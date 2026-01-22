CoStar Group Founder and CEO Andy Florance Earns Top Ten Placement on the 2026 SP 200

The annual Swanepoel Power 200 (SP 200) ranks the most powerful and influential executives in the residential real estate brokerage industry

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andy Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, analytics, and 3D digital twin technology, today was named as one of the top ten most powerful executives in the U.S. residential real estate industry by Swanepoel Power 200 (SP 200). Florance jumped up from the 2025 rankings, marking his third straight year on the list.

Florance’s recognition on the list underscores his continued commitment to transforming the residential real estate industry, creating a more seamless experience for consumers, agents and professionals. After acquiring Homes.com in 2021 for $156 million, Florance set out to build a truly innovative residential portal supported by CoStar Group’s vast data-and-content-driven expertise. By creating a product that addresses fundamental gaps in the market, Homes.com became the fastest growing real estate portal in the U.S. and is the fastest growing revenue product CoStar Group has ever launched.

Homes.com represents the most agent-friendly portal on the market, allowing agents to take control of their listings and reclaim their online brand. This unique “Your Listing, Your Lead” philosophy has fundamentally changed the residential portal market, as Homes.com is the only site to connect a buyer directly with the listing agent that knows the listing best.

Throughout 2025, Homes.com has continued to grow, now comprising over 26,000 Members, up nearly 150% since Q3 2024, with 7,000 Members joining in Q3 2025 alone. Homes.com is the first major U.S. real estate portal to focus on helping homeowners and agents leverage the marketing power of the internet to bring more potential buyers to their listings. The site boasts 115 million average monthly visitors as of the third quarter and continues to debut new features to enhance the experience for both consumers and agents. In October of 2025, Homes.com rolled out Smart Search, an AI-powered natural language search feature that allows users to conduct intuitive, lifestyle-based home searches using conversational queries. This breakthrough product replaced traditional filter-based search with dynamic, AI-driven results tailored to how users actually think and search.

“Being recognized on the annual SP 200 list is a testament to the relentless innovation and dedication of our entire team,” said Florance. “We’ve stayed focused on building long-term value for the residential real estate industry by investing in technology, talent and trusted data. This recognition reinforces our commitment to serving our customers and creating solutions that truly transform the way we experience and interact with real estate properties, insights and data.”

CoStar Group has grown to over 8,400 employees and is committed to Florance’s vision to digitize the real estate industry, empowering people to discover properties, insights, and connections that improve their businesses and lives. CoStar Group is included in the S&P 500 Index, one of the premier benchmarks of the U.S. equities market, and the NASDAQ 100.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) is a global leader in commercial real estate information, analytics, online marketplaces, and 3D digital twin technology. Founded in 1986, CoStar Group is dedicated to digitizing the world’s real estate, empowering all people to discover properties, insights, and connections that improve their businesses and lives.

CoStar Group’s major brands include CoStar, a leading global provider of commercial real estate data, analytics, and news; LoopNet, the most trafficked commercial real estate marketplace; Apartments.com, the leading platform for apartment rentals; Homes.com, the fastest-growing residential real estate marketplace; and Domain, one of Australia’s leading property marketplaces.

CoStar Group’s industry-leading brands also include Matterport, a leading spatial data company whose platform turns buildings into data to make every space more valuable and accessible, STR, a global leader in hospitality data and benchmarking; Ten-X, an online platform for commercial real estate auctions and negotiated bids; and OnTheMarket, a leading residential property portal in the United Kingdom.

CoStar Group’s websites attracted over 143 million average monthly unique visitors in the third quarter of 2025, serving clients around the world. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, CoStar Group is committed to transforming the real estate industry through innovative technology and comprehensive market intelligence. From time to time, we plan to utilize our corporate website as a channel of distribution for material company information. For more information, visit CoStarGroup.com.

