CoStar Group 2022 Revenue Increased 12% Year-over-Year and Full Year Net New Bookings Grew 41% to a Record $305 Million

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics in the property markets, announced today that revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $2.18 billion, an increase of 12% over revenue of $1.94 billion for the full year of 2021. Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $573 million, an increase of 13% over revenue of $507 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022, was $369 million, an increase of 26% compared to net income of $293 million for the full year of 2021. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $124 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, an increase of 34% compared to net income of $93 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was $672 million for the full year and $182 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.
“2022 was an outstanding year for CoStar Group,” said Andy Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group. “We delivered 12% year over year revenue growth while setting a record for full year net new sales bookings of $305 million, an increase of 41% over 2021. Our two largest product platforms, CoStar and Apartments.com, delivered revenue growth of 15% and 16%, respectively, in the fourth quarter, while LoopNet revenue grew 12% to end the year. I believe our efforts to expand our sales team in 2022 are starting to pay off,” continued Florance.
“I’m particularly pleased with the revenue growth acceleration in Apartments.com, which began the year with 6% year-over-year revenue growth in the first quarter and ended the year with 16% year-over-year revenue growth in the fourth quarter,” stated Florance. “Net new bookings for Apartments.com in the fourth quarter were the highest ever, increasing 177% compared to the same period in 2021. This performance is expected to return Apartments.com to 20% or higher revenue growth during 2023,” continued Florance.
“We’ve made great progress on our residential strategy in 2022,” stated Florance. “Traffic to our Homes.com network has passed 20 million unique monthly visitors and has doubled in the last few months. Our new product received an incredible response from agents at the National Association of Realtors trade show recently, while our ‘your listing, your lead’ strategy is delivering hundreds of thousands of valuable consumer leads directly to listing agents. Given the strong momentum of Homes.com, we plan to increase our residential investments in the year ahead,” continued Florance.
|
Year 2021-2022 Quarterly Results – Unaudited
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
$458
|
$480
|
$499
|
$507
|
|
$516
|
$536
|
$557
|
$573
|
Net income
|
74
|
61
|
64
|
93
|
|
89
|
83
|
72
|
124
|
Net income per share – diluted(1)
|
0.19
|
0.16
|
0.16
|
0.24
|
|
0.23
|
0.21
|
0.18
|
0.31
|
Weighted average outstanding shares – diluted(1)
|
394
|
394
|
394
|
395
|
|
394
|
394
|
396
|
406
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
136
|
133
|
123
|
173
|
|
158
|
140
|
129
|
155
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
160
|
150
|
144
|
193
|
|
178
|
159
|
153
|
182
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
108
|
103
|
99
|
138
|
|
123
|
112
|
118
|
153
|
Non-GAAP net income per share – diluted(1)
|
0.27
|
0.26
|
0.25
|
0.35
|
|
0.31
|
0.28
|
0.30
|
0.38
|
__________________________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Certain prior period amounts have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the ten-for-one stock split effected in the form of a stock dividend in June 2021.
2023 Outlook
The Company expects revenue in the range of $2.46 billion to $2.48 billion for the full year of 2023, representing growth of approximately 13% year-over-year at the midpoint of the range. The Company expects revenue for the first quarter of 2023 in the range of $575 million to $580 million, representing revenue growth of approximately 12% year-over-year at the midpoint of the range.
The Company expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $500 million to $520 million for the full year of 2023. For the first quarter of 2023, the Company expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $111 million to $116 million.
The Company expects full year 2023 non-GAAP net income per diluted share in a range of $1.06 to $1.09 based on 408 million shares. For the first quarter of 2023, the Company expects non-GAAP net income per diluted share in a range of $0.25 to $0.26 based on 407 million shares. These ranges include an estimated non-GAAP tax rate of 26% for the full year and the first quarter of 2023.
