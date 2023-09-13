CoSoSys Confirms Same-Day Support for Apple’s macOS Sonoma

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cososys–CoSoSys, a leader in multi-OS Data Loss Prevention (DLP) solutions, confirmed today that it will provide same-day support for the release of macOS Sonoma when it becomes available on September 26th 2023. It means CoSoSys customers using its Endpoint Protector solution for data loss prevention on Macs can safely upgrade to the latest OS without any gaps in protection.





“Endpoint Protectors is one of the most trusted and widely used DLP solutions on the market. One of the reasons for this is our commitment to same-day support for Apple’s OS upgrades,” explained Kevin Gallagher, CEO of CoSoSys.

“Unfortunately, we constantly learn of enterprises that are having to wait several weeks for their security vendors to release an update. With such growth of macOS in the enterprise, this just isn’t acceptable; it can leave organizations vulnerable to data loss and at risk of non-compliance with any applicable data protection regulations. Naturally, enterprises want to leverage the latest productivity and security enhancement of a new OS, so our commitment to same-day support will allow them to upgrade to macOS Sonoma on the day of release, with no gaps in the protection, and no breaks in their data compliance,” finished Gallagher.

CoSoSys was the first DLP vendor to publicly announce support for macOS Sonoma when it was first announced at Apple’s WWDC event in June 2023. The company has a strong history of meeting the needs of organizations that use macOS in the enterprise, including being the first DLP vendor to release a KEXTless endpoint agent that didn’t require a kernel extension, as part of Apple’s Endpoint Security Framework in 2020.

Endpoint Protector is the Data Loss Prevention (DLP) solution of choice for multi-OS enterprises. It efficiently prevents data leaks and data loss on macOS, Windows, and Linux-based computers, reducing the risk of insider threats, and ensuring compliance with data protection regulations. As a truly cross-platform DLP, Endpoint Protector offers easy-to-use features to help organizations protect their sensitive data regardless of the operating system.

About CoSoSys

CoSoSys is a global leader in data loss prevention and endpoint protection solutions. With a focus on innovation and reliability, the company provides comprehensive security software solutions to businesses of all sizes, ensuring they are protected against cyber threats and compliant with industry standards and regulations. www.endpointprotector.com

