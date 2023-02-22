CoStar Group 2022 Revenue Increased 12% Year-over-Year and Full Year Net New Bookings Grew 41% to a Record $305 Million

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics in the property markets, announced today that revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $2.18 billion, an increase of 12% over revenue of $1.94 billion for the full year of 2021. Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $573 million, an increase of 13% over revenue of $507 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022, was $369 million, an increase of 26% compared to net income of $293 million for the full year of 2021. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $124 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, an increase of 34% compared to net income of $93 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was $672 million for the full year and $182 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

“2022 was an outstanding year for CoStar Group,” said Andy Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group. “We delivered 12% year over year revenue growth while setting a record for full year net new sales bookings of $305 million, an increase of 41% over 2021. Our two largest product platforms, CoStar and Apartments.com, delivered revenue growth of 15% and 16%, respectively, in the fourth quarter, while LoopNet revenue grew 12% to end the year. I believe our efforts to expand our sales team in 2022 are starting to pay off,” continued Florance.

“I’m particularly pleased with the revenue growth acceleration in Apartments.com, which began the year with 6% year-over-year revenue growth in the first quarter and ended the year with 16% year-over-year revenue growth in the fourth quarter,” stated Florance. “Net new bookings for Apartments.com in the fourth quarter were the highest ever, increasing 177% compared to the same period in 2021. This performance is expected to return Apartments.com to 20% or higher revenue growth during 2023,” continued Florance.

“We’ve made great progress on our residential strategy in 2022,” stated Florance. “Traffic to our Homes.com network has passed 20 million unique monthly visitors and has doubled in the last few months. Our new product received an incredible response from agents at the National Association of Realtors trade show recently, while our ‘your listing, your lead’ strategy is delivering hundreds of thousands of valuable consumer leads directly to listing agents. Given the strong momentum of Homes.com, we plan to increase our residential investments in the year ahead,” continued Florance.

Year 2021-2022 Quarterly Results – Unaudited (in millions, except per share data) 2021 2022 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Revenues $458 $480 $499 $507 $516 $536 $557 $573 Net income 74 61 64 93 89 83 72 124 Net income per share – diluted(1) 0.19 0.16 0.16 0.24 0.23 0.21 0.18 0.31 Weighted average outstanding shares – diluted(1) 394 394 394 395 394 394 396 406 EBITDA 136 133 123 173 158 140 129 155 Adjusted EBITDA 160 150 144 193 178 159 153 182 Non-GAAP net income 108 103 99 138 123 112 118 153 Non-GAAP net income per share – diluted(1) 0.27 0.26 0.25 0.35 0.31 0.28 0.30 0.38 __________________________ (1) Certain prior period amounts have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the ten-for-one stock split effected in the form of a stock dividend in June 2021.

2023 Outlook

The Company expects revenue in the range of $2.46 billion to $2.48 billion for the full year of 2023, representing growth of approximately 13% year-over-year at the midpoint of the range. The Company expects revenue for the first quarter of 2023 in the range of $575 million to $580 million, representing revenue growth of approximately 12% year-over-year at the midpoint of the range.

The Company expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $500 million to $520 million for the full year of 2023. For the first quarter of 2023, the Company expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $111 million to $116 million.

The Company expects full year 2023 non-GAAP net income per diluted share in a range of $1.06 to $1.09 based on 408 million shares. For the first quarter of 2023, the Company expects non-GAAP net income per diluted share in a range of $0.25 to $0.26 based on 407 million shares. These ranges include an estimated non-GAAP tax rate of 26% for the full year and the first quarter of 2023.

The preceding forward-looking statements reflect CoStar Group’s expectations as of February 21, 2023, including forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures on a consolidated basis, based on current estimates, expectations, observations, and trends. Given the risk factors, rapidly evolving economic environment, and uncertainties and assumptions discussed in this release and in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and annual reports on Form 10-K, actual results may differ materially. Other than in publicly available statements, the Company does not intend to update its forward-looking statements until its next quarterly results announcement.

