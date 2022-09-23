CORRECTING and REPLACING Osmind launches integrated virtual visits, expanding care options for in-demand mental health clinicians

Mental health clinicians treating patients with moderate to severe mental health conditions face increased demands on their time. The new Osmind virtual visit feature helps clinicians expand care in a variety of settings with built-in Zoom Video technology.

OSMIND LAUNCHES INTEGRATED VIRTUAL VISITS, EXPANDING CARE OPTIONS FOR IN-DEMAND MENTAL HEALTH CLINICIANS

Osmind, the public benefit corporation helping clinicians and researchers advance life-saving mental health treatment, today announced the launch of integrated virtual visits through Zoom Meetings within its technology platform for mental health clinicians. Now clinicians can access both asynchronous and synchronous digital communication tools, all within the Osmind patient app. Virtual visits extend Osmind’s already integrated experience between patients and generalist and specialist mental health clinicians, making it easier and safer to meet high patient demand.

”The future of mental health care requires omnichannel care where telehealth plays a role in a larger continuum of treatments,” said Carlene MacMillan, MD and Vice President of Clinical Innovation at Osmind. “As clinicians, we have a professional obligation to only use telehealth platforms that help enable HIPAA compliance. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. offers a strong product with powerful user experience over alternatives. We are thrilled to team up to offer their industry-leading solution.”

Osmind’s platform today fosters an alliance between researchers, psychiatrists, mental healthcare specialists, and the patients they serve. With this launch, Osmind is expanding treatment options for mental health clinicians treating those vulnerable: people with moderate-to-severe mental health conditions, including patients with treatment-resistant depression and anxiety who may not have the ability to leave their homes to commute, or are geographically restricted from in-person visits.

Clinicians and patients stay empowered through progress monitoring and journaling tools. This alliance is strengthened with virtual visits, by allowing a clinician to create a virtual visit appointment, share that link with the patient, and launch the virtual visit directly from the Osmind app. With Osmind joining Zoom’s ISV Partner Program, clinicians can take advantage of Zoom’s secure video technology without needing to manage additional vendor overhead or requiring patients to install new technology on their phones or computers.

The demand for psychiatric care in the U.S. is only growing. In 2019, 47.7% of adults with a serious mental illness reported an unmet need for mental health services in the previous year, according to SAMSHA.

“With the integration of Zoom technology and the Osmind EHR, we are together addressing a significant need in healthcare: clinics can now treat the most at-risk patients securely from where they’re most comfortable with a click of a button, revolutionizing access to care,” said Steven Li, Head of ISV Partnerships at Zoom. “We are proud to welcome Osmind into our ISV Partner Program to help transform the mental health landscape.”

Clinicians need flexibility in service delivery to meet the demand and expand access. Patients appreciate saving time and money from not needing to commute. Clinicians, patients, and caregivers are frequently already familiar with Zoom, making it easy for parties to log-in to their session with the click of a button.

For more information about the Osmind platform for mental health clinicians, now with integrated video visits, please visit www.osmind.org.

About Osmind

Osmind is a San Francisco–based public benefit corporation led by scientists, technologists, and psychiatrists to advance new evidence-generating medicine that helps people living with moderate to severe mental health conditions. For more information, please visit osmind.org.

