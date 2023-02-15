Coupang to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on February 28, 2023

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
SEATTLE & SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) will release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. The release will be available after U.S. market close and an accompanying live webcast will begin at 5:30 PM Eastern Time the same day.

The earnings release, presentation and webcast will be available at the Coupang Investor Relations website, https://ir.aboutcoupang.com. Following the call, a replay and related transcript will be available at the same website.

About Coupang

Coupang is one of the largest e-Commerce companies in Asia, with a mission to revolutionize the everyday lives of its customers and create a world where people wonder, “How did we ever live without Coupang?” Coupang offers a variety of services, including same-day and next-morning delivery of groceries and general merchandise, delivery of prepared foods through Coupang Eats, and video streaming through Coupang Play. Coupang is headquartered in the United States, with operations and support services performed in markets including South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, and China.

Contacts

For media:
Coupang PR
press@coupang.com

For investors:
Coupang IR
ir@coupang.com