Reconciliation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share to their GAAP basis results are shown in detail below, along with definitions for those terms. A reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income, can be found within the tables included in this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For information regarding the purpose for which management uses the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release and why management believes they provide useful information to investors regarding the Company’s financial condition and results of operations, please refer to the Company’s latest periodic report.

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents GAAP net income attributable to CoStar Group before interest (expense) income and other (expense) income, loss on debt extinguishment, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents EBITDA before stock-based compensation expense, acquisition- and integration-related costs, restructuring costs, and settlements and impairments incurred outside the Company’s normal course of business. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues for the period.

Non-GAAP net income is a non-GAAP financial measure determined by adjusting GAAP net income attributable to CoStar Group for stock-based compensation expense, acquisition- and integration-related costs, restructuring costs, settlement and impairment costs incurred outside the Company’s normal course of business and loss on debt extinguishment, as well as amortization of acquired intangible assets and other related costs, and then subtracting an assumed provision for income taxes. In 2023, the Company is assuming a 26% tax rate in order to approximate its statutory corporate tax rate excluding the impact of discrete items.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents non-GAAP net income divided by the number of diluted shares outstanding for the period used in the calculation of GAAP net income per diluted share. For periods with GAAP net losses and non-GAAP net income, the weighted average outstanding shares used to calculate non-GAAP net income per share includes potentially dilutive securities that were excluded from the calculation of GAAP net income per share as the effect was anti-dilutive.

Operating Metrics

Net new bookings is calculated based on the annualized amount of change in the Company’s sales bookings resulting from new subscription-based contracts and changes to existing subscription-based contracts for the period reported. Information regarding net new bookings is not comparable to, nor should it be substituted for, an analysis of the Company’s revenues over time.

Earnings Conference Call

Management will conduct a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2022 results and the Company’s outlook at 5:00 PM EST on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. A live audio webcast of the conference will be available in listen-only mode through the Investors section of the CoStar Group website: https://investors.costargroup.com. A replay of the webcast audio will also be available in the Investors section of our website for a period of time following the call.

CoStar Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations – Unaudited (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended



December 31, Year Ended



December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 573,345 $ 506,786 $ 2,182,399 $ 1,944,135 Cost of revenues 109,194 86,330 414,008 357,241 Gross profit 464,151 420,456 1,768,391 1,586,894 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing (excluding customer base amortization) 173,486 138,653 684,222 622,007 Software development 58,403 52,522 220,923 201,022 General and administrative 92,161 69,964 338,737 256,711 Customer base amortization 12,939 18,932 73,560 74,817 336,989 280,071 1,317,442 1,154,557 Income from operations 127,162 140,385 450,949 432,337 Interest income (expense), net 32,586 (7,923 ) 32,125 (31,621 ) Other income (expense), net (213 ) 909 3,383 3,252 Income before income taxes 159,535 133,371 486,457 403,968 Income tax expense 35,163 40,471 117,004 111,404 Net income $ 124,372 $ 92,900 $ 369,453 $ 292,564 Net income per share – basic $ 0.31 $ 0.24 $ 0.93 $ 0.75 Net income per share – diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.24 $ 0.93 $ 0.74 Weighted-average outstanding shares – basic 404,185 392,538 396,284 392,210 Weighted-average outstanding shares – diluted 406,087 394,532 397,752 394,160

CoStar Group, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Unaudited (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income Three Months Ended



