Corsair Gaming, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CRSR–Corsair Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRSR) (“Corsair”), a leading global provider and innovator of high-performance gear for gamers and content creators, announced today the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 4,545,455 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.50 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Corsair. In addition, Corsair has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 681,818 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Corsair, are expected to be $75.0 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. Corsair currently intends to use the net proceeds that it will receive from the offering for general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on or about November 17, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

Corsair Group (Cayman), LP (“EagleTree”), which owns a majority of our outstanding shares and through its general partner is managed by affiliates of EagleTree Capital, LP, will purchase 2,121,212 shares of our common stock in the offering at the same price and on the same terms as the other purchasers in the offering, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

A registration statement relating to the shares being sold in this offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and was declared effective on August 1, 2022. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, a copy of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526 or by e-mail at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the completion and timing of closing of the offering and the intended use of the proceeds. Forward-looking statements represent Corsair’s current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. Among those risks and uncertainties are market conditions, including the trading price and volatility of Corsair’s common stock and risks relating to Corsair’s business and the satisfaction of closing conditions in the underwriting agreement related to the offering. The forward-looking statements included in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Corsair does not undertake to update the statements included in this press release for subsequent developments, except as may be required by law.