The preceding forward-looking statements reflect CoStar Group’s expectations as of February 21, 2023, including forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures on a consolidated basis, based on current estimates, expectations, observations, and trends. Given the risk factors, rapidly evolving economic environment, and uncertainties and assumptions discussed in this release and in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and annual reports on Form 10-K, actual results may differ materially. Other than in publicly available statements, the Company does not intend to update its forward-looking statements until its next quarterly results announcement.
Reconciliation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share to their GAAP basis results are shown in detail below, along with definitions for those terms. A reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income, can be found within the tables included in this release.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
For information regarding the purpose for which management uses the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release and why management believes they provide useful information to investors regarding the Company’s financial condition and results of operations, please refer to the Company’s latest periodic report.
EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents GAAP net income attributable to CoStar Group before interest (expense) income and other (expense) income, loss on debt extinguishment, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents EBITDA before stock-based compensation expense, acquisition- and integration-related costs, restructuring costs, and settlements and impairments incurred outside the Company’s normal course of business. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues for the period.
Non-GAAP net income is a non-GAAP financial measure determined by adjusting GAAP net income attributable to CoStar Group for stock-based compensation expense, acquisition- and integration-related costs, restructuring costs, settlement and impairment costs incurred outside the Company’s normal course of business and loss on debt extinguishment, as well as amortization of acquired intangible assets and other related costs, and then subtracting an assumed provision for income taxes. In 2023, the Company is assuming a 26% tax rate in order to approximate its statutory corporate tax rate excluding the impact of discrete items.
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents non-GAAP net income divided by the number of diluted shares outstanding for the period used in the calculation of GAAP net income per diluted share. For periods with GAAP net losses and non-GAAP net income, the weighted average outstanding shares used to calculate non-GAAP net income per share includes potentially dilutive securities that were excluded from the calculation of GAAP net income per share as the effect was anti-dilutive.
Operating Metrics
Net new bookings is calculated based on the annualized amount of change in the Company’s sales bookings resulting from new subscription-based contracts and changes to existing subscription-based contracts for the period reported. Information regarding net new bookings is not comparable to, nor should it be substituted for, an analysis of the Company’s revenues over time.
Earnings Conference Call
Management will conduct a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2022 results and the Company’s outlook at 5:00 PM EST on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. A live audio webcast of the conference will be available in listen-only mode through the Investors section of the CoStar Group website: https://investors.costargroup.com. A replay of the webcast audio will also be available in the Investors section of our website for a period of time following the call.
|
CoStar Group, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations – Unaudited
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
2021
|
Revenues
|
|
$
|
573,345
|
|
|
$
|
506,786
|
|
|
$
|
2,182,399
|
|
$
|
1,944,135
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
|
109,194
|
|
|
|
86,330
|
|
|
|
414,008
|
|
|
357,241
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
464,151
|
|
|
|
420,456
|
|
|
|
1,768,391
|
|
|
1,586,894
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling and marketing (excluding customer base amortization)
|
|
|
173,486
|
|
|
|
138,653
|
|
|
|
684,222
|
|
|
622,007
|
|
Software development
|
|
|
58,403
|
|
|
|
52,522
|
|
|
|
220,923
|
|
|
201,022
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
92,161
|
|
|
|
69,964
|
|
|
|
338,737
|
|
|
256,711
|
|
Customer base amortization
|
|
|
12,939
|
|
|
|
18,932
|
|
|
|
73,560
|
|
|
74,817
|
|
|
|
|
336,989
|
|
|
|
280,071
|
|
|
|
1,317,442
|
|
|
1,154,557
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
|
127,162
|
|
|
|
140,385
|
|
|
|
450,949
|
|
|
432,337
|
|
Interest income (expense), net
|
|
|
32,586
|
|
|
|
(7,923
|
)
|
|
|
32,125
|
|
|
(31,621
|
)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
|
(213
|
)
|
|
|
909
|
|
|
|
3,383
|
|
|
3,252
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
159,535
|
|
|
|
133,371
|
|
|
|
486,457
|
|
|
403,968
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
35,163
|
|
|
|
40,471
|
|
|
|
117,004
|
|
|
111,404
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
124,372
|
|
|
$
|
92,900
|
|
|
$
|
369,453
|
|
$
|
292,564
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per share – basic
|
|
$
|
0.31
|
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
|
$
|
0.93
|
|
$
|
0.75
|
|
Net income per share – diluted
|
|
$
|
0.31
|
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
|
$
|
0.93
|
|
$
|
0.74
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average outstanding shares – basic
|
|
|
404,185
|
|
|
|
392,538
|
|
|
|
396,284
|
|
|
392,210
|
|
Weighted-average outstanding shares – diluted
|
|
|
406,087
|
|
|
|
394,532
|
|
|
|
397,752
|
|
|
394,160
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CoStar Group, Inc.
