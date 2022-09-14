Counslr Mental Health App Now Available in All 50 States

Participating facilities nationwide can now offer members free, 24/7 access to licensed counselors via a confidential, text-based platform

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#counslr—Counslr, a platform providing unlimited access to text-based mental health support via mobile app with licensed counselors, announced today it is now expanding its support to all 50 states. Now, higher education institutions, companies, healthcare systems and other organizations, can partner with Counslr to offer their members on-demand and scheduled access to licensed mental health professionals, 24/7/365.

“One of our core missions at Counslr is to increase the accessibility of quality mental health support, and this includes geographic accessibility,” said Josh Liss, CEO of Counslr. “Now organizations can put much needed mental health support, literally at the fingertips of their members, from anywhere in the United States.”

Nearly 50 million American adults live with a mental illness, yet 50% of Americans are unable to access the mental healthcare they need. While there are a myriad of reasons, one is the overload on the current care system, with 65% of therapists without capacity to take on new patients.

Counslr is the only mental health support app offering truly unlimited access to licensed mental health professionals around the clock, that is completely free to end users.

For more information about Counslr or how to partner, please visit counslr.com.