December 31, Year Ended



December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 124,372 $ 92,900 $ 369,453 $ 292,564 Income tax expense 35,163 40,471 117,004 111,404 Income before income taxes 159,535 133,371 486,457 403,968 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 19,978 26,176 102,579 103,626 Stock-based compensation expense 21,110 16,721 75,207 63,709 Acquisition and integration related costs 2,167 3,243 5,405 18,718 Restructuring and related costs 1,984 — 2,175 — Settlements and impairments 1,969 — 6,069 — Other expense, net — 4,112 6,162 6,903 Non-GAAP income before income taxes 206,743 183,623 684,054 596,924 Assumed rate for income tax expense(1) 26 % 25 % 26 % 25 % Assumed provision for income tax expense (53,753 ) (45,906 ) (177,854 ) (149,231 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 152,990 $ 137,717 $ 506,200 $ 447,693 Net income per share – diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.24 $ 0.93 $ 0.74 Non-GAAP net income per share – diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.35 $ 1.27 $ 1.14 Weighted average outstanding shares – basic 404,185 392,538 396,284 392,210 Weighted average outstanding shares – diluted 406,087 394,532 397,752 394,160 __________________________ (1) The assumed tax rate approximates our statutory federal and state corporate tax rate for the applicable period. Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended



December 31, Year Ended



December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 124,372 $ 92,900 $ 369,453 $ 292,564 Amortization of acquired intangible assets in cost of revenues 7,039 7,244 29,019 28,809 Amortization of acquired intangible assets in operating expenses 12,939 18,932 73,560 74,817 Depreciation and other amortization 7,928 6,880 29,127 29,018 Interest (income) expense, net (32,586 ) 7,923 (32,125 ) 31,621 Other (income) expense, net 213 (909 ) (3,383 ) (3,252 ) Income tax expense 35,163 40,471 117,004 111,404 EBITDA $ 155,068 $ 173,441 $ 582,655 $ 564,981 Stock-based compensation expense 21,110 16,721 75,207 63,709 Acquisition and integration related costs 2,167 3,243 5,405 18,718 Restructuring and related costs 1,984 — 2,175 — Settlements and impairments 1,969 — 6,069 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 182,298 $ 193,405 $ 671,511 $ 647,408

CoStar Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets – Unaudited (in thousands) December 31,



2022 December 31,



2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,967,970 $ 3,827,126 Accounts receivable 166,140 138,191 Less: Allowance for credit losses (12,195 ) (13,374 ) Accounts receivable, net 153,945 124,817 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 63,952 36,182 Total current assets 5,185,867 3,988,125 Deferred income taxes, net 9,722 5,034 Lease right-of-use assets 80,392 100,680 Property and equipment, net 321,250 271,431 Goodwill 2,314,759 2,321,015 Intangible assets, net 329,306 435,662 Deferred commission costs, net 142,482 101,879 Deposits and other assets 16,687 21,762 Income tax receivable 2,005 11,283 Total assets $ 8,402,470 $ 7,256,871 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 28,460 $ 22,244 Accrued wages and commissions 104,988 81,794 Accrued expenses 89,113 81,676 Income taxes payable 10,438 31,236 Lease liabilities 36,049 26,268 Deferred revenue 103,567 95,471 Total current liabilities 372,615 338,689 Long-term debt, net 989,210 987,944 Deferred income taxes, net 76,202 98,656 Income taxes payable 14,001 12,496 Lease and other long-term liabilities 80,321 107,414 Total liabilities $ 1,532,349 $ 1,545,199 Total stockholders’ equity 6,870,121 5,711,672 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 8,402,470 $ 7,256,871

CoStar Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows – Unaudited (in thousands) Year Ended