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Unaudited
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
124,372
|
|
|
$
|
92,900
|
|
|
$
|
369,453
|
|
|
$
|
292,564
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
35,163
|
|
|
|
40,471
|
|
|
|
117,004
|
|
|
|
111,404
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
159,535
|
|
|
|
133,371
|
|
|
|
486,457
|
|
|
|
403,968
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
|
19,978
|
|
|
|
26,176
|
|
|
|
102,579
|
|
|
|
103,626
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
21,110
|
|
|
|
16,721
|
|
|
|
75,207
|
|
|
|
63,709
|
|
Acquisition and integration related costs
|
|
|
2,167
|
|
|
|
3,243
|
|
|
|
5,405
|
|
|
|
18,718
|
|
Restructuring and related costs
|
|
|
1,984
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,175
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Settlements and impairments
|
|
|
1,969
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
6,069
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other expense, net
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4,112
|
|
|
|
6,162
|
|
|
|
6,903
|
|
Non-GAAP income before income taxes
|
|
|
206,743
|
|
|
|
183,623
|
|
|
|
684,054
|
|
|
|
596,924
|
|
Assumed rate for income tax expense(1)
|
|
|
26
|
%
|
|
|
25
|
%
|
|
|
26
|
%
|
|
|
25
|
%
|
Assumed provision for income tax expense
|
|
|
(53,753
|
)
|
|
|
(45,906
|
)
|
|
|
(177,854
|
)
|
|
|
(149,231
|
)
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
|
$
|
152,990
|
|
|
$
|
137,717
|
|
|
$
|
506,200
|
|
|
$
|
447,693
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per share – diluted
|
|
$
|
0.31
|
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
|
$
|
0.93
|
|
|
$
|
0.74
|
|
Non-GAAP net income per share – diluted
|
|
$
|
0.38
|
|
|
$
|
0.35
|
|
|
$
|
1.27
|
|
|
$
|
1.14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average outstanding shares – basic
|
|
|
404,185
|
|
|
|
392,538
|
|
|
|
396,284
|
|
|
|
392,210
|
|
Weighted average outstanding shares – diluted
|
|
|
406,087
|
|
|
|
394,532
|
|
|
|
397,752
|
|
|
|
394,160
|
|
__________________________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) The assumed tax rate approximates our statutory federal and state corporate tax rate for the applicable period.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
124,372
|
|
|
$
|
92,900
|
|
|
$
|
369,453
|
|
|
$
|
292,564
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets in cost of revenues
|
|
|
7,039
|
|
|
|
7,244
|
|
|
|
29,019
|
|
|
|
28,809
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets in operating expenses
|
|
|
12,939
|
|
|
|
18,932
|
|
|
|
73,560
|
|
|
|
74,817
|
|
Depreciation and other amortization
|
|
|
7,928
|
|
|
|
6,880
|
|
|
|
29,127
|
|
|
|
29,018
|
|
Interest (income) expense, net
|
|
|
(32,586
|
)
|
|
|
7,923
|
|
|
|
(32,125
|
)
|
|
|
31,621
|
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
|
|
213
|
|
|
|
(909
|
)
|
|
|
(3,383
|
)
|
|
|
(3,252
|
)
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
35,163
|
|
|
|
40,471
|
|
|
|
117,004
|
|
|
|
111,404
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
$
|
155,068
|
|
|
$
|
173,441
|
|
|
$
|
582,655
|
|
|
$
|
564,981
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
21,110
|
|
|
|
16,721
|
|
|
|
75,207
|
|
|
|
63,709
|
|
Acquisition and integration related costs
|
|
|
2,167
|
|
|
|
3,243
|
|
|
|
5,405
|
|
|
|
18,718
|
|
Restructuring and related costs
|
|
|
1,984
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,175
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Settlements and impairments
|
|
|
1,969
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
6,069
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
182,298
|
|
|
$
|
193,405
|
|
|
$
|
671,511
|
|
|
$
|
647,408
|
|
CoStar Group, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets – Unaudited
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
4,967,970
|
|
|
$
|
3,827,126
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
166,140
|
|
|
|
138,191
|
|
Less: Allowance for credit losses
|
|
|
(12,195
|
)
|
|
|
(13,374
|
)
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
153,945
|
|
|
|
124,817
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
63,952
|
|
|
|
36,182
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
5,185,867
|
|
|
|
3,988,125
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
|
|
9,722
|
|
|
|
5,034
|
|
Lease right-of-use assets
|
|
|
80,392
|
|
|
|
100,680
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
321,250
|
|
|
|
271,431
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
2,314,759
|
|
|
|
2,321,015
