other

 

                     (2,930

)

 

                     (3,914

)

Accounts payable

 

                     (1,429

)

 

                        (615

)

Deferred revenue

 

                             61

 

 

                       2,099

 

Other liabilities

 

                           422

 

 

                           401

 

Prepaid income taxes

 

                       3,898

 

 

                     (2,810

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

                     32,375

 

 

                     47,744

 

 
Investing activities:
Purchase of business, net of cash received

 

                  (43,364

)

 

                  (59,634

)

Investment in software development

 

                  (19,097

)

 

                     (9,365

)

Purchases of property and equipment

 

                        (270

)

 

                        (920

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

                  (62,731

)

 

                  (69,919

)

 
Financing activities:
Treasury stock purchases

 

                  (11,924

)

 

                     (1,315

)

Proceeds from long-term debt

 

                           575

 

 

                              –

 

Payments of long-term debt principal

 

                     (3,563

)

 

                     (3,750

)

Proceeds from revolving line of credit

 

                     48,000

 

 

                     61,000

 

Payments of revolving line of credit

 

                     (5,300

)

 

                  (35,000

)

Payments of contingent consideration

 

                     (1,935

)

 

                              –

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

                             23

 

 

                              –

 

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

                     25,876

 

 

                     20,935

 

 
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

 

                     (4,480

)

 

                     (1,240

)

 
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

                     11,431

 

 

                     12,671

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

 $

                    6,951

 

 $

                 11,431

 

 
 
 

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Bookings

(In ‘000s)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

In ‘000s

12/31/2022

12/31/2021

 

12/31/2022

12/31/2021

TruBridge(1)

 $

                 13,373

 $

                    5,084

 $

                 48,065

 $

                 20,333

EHR(2)

 

                     10,678

 

                       8,232

 

                     38,152

 

                     40,873

Patient Engagement(3)

 

                           620

 

                       2,247

 

                       3,188

 

                       9,007

           
Total

 $

                 24,671

 $

                 15,563

 $

                 89,405

 $

                 70,213

 

(1)

Generally calculated as the total contract price (for non-recurring, project-related amounts) and annualized contract value (for recurring amounts)

(2)

Generally calculated as the total contract price (for system sales) and annualized contract value (for support).

(3)

Generally calculated as the total contract value.
 
 
Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.
Bookings Composition
(In ‘000s, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  12/31/2022 12/31/2021   12/31/2022 12/31/2021
Revenue cycle
Net new(1)

 $

                    5,173

 $

                       681

 $

                 14,830

 $

                    6,959

Cross-sell(1)

 

                       8,090

 

                       4,079

 

                     29,962

 

                     12,477

TruCode

 

                           110

 

                           324

 

                       3,273

 

                           897

Electronic health record
Non-subscription sales(2)

 

                       4,181

 

                       2,436

 

                     16,870

 

                     12,581

Subscription revenue(3)

 

                       5,191

 

                       4,439

 

                     16,698

 

                     23,468

Other

 

                       1,306

 

                       1,357

 

                       4,584

 

                       4,824

Patient Engagement

 

                           620

 

                       2,247

 

                       3,188

 

                       9,007

         
Total

 $

                 24,671

 $

                 15,563

 $

                 89,405

 $

                 70,213

 

(1)

“Net new” represents bookings from outside the Company’s core EHR client base, and “Cross-sell” represents bookings from existing EHR customers. In each case, generally comprised of recurring revenues to be recognized ratably over a one-year period and an average timeframe for commencement of bookings-to-revenue conversion of four to six months following contract execution.

(2)

Represents nonrecurring revenues that generally exhibit a timeframe for bookings-to-revenue conversion of five to six months following contract execution.

(3)

Represents recurring revenues to be recognized on a monthly basis over a weighted-average contract period of five years, with a start date in the next 12 months and an average timeframe for commencement of bookings-to-revenue conversion of five to six months following contract execution.

Contacts

Tracey Schroeder

Chief Marketing Officer

Tracey.schroeder@cpsi.com
(251) 639-8100

