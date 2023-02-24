Covenant Physician Partners Now Incorporates Artificial Intelligence System for Enhanced Colonoscopy Screenings in Hawaii

HONOLULU–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#45isthenew50—Covenant Physician Partners announces three of their Hawaii locations will offer patients receiving a colonoscopy an enhanced screening with the aid of GI GeniusTM intelligent endoscopy module. The GI GeniusTM module employs artificial intelligence (AI) to help physicians detect polyps—a powerful new ally in the fight against colorectal cancer.

“The AI revolution is already upon us, and poised to dramatically change the face of medicine,” said Yousif A-Rahim, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer for Covenant Physician Partners, and author of the book SMARTER MEDICINE. “I am looking forward to GI Genius assisting my colleagues and me increase our already excellent detection rate.”

Covenant Physician Partners’ mission is to promote early detection and treatment of diseases of the colon, stomach, and esophagus. “We rolled out GI Genius first at our Pacific Endoscopy Center in Pearl City and Endoscopy Institute of Hawaii in Honolulu and have plans to introduce GI Genius at The Endoscopy Center in Hilo, next month,” said AnnaLyn Ogata, Covenant’s Regional Vice President for Hawaii.

“We’re thrilled with the timing because March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and hopefully this will encourage more people over the age of 45 to get a colonoscopy,” added Dr. A-Rahim. Beyond his role as CMO, Dr. A-Rahim performs procedures at Covenant’s Pacific Endoscopy Center when he’s not lecturing on Medicine at Harvard Medical School.

The GI GeniusTM module uses advanced AI software to highlight suspicious polyps with a visual marker in real time—serving as the gastroenterologist’s ever-vigilant second observer with a sensitivity rate per lesion of 99.7%.1 Studies have shown that AI-assisted colonoscopy can increase polyp detection rates, and every 1% increase in adenoma detection rate reduces the risk of colorectal cancer by 3%.2,3 Colorectal cancer is the third most common form of cancer diagnosed in the U.S., with almost 150,000 new cases every year.4

Covenant Physician Partners in Hawaii is focused on meeting the medical needs of the community by providing its expert staff with the latest technologies and procedures. “The GI GeniusTM module is the first and only AI system for detection of colonic polyps in the United States and we are proud to offer it to our patients,” said Ms. Ogata.

Covenant Physician Partners is a physician services company that partners with leading providers across the country to grow thriving practices and surgery centers.

Visit csphawaii.com/ or CovenantPhysicianPartners.com

1. Hassan C, et al. New artificial intelligence system: first validation study versus experienced endoscopists for colorectal polyp detection. Gut. 2020;69(5):799-800

2. Corley DA, et al. Adenoma detection rate and risk of colorectal cancer and death. N Eng J Med. 2014;370:1298-306.

3. Repici A, Badalamenti M, Maselli R, et al. Efficacy of real-time computer-aided detection of colorectal neoplasia in a randomized trial. Gastroenterology. 2020; 159:512–520.e7.

4. Cancer.Net. Colorectal Cancer: Statistics. January 2020. Available at: https://www.cancer.net/cancer-types/colorectal-cancer/statistics. Accessed January 22, 2021.

Contacts

AnnaLyn Ogata



808-777-3250



annalyn.ogata@covenantpp.com