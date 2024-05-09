CORSAIR Pursuing an Acquisition of Fanatec, the Leading Brand for Sim Racing Hardware

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CRSR–CORSAIR® (Nasdaq: CRSR) announced today that it has entered exclusive negotiations to acquire sim racing specialist Endor AG, owners of the world famous Fanatec brand. CORSAIR has reached an agreement with Endor to fund its short-term cash needs while both companies negotiate a restructuring of Endor’s approximately €70 million of debt, which will ultimately result in CORSAIR acquiring Endor.





“Fanatec is an incredible brand with a strong community, and we believe CORSAIR is the ideal home for Fanatec’s loyal customers, employees and business partners,” said Corsair CEO, Andy Paul. “This transaction would solve the company’s significant debt load and position the company for growth and continued product portfolio expansion.”

This sentiment is echoed by Endor. “We are very pleased to have found a strategic investor in Corsair who knows our market well and wants to invest for the long term,” said Andres Ruff, CEO and Chief Restructuring Officer of Endor.

Endor is a leading manufacturer of dedicated sim racing hardware, including force feedback steering wheels, pedals, and complete cockpits for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC-based racing simulators. This acquisition bolsters the investment CORSAIR has made in the simulation space, and means it is uniquely positioned going forward to provide peerless sim racing solutions.

CORSAIR (Nasdaq: CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, Corsair delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

Endor AG develops and markets high-quality input devices such as high-end steering wheels and pedals for racing simulations on game consoles and PCs. As a “brain factory”, the company’s focus is on the creative sector. Endor carries out product development and prototype construction under its own direction and together with specialized technology partners, primarily in Germany. Endor sells its products under the FANATEC brand via e-commerce primarily to end customers in Europe, the USA, Canada, Australia and Japan.

