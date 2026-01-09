CORSAIR Showcases Award-Winning Innovation and Platform Evolution at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CRSR--Corsair Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRSR) (“Corsair” or the “Company”) is showcasing its latest innovations at CES 2026, highlighting the evolution of its ecosystem from high-performance gaming hardware into a smart connected platform spanning gaming, streaming, content creation, productivity, and local AI computing.

At the center of CORSAIR’s CES showcase is Stream Deck, which serves as a unifying control layer across the ecosystem. With deep integrations across games, creative applications, productivity tools, and broadcast software, Stream Deck enables users to manage complex workflows through simple, tactile controls or screen overlay buttons, from in-game actions and live streaming operations, to content editing and everyday productivity optimization.

As part of this evolution, CORSAIR is demonstrating early support for Model Context Protocol (MCP), enabling Stream Deck to interface with AI agents and software workflows using natural language and voice. This helps reduce friction and makes advanced system capabilities more accessible in real time.

A key announcement at CES is the GALLEON 100 SD, winner of a CES 2026 Innovation Award. GALLEON 100 SD combines a full-size mechanical gaming keyboard with an integrated Stream Deck striking design, bringing gameplay commands, streaming tools, and system controls together in a single device, without compromising competitive gaming performance.

Adaptive Gaming Performance with NVIDIA G-Assist

CORSAIR is also highlighting its collaboration with NVIDIA G-Assist, demonstrating how intelligent, context-aware system control can enhance gaming beyond manual tuning. By combining NVIDIA’s game intelligence with CORSAIR’s hardware control, systems can dynamically adapt, optimizing performance, cooling, and responsiveness in real time, allowing players to focus on gameplay instead of system settings.

Local AI Computing: Performance, Security, and Control

As AI workloads become more demanding and latency-sensitive, CORSAIR sees local AI computing as increasingly essential, not only for performance, but also for security, responsiveness, and cost efficiency. Running AI locally keeps sensitive data on-device, reduces reliance on cloud infrastructure, and enables real-time interaction with advanced features.

The CORSAIR AI Workstation 300 is a small but mighty desktop platform designed to deliver AI performance out of the box for local and hybrid workflows. Built for users who value privacy and security without sacrificing speed, the AI Workstation 300 delivers fast, quiet, and dependable performance shaped by CORSAIR’s experience with creators, engineers, and modern IT environments.

For edge and embedded applications, CORSAIR is also showcasing the ORIGIN PC S-Class Edge AI Developer Kit, a turnkey, validation-ready platform built around the NVIDIA® Jetson™ Orin NX 16GB Super, delivering up to 100 TOPS of real-time, on-device inference. Designed as a fully built, ready to go solution, it accelerates development for robotics, education, and smart-edge applications.

At the high end, CORSAIR is presenting X-Class Grando, a flagship workstation-class server combining high-density compute with advanced liquid cooling to support intensive AI research, simulation, and production workloads in mission-critical environments.

“At CES 2026, we’re showing how CORSAIR is bringing its ecosystem together in a more meaningful way,” said Thi La, Chief Executive Officer of CORSAIR. “By using Stream Deck as a common control layer and extending it with AI-assisted workflows, we’re reducing friction and making advanced capabilities, from gaming to local AI computing, easier to access and control in real time.”

