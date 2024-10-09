CORRECTING and REPLACING Perseus Group Acquires Honeywell’s Exclusive Global License to OptiVision for the Pulp and Paper Industry

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#acquisitions–Please replace the release dated October 8, 2024 with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.





The updated release reads:

PERSEUS GROUP ACQUIRES HONEYWELL’S EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE TO OPTIVISION FOR THE PULP AND PAPER INDUSTRY

Perseus Group (“Perseus”), an operating group of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU; “Constellation”), today announced that it has completed the purchase of a worldwide exclusive license to Honeywell’s OptiVision for the pulp and paper industry. OptiVision is a leading Order to Cash system providing order management, planning, manufacturing execution, warehousing and shipping. The license will be administered by OPTIVIQ Inc., a company within Perseus. The license also includes the rights to Honeywell’s Quality OptiMiser.

This acquisition further expands Perseus’ global footprint in the pulp and paper industry, having already established a strong presence with MAJIQ, Quality Engineered Systems, Ediwise, and MOPSsys.

Peter Litka has been named as the President and General Manager of OPTIVIQ, bringing over three decades of pulp and paper software experience. “ We are excited to support the OptiVision install base with a strong dedication to the product’s future and the industry,” said Mr. Litka. “ Recognising that OptiVision is essential software for our customers, we are committed to providing robust, reliable solutions and exceptional support.”

“ OptiVision is a great addition to our portfolio, and we will bring the Perseus vision of ‘Software for Life’ to bear with an eye towards setting customers up for success for the long-term,” said Steve Latham, Manager of the Manufacturing Software Portfolio in Perseus. “ Peter will be an excellent champion of the customers of OptiVision.”

OPTIVIQ will be a great team to support, enhance, and maintain OptiVision, sustaining it for customers who we know have made a significant long-term investment in running their operations using OptiVision and Quality OptiMiser.

About OPTIVIQ Inc.

With nearly 40 years of experience in the pulp & paper industry, OPTIVIQ Inc. is committed to providing exceptional value through outstanding customer service and deep industry knowledge.

About Perseus

Perseus is an operating group of Constellation. Perseus acquires and invests in software businesses that are committed to providing long-term solutions and life-long partnerships to customers. For more information about Perseus, visit: www.csiperseus.com.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “CSU”. Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. Further information about Constellation may be obtained from its website at www.csisoftware.com.