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
329,306
|
|
|
|
435,662
|
|
Deferred commission costs, net
|
|
|
142,482
|
|
|
|
101,879
|
|
Deposits and other assets
|
|
|
16,687
|
|
|
|
21,762
|
|
Income tax receivable
|
|
|
2,005
|
|
|
|
11,283
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
8,402,470
|
|
|
$
|
7,256,871
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
28,460
|
|
|
$
|
22,244
|
|
Accrued wages and commissions
|
|
|
104,988
|
|
|
|
81,794
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
89,113
|
|
|
|
81,676
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
|
10,438
|
|
|
|
31,236
|
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
|
36,049
|
|
|
|
26,268
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
103,567
|
|
|
|
95,471
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
372,615
|
|
|
|
338,689
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt, net
|
|
|
989,210
|
|
|
|
987,944
|
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
|
|
76,202
|
|
|
|
98,656
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
|
14,001
|
|
|
|
12,496
|
|
Lease and other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
80,321
|
|
|
|
107,414
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
$
|
1,532,349
|
|
|
$
|
1,545,199
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
6,870,121
|
|
|
|
5,711,672
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
|
$
|
8,402,470
|
|
|
$
|
7,256,871
|
|
CoStar Group, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows – Unaudited
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
Operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
369,453
|
|
|
$
|
292,564
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
137,885
|
|
|
|
139,558
|
|
Amortization of deferred commissions costs
|
|
76,082
|
|
|
|
63,391
|
|
Amortization of Senior Notes discount and issuance costs
|
|
2,365
|
|
|
|
2,327
|
|
Non-cash lease expense
|
|
38,489
|
|
|
|
28,485
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
75,207
|
|
|
|
63,709
|
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
|
(31,203
|
)
|
|
|
24,165
|
|
Credit loss expense
|
|
18,309
|
|
|
|
10,928
|
|
Other operating activities, net
|
|
(2,439
|
)
|
|
|
(654
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
(46,403
|
)
|
|
|
(29,630
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
(17,910
|
)
|
|
|
(14,873
|
)
|
Deferred commissions
|
|
(116,796
|
)
|
|
|
(72,038
|
)
|
Accounts payable and other liabilities
|
|
23,234
|
|
|
|
(30,051
|
)
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
(37,396
|
)
|
|
|
(30,904
|
)
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
(19,259
|
)
|
|
|
5,860
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
6,785
|
|
|
|
17,396
|
|
Other assets
|
|
2,217
|
|
|
|
(502
|
)
|
Other assets
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
478,620
|
|
|
|
469,731
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investing activities:
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from sale and settlement of investments
|
|
864
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment and other assets
|
|
30,097
|
|
|
|
612
|
|
Purchase of Richmond assets
|
|
(35,169
|
)
|
|
|
(123,764
|
)
|
Purchases of property and equipment and other assets
|
|
(58,574
|
)
|
|
|
(65,220
|
)
|
Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
|
(6,273
|
)
|
|
|
(192,971
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(69,055
|
)
|
|
|
(381,343
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Financing activities:
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from long-term debt
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Payments of debt issuance costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Payments of long-term debt
|
|
(2,155
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Repurchase of restricted stock to satisfy tax withholding obligations
|
|
(23,108
|
)
|
|
|
(33,314
|
)
|
Proceeds from equity offering, net of transaction costs
|
|
745,700
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan
|
|
13,540
|
|
|
|
18,046
|
|
Other financing activities
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(411
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
733,977
|
|
|
|
(15,679
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(2,698
|
)
|
|
|
(1,495
|
)
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
1,140,844
|
|
|
|
71,214
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|
|
3,827,126
|
|
|
|
3,755,912
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
|
$
|
4,967,970
|
|
|
$
|
3,827,126
|
|
CoStar Group, Inc.
