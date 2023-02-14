CPSI Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

MOBILE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI), a healthcare solutions company, today announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. Highlights include:

Fourth quarter 2022 TruBridge revenue cycle management (RCM) revenue grew by 29% compared to fourth quarter 2021, now representing 98% recurring revenue and 55% of CPSI’s total revenue

Continued success in both winning new clients and cross-selling RCM solution

Full year 2023 revenue guidance between $340 million and $350 million

“2022 was an important building year for CPSI as we worked to leverage the well-established organization to drive innovation and growth for the years ahead,” said Chris Fowler, chief executive officer of CPSI. “Our full year results were driven in large part by the success of our TruBridge RCM business as we converted existing customers and focused on adding new, small- and mid-sized hospitals looking to simplify their revenue cycle needs. We also focused on strengthening our customer relationships, which translated to continued stability in our retention rate of over 95%. During the second half of the year, we expanded our leadership team, deepening our expertise and ensuring we are best positioned to execute and seize the growth opportunities ahead of us.”

Fourth Quarter 2022



All comparisons are to the quarter ended December 31, 2021, unless otherwise noted.

Bookings of $24.7 million compared to $15.6 million

Revenue of $83.2 million compared to $74.0 million TruBridge RCM revenue of $45.7 million represented 55% of CPSI’s total revenue, an increase of 29%

GAAP net income of $2.5 million and non-GAAP net income of $8.7 million

GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.17 and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.61

Adjusted EBITDA of $13.2 million compared to $14.3 million

Full Year 2022



All comparisons are to the year ended December 31, 2021, unless otherwise noted.

Bookings of $89.4 million compared to $70.2 million

Revenue of $326.6 million compared to $280.6 million TruBridge RCM revenue of $179.9 million represented 55% of CPSI’s total revenue, an increase of 37%

GAAP net income of $15.9 million and non-GAAP net income of $37.0 million

GAAP earnings per diluted share of $1.08 and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $2.58

Adjusted EBITDA of $55.9 million compared to $52.7 million

Net debt of $132.6 million

2023 Outlook



For full year 2023, the Company is providing an initial outlook of:

Revenue in the range of $340 million to $350 million

GAAP net income in the range of $11 million to $15 million

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $59 million to $63 million

Conference Call Information

CPSI will hold a live webcast to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2022 results today, Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. A 30-day online replay will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live webcast. To listen to the live webcast or access the replay, visit the Company’s website, www.cpsi.com.