December 31, 2022 2021 Operating activities: Net income $ 369,453 $ 292,564 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 137,885 139,558 Amortization of deferred commissions costs 76,082 63,391 Amortization of Senior Notes discount and issuance costs 2,365 2,327 Non-cash lease expense 38,489 28,485 Stock-based compensation expense 75,207 63,709 Deferred income taxes, net (31,203 ) 24,165 Credit loss expense 18,309 10,928 Other operating activities, net (2,439 ) (654 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (46,403 ) (29,630 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (17,910 ) (14,873 ) Deferred commissions (116,796 ) (72,038 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities 23,234 (30,051 ) Lease liabilities (37,396 ) (30,904 ) Income taxes payable (19,259 ) 5,860 Deferred revenue 6,785 17,396 Other assets 2,217 (502 ) Other assets — — Net cash provided by operating activities 478,620 469,731 Investing activities: Proceeds from sale and settlement of investments 864 — Proceeds from sale of property and equipment and other assets 30,097 612 Purchase of Richmond assets (35,169 ) (123,764 ) Purchases of property and equipment and other assets (58,574 ) (65,220 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (6,273 ) (192,971 ) Net cash used in investing activities (69,055 ) (381,343 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt — — Payments of debt issuance costs — — Payments of long-term debt (2,155 ) — Repurchase of restricted stock to satisfy tax withholding obligations (23,108 ) (33,314 ) Proceeds from equity offering, net of transaction costs 745,700 — Proceeds from exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan 13,540 18,046 Other financing activities — (411 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 733,977 (15,679 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (2,698 ) (1,495 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,140,844 71,214 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 3,827,126 3,755,912 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 4,967,970 $ 3,827,126

CoStar Group, Inc. Disaggregated Revenues – Unaudited (in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 North America International Total North America International Total CoStar $ 210,042 $ 9,033 $ 219,075 $ 181,478 $ 8,915 $ 190,393 Information Services 31,645 9,007 40,652 28,764 7,112 35,876 Multifamily 198,016 — 198,016 170,051 — 170,051 LoopNet 59,341 1,955 61,296 53,046 1,613 54,659 Residential 16,182 — 16,182 20,644 — 20,644 Other Marketplaces 38,124 — 38,124 35,163 — 35,163 Total revenues $ 553,350 $ 19,995 $ 573,345 $ 489,146 $ 17,640 $ 506,786 Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 North America International Total North America International Total CoStar $ 800,183 $ 36,797 $ 836,980 $ 686,948 $ 35,873 $ 722,821 Information Services 124,951 32,431 157,382 113,723 27,932 141,655 Multifamily 745,388 — 745,388 678,680 — 678,680 LoopNet 223,758 7,183 230,941 204,816 2,695 207,511 Residential 73,747 — 73,747 74,583 — 74,583 Other Marketplaces 137,961 — 137,961 118,885 — 118,885 Total revenues $ 2,105,988 $ 76,411 $ 2,182,399 $ 1,877,635 $ 66,500 $ 1,944,135

CoStar Group, Inc. Results of Segments – Unaudited (in thousands) Three Months Ended



December 31, Year Ended



December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 EBITDA North America $ 154,788 $ 171,268 $ 577,242 $ 557,125 International 280 2,173 5,413 7,856 Total EBITDA $ 155,068 $ 173,441 $ 582,655 $ 564,981