|
Disaggregated Revenues – Unaudited
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
North America
|
|
International
|
|
Total
|
|
North America
|
|
International
|
|
Total
|
CoStar
|
$
|
210,042
|
|
$
|
9,033
|
|
$
|
219,075
|
|
$
|
181,478
|
|
$
|
8,915
|
|
$
|
190,393
|
Information Services
|
|
31,645
|
|
|
9,007
|
|
|
40,652
|
|
|
28,764
|
|
|
7,112
|
|
|
35,876
|
Multifamily
|
|
198,016
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
198,016
|
|
|
170,051
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
170,051
|
LoopNet
|
|
59,341
|
|
|
1,955
|
|
|
61,296
|
|
|
53,046
|
|
|
1,613
|
|
|
54,659
|
Residential
|
|
16,182
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
16,182
|
|
|
20,644
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
20,644
|
Other Marketplaces
|
|
38,124
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
38,124
|
|
|
35,163
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
35,163
|
Total revenues
|
$
|
553,350
|
|
$
|
19,995
|
|
$
|
573,345
|
|
$
|
489,146
|
|
$
|
17,640
|
|
$
|
506,786
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
North America
|
|
International
|
|
Total
|
|
North America
|
|
International
|
|
Total
|
CoStar
|
$
|
800,183
|
|
$
|
36,797
|
|
$
|
836,980
|
|
$
|
686,948
|
|
$
|
35,873
|
|
$
|
722,821
|
Information Services
|
|
124,951
|
|
|
32,431
|
|
|
157,382
|
|
|
113,723
|
|
|
27,932
|
|
|
141,655
|
Multifamily
|
|
745,388
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
745,388
|
|
|
678,680
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
678,680
|
LoopNet
|
|
223,758
|
|
|
7,183
|
|
|
230,941
|
|
|
204,816
|
|
|
2,695
|
|
|
207,511
|
Residential
|
|
73,747
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
73,747
|
|
|
74,583
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
74,583
|
Other Marketplaces
|
|
137,961
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
137,961
|
|
|
118,885
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
118,885
|
Total revenues
|
$
|
2,105,988
|
|
$
|
76,411
|
|
$
|
2,182,399
|
|
$
|
1,877,635
|
|
$
|
66,500
|
|
$
|
1,944,135
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CoStar Group, Inc.
|
Results of Segments – Unaudited
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North America
|
$
|
154,788
|
|
$
|
171,268
|
|
$
|
577,242
|
|
$
|
557,125
|
International
|
|
280
|
|
|
2,173
|
|
|
5,413
|
|
|
7,856
|
Total EBITDA
|
$
|
155,068
|
|
$
|
173,441
|
|
$
|
582,655
|
|
$
|
564,981
|
CoStar Group, Inc.
