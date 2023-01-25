Corsair Gaming to Report Q4 2022 Financial Results on February 9

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CRSR–Corsair Gaming® (NASDAQ: CRSR), a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results and financial outlook after the NASDAQ close on Thursday, February 9, 2023, with its management hosting a conference call to discuss results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time that same day.

The 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time conference call will be accessible on Corsair’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.corsair.com, or by dialing 1-877-407-0784 (USA) or 1-201-689-8560 (International) with conference ID 13735468. A replay will be available approximately 3 hours after the live call ends on Corsair’s Investor Relations website, or through February 16, 2023 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International), with passcode 13735468.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming (Nasdaq: CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, Corsair delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

Corsair also sells gear under its Elgato brand, the leading provider of hardware and software for content creators, SCUF Gaming brand, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers, and ORIGIN PC brand, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs and laptops.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Ronald van Veen

ir@corsair.com
510-578-1407

Media:

David Ross

david.ross@corsair.com
+4411 8208 0542

