CORRECTING and REPLACING TP-Link Debuts Aireal™ at CES 2026, an AI Assistant That Merges Networking and Smart Home Intelligence

TP-LINK DEBUTS AIREAL™ AT CES 2026, AN AI ASSISTANT THAT MERGES NETWORKING AND SMART HOME INTELLIGENCE

From Wi-Fi troubleshooting to smart home commands, Aireal delivers a unified AI experience for the entire connected home

TP-Link Systems Inc., a United States-based global leader in networking and smart home solutions, today announced the introduction of AirealTM, its new AI assistant that works across networking and smart home devices to make connections clearer, faster, and easier to manage. As TP-Link’s headline innovation at CES 2026, Aireal brings simple, helpful AI to homes, turning complex Wi-Fi and smart home tasks into easy, natural conversations.

Built in collaboration with Microsoft and launching today within the Tapo and Deco ecosystems, Aireal integrates Microsoft Foundry with TP-Link’s deep expertise in the connected home. This integration delivers real intelligence to both Wi-Fi performance and smart home awareness through a single, simple, and intuitive experience.

“Aireal is the next chapter in our vision for the connected home: an integrated, intelligent assistant that is designed to simplify and combine network management and smart home awareness into one unified system,” said Jeff Barney, President of TP-Link. “Aireal is designed for a world where your home understands context, anticipates your needs, and is controlled by natural, effortless interactions. This represents the new standard for what a smart home can and should be.”

Dayan Rodriguez, Corporate Vice President, Manufacturing & Mobility Manufacturing of Microsoft added, “Together with TP-Link, we’re exploring ways to transform everyday networking and smart home management into cohesive, conversational interactions that simplify technology and elevate the smart home experience for users everywhere.”

This integrated intelligence is enabled by Aireal’s cross‑category AI, working seamlessly across routers, cameras, lights, and more. Built with Microsoft Foundry—including models GPT‑4.1 and GPT‑5— Aireal can accurately understand natural‑language intent and intelligently select the most appropriate tools to execute the task. With Foundry Tools including Azure AI Speech and Foundry Models including GPT-4o-realtime, Aireal supports true multimodal interaction: users can speak naturally, receive real‑time responses, and even troubleshoot device or network issues through conversational voice commands. Aireal explains problems in simple terms and provides clear, actionable steps, keeping the home network secure and users fully in control.

Aireal also delivers AI‑powered event understanding, going far beyond basic motion detection. It transforms home awareness by enabling users to search video recordings conversationally. Simply ask questions like, “Show me when the package arrived,” “Find clips of strangers at my door,” or “When did my kids get home?” to instantly surface relevant moments—eliminating tedious scrolling and guesswork. Users can also describe a desired routine in simple, natural language, and Aireal intelligently creates coordinated actions across compatible devices—making home automation faster, smarter, and more efficient.

To combat notification fatigue, Aireal provides meaningful summaries and merges repeated alerts. It aims to deliver clear, concise notifications, delivering important details as events occur without requiring you to open the app. In the background, Aireal provides a smoother connection through proactive network optimization. It employs AI QoS, Anti-Interference, and Self-Healing features to prioritize your activities and minimize potential Wi-Fi issues before they disrupt your experience.

Many of these features are powered by Microsoft Foundry. Aireal uses GPT‑5‑mini to deliver strong video‑understanding capabilities, extracting semantic meaning from scenes and identifying key moments with higher precision. This foundation model is further enhanced by TP‑Link’s in‑house AI models, which contribute domain‑specific insights such as custom object detection. These models are securely hosted through Azure Machine Learning Online Endpoints, ensuring scalable, low‑latency inference that integrates seamlessly into Aireal’s event‑understanding pipeline.

Furthermore, Aireal offers personalized insights and recommendations for device placement, usage, and product fit. It also helps households save energy and lower bills. For instance, by intelligently adapting to your usage patterns, Aireal can automatically shift routers into Eco mode, reducing overall energy consumption without sacrificing network performance.

Aireal is available starting today with Tapo and Deco devices. Three such products being showcased at CES 2026 and incorporating Aireal are Tapo C645D Kit, a new dual-lens camera design with wider coverage and clearer details; Tapo C465, a flexible 4K solar camera with an adjustable all-in-one design and magnetic base; and Tapo C710, a greater-value floodlight camera with a brighter floodlight and smarter detection.