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures with Quarterly Results – Unaudited
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$74.2
|
$61.1
|
$64.3
|
$92.9
|
|
$89.3
|
$83.5
|
$72.3
|
$124.4
|
Income tax expense
|
|
19.1
|
32.8
|
19.0
|
40.5
|
|
32.1
|
24.7
|
25.1
|
35.2
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
93.3
|
93.9
|
83.3
|
133.4
|
|
121.4
|
108.1
|
97.4
|
159.5
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
25.8
|
25.3
|
26.3
|
26.2
|
|
23.2
|
22.8
|
36.6
|
20.0
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
15.5
|
15.1
|
16.3
|
16.7
|
|
17.8
|
18.1
|
18.1
|
21.1
|
Acquisition and integration related costs
|
|
8.5
|
2.0
|
5.0
|
3.2
|
|
1.6
|
0.5
|
1.1
|
2.2
|
Restructuring and related costs
|
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
|
—
|
—
|
0.2
|
2.0
|
Settlements and impairments
|
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
|
—
|
—
|
4.1
|
2.0
|
Other expense, net
|
|
1.1
|
0.8
|
0.9
|
4.1
|
|
2.0
|
2.1
|
2.1
|
—
|
Non-GAAP income before income taxes(1)
|
|
144.2
|
137.1
|
131.8
|
183.6
|
|
166.1
|
151.6
|
159.6
|
206.7
|
Assumed rate for income tax expense (2)
|
|
25%
|
25%
|
25%
|
25%
|
|
26%
|
26%
|
26%
|
26%
|
Assumed provision for income tax expense
|
|
(36.0)
|
(34.3)
|
(33.0)
|
(45.9)
|
|
(43.2)
|
(39.4)
|
(41.5)
|
(53.8)
|
Non-GAAP net income(1)
|
|
$108.2
|
$102.8
|
$98.8
|
$137.7
|
|
$122.9
|
$112.2
|
$118.1
|
$153.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP net income per share – diluted(3)
|
|
$0.27
|
$0.26
|
$0.25
|
$0.35
|
|
$0.31
|
$0.28
|
$0.30
|
$0.38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average outstanding shares – basic(3)
|
|
391.6
|
392.3
|
392.4
|
392.5
|
|
392.9
|
393.3
|
394.7
|
404.2
|
Weighted average outstanding shares – diluted(3)
|
|
393.7
|
394.1
|
394.3
|
394.5
|
|
394.2
|
394.5
|
396.2
|
406.1
|
__________________________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Totals may not foot due to rounding.
|
(2) The assumed tax rate approximates our statutory federal and state corporate tax rate for the applicable period.
|
(3) Certain prior period amounts have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the ten-for-one stock split effected in the form of a stock dividend in June 2021.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$74.2
|
$61.1
|
$64.3
|
$92.9
|
|
$89.3
|
$83.5
|
$72.3
|
$124.4
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
25.8
|
25.3
|
26.3
|
26.2
|
|
23.2
|
22.8
|
36.6
|
20.0
|
Depreciation and other amortization
|
|
8.5
|
7.0
|
6.6
|
6.9
|
|
7.0
|
7.0
|
7.2
|
7.9
|
Interest (income) expense, net
|
|
7.9
|
7.9
|
7.9
|
7.9
|
|
7.7
|
3.4
|
(10.7)
|
(32.6)
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
|
0.1
|
(0.8)
|
(1.5)
|
(0.9)
|
|
(0.9)
|
(1.3)
|
(1.4)
|
0.2
|
Income tax expense
|
|
19.1
|
32.8
|
19.0
|
40.5
|
|
32.1
|
24.7
|
25.1
|
35.2
|
EBITDA(1)
|
|
$135.6
|
$133.3
|
$122.6
|
$173.4
|
|
$158.4
|
$140.0
|
$129.1
|
$155.1
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
15.5
|
15.1
|
16.3
|
16.7
|
|
17.8
|
18.1
|
18.1
|
21.1
|
Acquisition and integration related costs
|
|
8.5
|
2.0
|
5.0
|
3.2
|
|
1.6
|
0.5
|
1.1
|
2.2
|
Restructuring and related costs
|
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
|
—
|
—
|
0.2
|
2.0
|
Settlements and impairments
|
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
|
—
|
—
|
4.1
|
2.0
|
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|
|
$159.6
|
$150.4
|
$143.9
|
$193.4
|
|
$177.9
|
$158.6
|
$152.7
|
$182.3
|
__________________________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Totals may not foot due to rounding.
|
CoStar Group, Inc.
