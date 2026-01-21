Cotality Honored as one of Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work in Technology & AI for 2026

Glassdoor award reflects Cotality’s commitment to company culture, technology, and innovation

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cotality has been named a winner in Glassdoor’s inaugural Best Places to Work in Technology and AI for 2026. The list is a new addition to Glassdoor’s 18th annual Employees’ Choice Awards, honoring the Best Places to Work. Unlike other workplace awards, the Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback on Glassdoor by completing a company review about their job, work environment, and employer over the past year.

“The story of Cotality’s growth starts with our people and is underpinned by artificial intelligence (AI) and technology. We see AI as a critical enabler of our transformation and a cornerstone of our innovation strategy as we continue to focus on making the property ecosystem more people-centric and our company one of the best places to work,” said Patrick L. Dodd, President and CEO at Cotality. “After decades of experience leveraging leading edge technology, in the last five years, we’ve accelerated our adoption of generative AI for internal and external processes, with extensive training for all our teams. The results have been transformative, and we are grateful for this recognition that affirms the work we’ve been doing and will continue to do.”

Cotality’s proprietary AI solution, CoreAI™, is comprised of more than a billion data points that deliver insights that scale, optimize innovation, and accelerate workflows. CoreAI is the backbone of flagship products such as Araya™, which provides a comprehensive view of the property ecosystem within a single interface, and Climate Risk Analytics, which reveals physical risk for 99.9% of U.S. properties at the address level for more effective portfolio management and mitigate vulnerabilities over the next 30 years.

"Even amid the uncertainty of 2025, these standout employers have shown resilience, sustaining high levels of employee satisfaction and trust as they navigate change," said Owen Humphries, President at Glassdoor. "In today’s competitive job market, Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work award serves as a trusted guide for job seekers, spotlighting the companies where employees thrive while helping candidates connect with workplaces that reflect their values and career ambitions.”

Anonymous, employee-submitted reviews routinely highlight the culture of Cotality as one of the best aspects of working for the company, with comments like “It's a place where people are empowered to do their best work and grow along the way.” Additional comments include:

“From day one, you’re welcomed just as you are—this is a company that genuinely values inclusivity, authenticity, and kindness. The culture is supportive and people-first, with leadership that not only listens but empowers.”

“Cotality's focus on cutting-edge tools has allowed me to stay hands-on with the latest technologies…It's been a rewarding journey of continuous learning and innovation.”

“This culture of growth and support has been the cornerstone of my professional journey.”

Employees’ Choice Award winners for the Best Places to Work 2026 are determined using Glassdoor’s proprietary awards algorithm, and each employer’s rating is determined based on the quantity, quality and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews submitted by U.S.-based employees between October 17, 2024 and October 16, 2025. During the year-long eligibility period, employers considered for the large list must have received at least 75 ratings for each of the nine workplace attributes (overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend, and six-month business outlook).The final list is compiled using Glassdoor’s proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team, and considers quantity, quality and consistency of reviews. Complete awards methodology can be found here.

About Cotality

Cotality accelerates data, insights, and workflows across the property ecosystem to enable industry professionals to surpass their ambitions and impact society. With billions of data signals across the life cycle of a property, we unearth hidden risks and transformative opportunities for agents, lenders, insurers, governments, and innovators. Get to know us at cotality.com.

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor is revolutionizing how people everywhere find jobs and companies they love by providing deeper workplace transparency. Professionals turn to Glassdoor to research ratings, reviews, salaries and more at millions of employers, and to join communities to engage in candid workplace conversations. Companies use Glassdoor to post jobs and attract talent through employer branding and employee insights products. Glassdoor is part of Indeed, a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, a global leader in HR technology and business solutions that is simplifying hiring and transforming the world of work. For more information, visit www.glassdoor.com.

