CPS Products Previews Next-Gen BlackMax® Lineup at AHR Expo 2026

New Digital and Wireless Tools, Expected in Stores by Q2 2026, Expand the BlackMax Platform with Enhanced Accuracy, Connectivity and Workflow Control

LAS VEGAS & MIRAMAR, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AHR2026--Continuing its nearly 50-year legacy of HVACR innovation, CPS Products, Inc., a global leader in HVACR tools, instruments and service equipment, will unveil the next generation of its user-driven BlackMax® premium tools at AHR Expo 2026, taking place Feb. 2–4, 2026 at the Las Vegas Convention Center (Booth #C4811). Designed to help technicians work faster, smarter and with greater confidence, the new digital and wireless BlackMax tools deliver enhanced accuracy, streamlined workflows and modern connectivity for today’s jobsites. Now entering production, these innovations will be shown publicly for the first time at AHR, giving attendees an exclusive hands-on preview before they become available through distribution later in 2026.

The new lineup includes the BlackMax BMD200 4-Valve Digital Manifold, BTM200 Wireless Temperature Clamps and BVG215 Wireless Vacuum Gauge—a connected set of tools built to simplify core workflows like diagnostics, evacuation and commissioning. Built for the user, these are designed to reduce setup time and eliminate cord clutter, the tools deliver clearer readings, stronger accuracy and real-time visibility where techs need it most: At the unit, at the panel or while on the move, anywhere on the jobsite.

“With the latest BlackMax innovations, we focused on how technicians actually work—cutting setup time, improving accuracy and providing better visibility into system performance,” said Brian Doyle, SVP & General Manager of CPS Products. “These tools are built for where the HVACR trade is headed and AHR Expo is the right place to introduce what’s next.”

The BlackMax BMD200 Digital Manifold is the foundation of the BlackMax platform, built to help technicians work faster and more confidently on every call. A bold, customizable full-screen display, wireless connectivity and rugged jobsite construction come together with automated calculations and support for over 100 refrigerants—including A2L options. Finished with metal control knobs and stainless-steel fittings, the BMD200A is designed to feel solid in hand and deliver dependable performance day after day.

Expanding the BlackMax platform into a fully connected measurement system, the BlackMax BTM200 Wireless Temperature Clamps deliver fast, cordless temperature readings and transmit them directly to the BMD200 Digital Manifold for immediate system visibility. Using Line-Assign™ Technology, the clamps automatically identify suction-line (SLT) and liquid-line (LLT) temperatures once paired, with intuitive blue/red LED indicators—eliminating rubber bands, guesswork and crossed lines. High-precision NTC thermistor technology provides best-in-class accuracy (±1°F with 0.1°F resolution), while firm-grip jaws accommodate pipe diameters up to 1-1/2 inches. A premium rubber overmold ensures secure handling in real-world jobsite conditions, making the BTM200 a purpose-built component of the BlackMax connected tool ecosystem.

For evacuation, the BlackMax BVG215 Wireless Vacuum Gauge extends the BlackMax system into high-resolution evacuation measurement and verification. The gauge streams live micron data directly to the BMD200 Digital Manifold or a mobile device, allowing technicians to monitor progress without hovering over the pump. Calibrated to NIST standards, the BVG215 delivers reliable accuracy across a wide operating range and features an integrated ball valve that lets technicians isolate the gauge without breaking vacuum. The result is a smoother evacuation process, clearer verification and fewer workflow interruptions from start to finish.

Designed to work alone or as a connected system, BlackMax tools communicate wirelessly and integrate with CPS Link Pro™ and supported third-party platforms, including MeasureQuick®, delivering system data wherever technicians need it—at the manifold, on a mobile device or across the jobsite.

To learn more, visit https://www.cpsproducts.com/.

About CPS Products: CPS Products, Inc. is a global leader in HVACR tools, instruments and service equipment. It was founded on a simple principle: The most reliable HVACR tools are built by listening to and observing the technicians who use them every day. For more than 50 years, CPS has partnered closely with professionals in the field to transform real job-site challenges into practical, durable solutions designed to improve efficiency, reduce guesswork and perform under the most demanding conditions. This user-driven approach has guided the development of a portfolio of nearly 600 SKUs, including BlackMax® premium digital, wireless and evacuation tools; core CPS brands such as Leak-Seeker®, Pro-Set® and Compute-A-Charge®; and the category-defining 5-2-1 Compressor Saver™ hard-start line. Many of CPS’s most recognized innovations originated from direct contractor feedback and were refined through hands-on field testing and continuous iteration. A global company headquartered in Miramar, Florida, CPS Products’ commitment to technicians extends beyond product design to industry-leading customer service, training and technical support. Today, CPS remains guided by the same founding belief that shaped the company from the start: Build tools that earn their place on a technician’s truck – trusted by experienced professionals and increasingly chosen by the next generation of HVACR technicians. For more information, visit https://www.cpsproducts.com/ and follow CPS Products on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

Editor’s Note: CPS Products will exhibit at AHR Expo 2026, Feb. 2–4, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Booth #C4811. Media interested in scheduling interviews, technical briefings or hands-on product demonstrations with CPS Products leadership or subject-matter experts may contact CPS@beyondfifteen.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Leslie Licano, Beyond Fifteen Communications, Inc.

leslie@beyondfifteen.com | (949) 733-8679 ext. 101