CoStar Group, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures with Quarterly Results – Unaudited (in millions, except per share data) Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income 2021 2022 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Net income $74.2 $61.1 $64.3 $92.9 $89.3 $83.5 $72.3 $124.4 Income tax expense 19.1 32.8 19.0 40.5 32.1 24.7 25.1 35.2 Income before income taxes 93.3 93.9 83.3 133.4 121.4 108.1 97.4 159.5 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 25.8 25.3 26.3 26.2 23.2 22.8 36.6 20.0 Stock-based compensation expense 15.5 15.1 16.3 16.7 17.8 18.1 18.1 21.1 Acquisition and integration related costs 8.5 2.0 5.0 3.2 1.6 0.5 1.1 2.2 Restructuring and related costs — — — — — — 0.2 2.0 Settlements and impairments — — — — — — 4.1 2.0 Other expense, net 1.1 0.8 0.9 4.1 2.0 2.1 2.1 — Non-GAAP income before income taxes(1) 144.2 137.1 131.8 183.6 166.1 151.6 159.6 206.7 Assumed rate for income tax expense (2) 25% 25% 25% 25% 26% 26% 26% 26% Assumed provision for income tax expense (36.0) (34.3) (33.0) (45.9) (43.2) (39.4) (41.5) (53.8) Non-GAAP net income(1) $108.2 $102.8 $98.8 $137.7 $122.9 $112.2 $118.1 $153.0 Non-GAAP net income per share – diluted(3) $0.27 $0.26 $0.25 $0.35 $0.31 $0.28 $0.30 $0.38 Weighted average outstanding shares – basic(3) 391.6 392.3 392.4 392.5 392.9 393.3 394.7 404.2 Weighted average outstanding shares – diluted(3) 393.7 394.1 394.3 394.5 394.2 394.5 396.2 406.1 __________________________ (1) Totals may not foot due to rounding. (2) The assumed tax rate approximates our statutory federal and state corporate tax rate for the applicable period. (3) Certain prior period amounts have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the ten-for-one stock split effected in the form of a stock dividend in June 2021. Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA 2021 2022 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Net income $74.2 $61.1 $64.3 $92.9 $89.3 $83.5 $72.3 $124.4 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 25.8 25.3 26.3 26.2 23.2 22.8 36.6 20.0 Depreciation and other amortization 8.5 7.0 6.6 6.9 7.0 7.0 7.2 7.9 Interest (income) expense, net 7.9 7.9 7.9 7.9 7.7 3.4 (10.7) (32.6) Other (income) expense, net 0.1 (0.8) (1.5) (0.9) (0.9) (1.3) (1.4) 0.2 Income tax expense 19.1 32.8 19.0 40.5 32.1 24.7 25.1 35.2 EBITDA(1) $135.6 $133.3 $122.6 $173.4 $158.4 $140.0 $129.1 $155.1 Stock-based compensation expense 15.5 15.1 16.3 16.7 17.8 18.1 18.1 21.1 Acquisition and integration related costs 8.5 2.0 5.0 3.2 1.6 0.5 1.1 2.2 Restructuring and related costs — — — — — — 0.2 2.0 Settlements and impairments — — — — — — 4.1 2.0 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $159.6 $150.4 $143.9 $193.4 $177.9 $158.6 $152.7 $182.3 __________________________ (1) Totals may not foot due to rounding.

CoStar Group, Inc. Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Guidance – Unaudited (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Guidance, Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income Guidance Range Guidance Range For the Three Months For the Year Ending Ending March 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 Low High Low High Net income $ 71,000 $ 75,000 $ 314,000 $ 329,000 Income tax expense 25,000 26,000 110,000 115,000 Income before income taxes 96,000 101,000 424,000 444,000 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 18,000 18,000 69,000 69,000 Stock-based compensation expense 21,000 21,000 88,000 88,000 Acquisition and integration related costs 1,000 1,000 1,000 1,000 Settlements and impairments — — — — Other expense, net — — — — Non-GAAP income before income taxes 136,000 141,000 582,000 602,000 Assumed rate for income tax expense(1) 26 % 26 % 26 % 26 % Assumed provision for income tax expense (35,400 ) (36,700 ) (151,300 ) (156,500 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 100,600 $ 104,300 $ 430,700 $ 445,500 Net income per share – diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.18 $ 0.77 $ 0.81 Non-GAAP net income per share – diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.26 $ 1.06 $ 1.09 Weighted average outstanding shares – diluted 406,600 406,600 407,700 407,700 __________________________ (1) The assumed tax rate approximates our statutory federal and state corporate tax rate for the applicable period. Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Guidance, Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Range Guidance Range For the Three Months For the Year Ending Ending March 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 Low High Low High Net income $ 71,000 $ 75,000 $ 314,000 $ 329,000 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 18,000 18,000 69,000 69,000 Depreciation and other amortization 8,000 8,000 34,000 34,000 Interest (income), net (33,000 ) (33,000 ) (116,000 ) (116,000 ) Other expense, net — — — — Income tax expense 25,000 26,000 110,000 115,000 Stock-based compensation expense 21,000 21,000 88,000 88,000 Acquisition and integration related costs 1,000 1,000 1,000 1,000 Settlements and impairments — — — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 111,000 $ 116,000 $ 500,000 $ 520,000