|
Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Guidance – Unaudited
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Guidance, Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
Guidance Range
|
|
Guidance Range
|
|
For the Three Months
|
|
For the Year Ending
|
|
Ending March 31, 2023
|
|
December 31, 2023
|
|
Low
|
|
High
|
|
Low
|
|
High
|
Net income
|
$
|
71,000
|
|
|
$
|
75,000
|
|
|
$
|
314,000
|
|
|
$
|
329,000
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
25,000
|
|
|
|
26,000
|
|
|
|
110,000
|
|
|
|
115,000
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
96,000
|
|
|
|
101,000
|
|
|
|
424,000
|
|
|
|
444,000
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
18,000
|
|
|
|
18,000
|
|
|
|
69,000
|
|
|
|
69,000
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
21,000
|
|
|
|
21,000
|
|
|
|
88,000
|
|
|
|
88,000
|
|
Acquisition and integration related costs
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
Settlements and impairments
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other expense, net
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Non-GAAP income before income taxes
|
|
136,000
|
|
|
|
141,000
|
|
|
|
582,000
|
|
|
|
602,000
|
|
Assumed rate for income tax expense(1)
|
|
26
|
%
|
|
|
26
|
%
|
|
|
26
|
%
|
|
|
26
|
%
|
Assumed provision for income tax expense
|
|
(35,400
|
)
|
|
|
(36,700
|
)
|
|
|
(151,300
|
)
|
|
|
(156,500
|
)
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$
|
100,600
|
|
|
$
|
104,300
|
|
|
$
|
430,700
|
|
|
$
|
445,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per share – diluted
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
|
$
|
0.77
|
|
|
$
|
0.81
|
|
Non-GAAP net income per share – diluted
|
$
|
0.25
|
|
|
$
|
0.26
|
|
|
$
|
1.06
|
|
|
$
|
1.09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average outstanding shares – diluted
|
|
406,600
|
|
|
|
406,600
|
|
|
|
407,700
|
|
|
|
407,700
|
|
__________________________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) The assumed tax rate approximates our statutory federal and state corporate tax rate for the applicable period.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Guidance, Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
Guidance Range
|
|
Guidance Range
|
|
For the Three Months
|
|
For the Year Ending
|
|
Ending March 31, 2023
|
|
December 31, 2023
|
|
Low
|
|
High
|
|
Low
|
|
High
|
Net income
|
$
|
71,000
|
|
|
$
|
75,000
|
|
|
$
|
314,000
|
|
|
$
|
329,000
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
18,000
|
|
|
|
18,000
|
|
|
|
69,000
|
|
|
|
69,000
|
|
Depreciation and other amortization
|
|
8,000
|
|
|
|
8,000
|
|
|
|
34,000
|
|
|
|
34,000
|
|
Interest (income), net
|
|
(33,000
|
)
|
|
|
(33,000
|
)
|
|
|
(116,000
|
)
|
|
|
(116,000
|
)
|
Other expense, net
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
25,000
|
|
|
|
26,000
|
|
|
|
110,000
|
|
|
|
115,000
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
21,000
|
|
|
|
21,000
|
|
|
|
88,000
|
|
|
|
88,000
|
|
Acquisition and integration related costs
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
Settlements and impairments
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
111,000
|
|
|
$
|
116,000
|
|
|
$
|
500,000
|
|
|
$
|
520,000
|
Contacts
Investor Relations:
Cyndi Eakin
Senior Vice President
CoStar Group Investor Relations
(202) 346-6784
ceakin@costar.com
News Media:
Matthew Blocher
Vice President
CoStar Group Corporate Marketing & Communications
(202) 346-6775
mblocher@costar.com