About CPSI

CPSI is a leading provider of healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, their clinics and other healthcare systems. Founded in 1979, CPSI is the parent of six companies – Evident, LLC, American HealthTech, Inc., TruBridge, LLC, iNetXperts, Corp. d/b/a Get Real Health, TruCode LLC, and Healthcare Resource Group, Inc. Our combined companies are focused on helping improve the health of the communities we serve, connecting communities for a better patient care experience, and improving the financial operations of our customers. Evident provides comprehensive acute care EHR solutions for community hospitals and their affiliated clinics. American HealthTech is one of the nation’s largest providers of post-acute care EHR solutions and services for post-acute care facilities. TruBridge focuses on providing business, consulting and managed IT services, along with its complete RCM solution, for all care settings. Get Real Health focuses on solutions aimed at improving patient engagement for individuals and healthcare providers. TruCode provides medical coding software that enables complete and accurate code assignment for optimal reimbursement. HRG provides specialized RCM solutions for facilities of all sizes. For more information, visit www.cpsi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified generally by the use of forward-looking terminology and words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” “may,” “continue,” “should,” “will” and words of comparable meaning. Without limiting the generality of the preceding statement, all statements in this press release relating to the Company’s future financial and operational results are forward-looking statements. We caution investors that any such forward-looking statements are only predictions and are not guarantees of future performance. Certain risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such factors may include: the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related economic disruptions which have materially affected CPSI’s revenue and could materially affect CPSI’s gross margin and income, as well as CPSI’s financial position and/or liquidity; federal, state and local government actions to address and contain the impact of COVID-19 and their impact on us and our hospital clients; operational disruptions and heightened cybersecurity risks due to a significant percentage of our workforce working remotely; saturation of our target market and hospital consolidations; unfavorable economic or market conditions that may cause a decline in spending for information technology and services; significant legislative and regulatory uncertainty in the healthcare industry; exposure to liability for failure to comply with regulatory requirements; competition with companies that have greater financial, technical and marketing resources than we have; potential future acquisitions that may be expensive, time consuming, and subject to other inherent risks; our ability to attract and retain qualified client service and support personnel; disruption from periodic restructuring of our sales force; potential inability to properly manage growth in new markets we may enter; exposure to numerous and often conflicting laws, regulations, policies, standards or other requirements through our international business activities; potential litigation against us; our reliance on an international workforce which exposes us to various business disruptions; potential failure to develop new products or enhance current products that keep pace with market demands; failure to develop new technology and products in response to market demands; failure of our products to function properly resulting in claims for medical and other losses; breaches of security and viruses in our systems resulting in customer claims against us and harm to our reputation; failure to maintain customer satisfaction through new product releases free of undetected errors or problems; failure to convince customers to migrate to current or future releases of our products; failure to maintain our margins and service rates; increase in the percentage of total revenues represented by service revenues, which have lower gross margins; exposure to liability in the event we provide inaccurate claims data to payors; exposure to liability claims arising out of the licensing of our software and provision of services; dependence on licenses of rights, products and services from third parties; misappropriation of our intellectual property rights and potential intellectual property claims and litigation against us; interruptions in our power supply and/or telecommunications capabilities, including those caused by natural disaster; general economic conditions, including changes in the financial and credit markets that may affect the availability and cost of credit to us or our customers; potential inability to secure additional financing on favorable terms to meet our future capital needs; our substantial indebtedness, and our ability to incur additional indebtedness in the future; pressures on cash flow to service our outstanding debt; restrictive terms of our credit agreement on our current and future operations; changes in and interpretations of financial accounting matters that govern the measurement of our performance; significant charges to earnings if our goodwill or intangible assets become impaired; fluctuations in quarterly financial performance due to, among other factors, timing of customer installations; volatility in our stock price; failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; lack of employment or non-competition agreement with most of our key personnel; inherent limitations in our internal control over financial reporting; vulnerability to significant damage from natural disasters; market risks related to interest rate changes; and other risk factors described from time to time in our public releases and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Relative to our dividend policy, the payment of cash dividends is subject to the discretion of our Board of Directors and will be determined in light of then-current conditions, including our earnings, our leverage, our operations, our financial conditions, our capital requirements and other factors deemed relevant by our Board of Directors. In the future, our Board of Directors may change our dividend policy, including the frequency or amount of any dividend, in light of then-existing conditions. We also caution investors that the forward-looking information described herein represents our outlook only as of this date, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or developments after the date of this press release.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In ‘000s, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales revenues: Revenue cycle $ 45,670 $ 35,491 $ 179,870 $ 131,242 Electronic health record 35,968 35,217 139,823 143,109 Patient engagement 1,586 3,293 6,955 6,278 Total sales revenues 83,224 74,001 326,648 280,629 Costs of sales: Revenue cycle 25,941 17,907 97,010 66,015 Electronic health record 19,069 18,415 71,347 70,664 Patient engagement 1,062 827 3,856 3,068 Total costs of sales 46,072 37,149 172,213 139,747 Gross profit 37,152 36,852 154,435 140,882 Operating expenses: Product development 8,890 7,791 30,926 30,389 Sales and marketing 4,552 6,164 27,131 21,978 General and administrative 14,958 11,700 56,192 50,022 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 4,486 3,672 17,403 13,786 Total operating expenses 32,886 29,327 131,652 116,175 Operating income 4,266 7,525 22,783 24,707 Other income (expense): Other income 264 368 1,178 1,529 (Loss) gain on contingent consideration (427 ) – 565 – Loss on extinguishment of debt – – (125 ) – Interest expense (2,276 ) (911 ) (6,320 ) (3,160 ) Total other income (expense) (2,439 ) (543 ) (4,702 ) (1,631 ) Income before taxes 1,827 6,982 18,081 23,076 Provision for income taxes (690 ) 1,581 2,214 4,646 Net income $ 2,517 $ 5,401 $ 15,867 $ 18,430 Net income per common share—basic $ 0.17 $ 0.37 $ 1.08 $ 1.26 Net income per common share—diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.37 $ 1.08 $ 1.26 Weighted average shares outstanding used in per common share computations: Basic 14,210 14,332 14,356 14,290 Diluted 14,210 14,362 14,356 14,318

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In ‘000s, except per share data) December 31, 2022 (unaudited) December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,951 $ 11,431 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,854 and $1,826, respectively 51,311 34,431 Financing receivables, current portion, net 4,474 6,488 Inventories 784 855 Prepaid income taxes 701 4,599 Prepaid expenses and other 10,338 11,194 Total current assets 74,559 68,998 Property & equipment, net 9,884 11,590 Software development costs, net 27,257 11,644 Operating lease assets 7,567 7,097 Financing receivables, net of current portion 3,312 7,231 Other assets, net of current portion 8,131 3,874 Intangible assets, net 102,000 95,203 Goodwill 198,253 177,713 Total assets $ 430,963 $ 383,350 Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 7,035 $ 8,079 Current portion of long-term debt 3,141 4,394 Deferred revenue 11,590 11,529 Accrued vacation 6,214 5,262 Other accrued liabilities 16,475 17,163 Total current liabilities 44,455 46,427 Long-term debt, less current portion 136,388 94,966 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 5,651 5,505 Deferred tax liabilities 12,758 13,880 Total liabilities 199,252 160,778 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, $0.001 par value; 30,000 shares authorized; 14,913 and 14,734 shares issued 15 15 Treasury stock, 354 and 89 shares (14,500 ) (2,576 ) Additional paid-in capital 192,275 187,079 Retained earnings 53,921 38,054 Total stockholders’ equity 231,711 222,572 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 430,963 $ 383,350

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In ‘000s) (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Operating activities: Net income $ 15,867 $ 18,430 Adjustments to net income: Provision for bad debt 992 2,592 Deferred taxes (6,688 ) 3,502 Stock-based compensation 5,173 5,457 Depreciation 2,443 2,156 Loss on extinguishment of debt 125 – Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 17,403 13,786 Amortization of software development costs 3,484 931 Amortization of deferred finance costs 332 293 Gain on contingent consideration (565 ) – Loss on disposal of PP&E – 313 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (12,428 ) (3,204 ) Financing receivables 6,144 8,098 Inventories 71 229 Prepaid expenses and other (2,930 ) (3,914 ) Accounts payable (1,429 ) (615 ) Deferred revenue 61 2,099 Other liabilities 422 401 Prepaid income taxes 3,898 (2,810 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 32,375 47,744 Investing activities: Purchase of business, net of cash received (43,364 ) (59,634 ) Investment in software development (19,097 ) (9,365 ) Purchases of property and equipment (270 ) (920 ) Net cash used in investing activities (62,731 ) (69,919 ) Financing activities: Treasury stock purchases (11,924 ) (1,315 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 575 – Payments of long-term debt principal (3,563 ) (3,750 ) Proceeds from revolving line of credit 48,000 61,000 Payments of revolving line of credit (5,300 ) (35,000 ) Payments of contingent consideration (1,935 ) – Proceeds from exercise of stock options 23 – Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 25,876 20,935 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (4,480 ) (1,240 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 11,431 12,671 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 6,951 $ 11,431

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. Consolidated Bookings (In ‘000s) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended In ‘000s 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 TruBridge(1) $ 13,373 $ 5,084 $ 48,065 $ 20,333 EHR(2) 10,678 8,232 38,152 40,873 Patient Engagement(3) 620 2,247 3,188 9,007 Total $ 24,671 $ 15,563 $ 89,405 $ 70,213 (1) Generally calculated as the total contract price (for non-recurring, project-related amounts) and annualized contract value (for recurring amounts) (2) Generally calculated as the total contract price (for system sales) and annualized contract value (for support). (3) Generally calculated as the total contract value.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. Bookings Composition (In ‘000s, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 Revenue cycle Net new(1) $ 5,173 $ 681 $ 14,830 $ 6,959 Cross-sell(1) 8,090 4,079 29,962 12,477 TruCode 110 324 3,273 897 Electronic health record Non-subscription sales(2) 4,181 2,436 16,870 12,581 Subscription revenue(3) 5,191 4,439 16,698 23,468 Other 1,306 1,357 4,584 4,824 Patient Engagement 620 2,247 3,188 9,007 Total $ 24,671 $ 15,563 $ 89,405 $ 70,213 (1) “Net new” represents bookings from outside the Company’s core EHR client base, and “Cross-sell” represents bookings from existing EHR customers. In each case, generally comprised of recurring revenues to be recognized ratably over a one-year period and an average timeframe for commencement of bookings-to-revenue conversion of four to six months following contract execution. (2) Represents nonrecurring revenues that generally exhibit a timeframe for bookings-to-revenue conversion of five to six months following contract execution. (3) Represents recurring revenues to be recognized on a monthly basis over a weighted-average contract period of five years, with a start date in the next 12 months and an average timeframe for commencement of bookings-to-revenue conversion of five to six months following contract execution.

